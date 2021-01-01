Kalamazoo, MI

Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Spe...
Celebrate Star Wars' Life Day for the holidays!
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justi...
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Expedia's Top Trending Spring Break 2021...
A picture is worth a thousand words. Expedia's offering up their 10 most-searched spring break destinations, and you may be surprised where people want to go in 2021.
Michigan Mother Dies Protecting Twin Sons in Tragic Car Crash
Hillarie Galazka, 29, was driving to her Lincoln Park home in Davison, Michigan, with her 5-year-old twin sons when a speeding driver rammed into the rear end of her Saturn Ion.
College basketball misery index: Michiga...
As men's college basketball teams try to round into shape for next month's NCAA Tournament, several are having trouble stringing wins together.
Biden Nominates first African-American S...
Elect Joe Biden will appoint retired four-star general Lloyd J. Austin III as his secretary of defense, according to the scoop by Lara Seligman, Tyler Pager, Connor O'Brien and Natasha Bertrand at Politico.
City provides update on 37 park improvement projects
The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department provided an annual update to the city commission on 37 recently completed, current and upcoming park improvement projects.
Michigan prosecutor: No charges in Amish...
The three siblings — ages 8, 10 and 13 — were killed and their 6-year-old brother was hurt in the Sept. 18, 2019, car crash.
Michigan lawmakers join bipartisan effor...
Lawmakers said would help U.S. students, families and businesses through March amid the surge of coronavirus cases across the nation
Rocket Watts Leads No. 8 Michigan State to Comeback Win vs. No. 6...
No. 8 Michigan State added a key nonconference win to its resume with a 75-69 victory over No. 6 Duke in Tuesday's Champions
Ford building on the past, crafting a ne...
Ford Motor Company has long been a pioneer in helping people move across cities and towns, highways and one-lane rural roads. Why wouldn't Ford's plans for the long-abandoned Michigan Central train station in Detroit focus on the future of transportation?
Where to find real Christmas trees in th...
But you don't have to venture deep into the Michigan wilderness — à la Clark Griswold of "Christmas Vacation" — to find the right tree this holiday season, thanks to a number of cut-your-own and pre-cut options in the Battle Creek area.
Pringles® Stacks The End Of 2020 With New, Refreshed Brand Look A...
BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 has been the year we've all learned to adjust to change and the Pringles® brand and its iconic mascot, Mr. Pringle,
Relief On The Horizon: Michigan Strategi...
With COVID-19 still raging in the community [and world], small, eligible businesses in Michigan could see a glimmer of hope after a special Michigan Strategic Fund [MSF] Board meeting on November 30 approved a Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative.
Ouija Boards: Evil or Unbelievable?
Here we look at a brief history of the Ouija board, and why we tend to believe more in the supernatural, depending on our circumstances.
Three Words: Pumpkin. French. Toast.
Add a bit of fall flavor to your breakfast with this seasonal Pumpkin French Toast recipe!
How to Order the 'Hocus Pocus' Frappuccinos From Starbucks' Secre...
Starbucks' secret menu items now include Frappucinos that represent the Sanderson Sisters from "Hocus Pocus."
Disney+ Reboots 'Cheaper by the Dozen' W...
Disney+ will release a "Cheaper by the Dozen" reboot featuring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union and written by the creator and producer of "Black-ish" and "Grown-ish" in 2022.
HBO Cut Ties With Amazon Prime and Milli...
Streamers everywhere were surprised with an email this week informing them that HBO would no longer be available through Amazon Prime. Here's what you need to know.
Terrifying Video Shows 16-Year-Old Surfer Getting Attacked By a S...
16-year-old surfer Doyle Nielson was bit by a six-foot-long shark off New Smyrna Beach, the "unofficial shark-bite capital of the world."
McDonald's Debuts Walt Disney World Happ...
Take home a piece of Disney magic with a Happy Meal anniversary toy, available while supplies last.
VIDEO: New Jersey Teacher Jumps Into Mov...
The heroic teacher, who was on her orthopedic boot, quickly jumped into the unmanned vehicle moving towards the children.
Top Gymnasts Rebuke the FBI for Botched Larry Nassar Trial
Top gymnasts McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, and Maggie Nichols bore testimony against the FBI agents who mishandled and allegedly falsified statements in the investigation into Larry Nassar abuse claims.
Taco Bell Testing Monthly Taco Subscript...
If you love tacos, Taco Bell has a deal for you. The fast-food taco chain is testing a new taco subscription that will allow fans to get one taco every day for 30 days for a flat rate. The Taco Lovers Pass will be available at select stores in Arizona.
4 Slow Cooker Recipes to Keep You Warm T...
Is there anything better than coming home to find your dinner simmering away in a slow cooker? Here are some simple crockpot recipes that anyone can tackle.
7 Unusual Things to Do With Your Body After You Die
Your funeral is your last chance to make an impact on the social scene. I mean, literally, it is your last human chance. So own it, sweetheart.