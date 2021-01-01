Lansing, MI

New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Re...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Michigan: Whitmer – Gyms Can Open; Conta...
Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that gyms can reopen after 5 1/2 months of closure and additional organized sports can resume if masks are worn — lifting some coronavirus restrictions that lasted longer in Michigan than in many states.
No. 10 Michigan State dining on a smorga...
Running back Kenneth Walker III and wide receivers Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed join quarterback Payton Thorne to present menu options.
Why the group effort from Michigan football's receiving corps bod...
As Michigan football heads into a bye ahead of a visit from Northwestern, Michael Cohen looks at what we learned in the Wolverines' win over Nebraska.
Big Ten Power Rankings: Michigan State m...
See how far up the rankings Michigan State rises after their impressive road victory over Rutgers this weekend
What Scott Frost said about Michigan aft...
It was a hard-fought game on both sides of the line of scrimmage, no matter who had the ball, but Michigan remained undefeated while Nebraska fell 3-4. After the game, Huskers head coach Scott Frost explained that he felt that things would be different for his team on Saturday night,
Rochester Hills mosque vandalized following evening prayers
This story was updated to reflect the law enforcement agency investigating the report is the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s mosque in Rochester Hills was vandalized Friday night as children played inside following evening prayers.
Family of killed road worker says they w...
Martin Smith, 52, of Harper Woods, was sentenced to seven months in jail, three years of probation, 100 hours of community service and a $2,000 fine related to the death of Zachery Morisette, 26,
No. 9 Michigan Improves To 6-0 After An ...
The Michigan Wolverines took care of business against Nebraska on Saturday Night. They now enter the bye week with a perfect 6-0 record and plenty of time to prepare for what lies ahead.
A Black realtor who was handcuffed by police in Michigan as he wa...
The federal lawsuit, filed against the city of Wyoming, Michigan, the Wyoming police chief, and six officers, asks for a trial by jury.
Michigan State football notes: Another f...
Up by one point midway through the second quarter, Michigan State was looking to pad its lead. The Spartans did so, and it came in what has become a familiar way. Payton Thorne handed off to running back Kenneth Walker III,
Now 6-0, Michigan football moves up agai...
Michigan football wasn’t going to move way, way up in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports, given that many in front of the Wolverines didn’t lose. But two did: No. 1 Alabama no No.
College Football Team of the Week: Frank Harris accounts for 7 TD...
From high-octane offense to lockdown defenses, here are the top performances from Week 6 in the College Football Team of the Week.
Four Downs: News and notes from Week 7 i...
Loyola win at Brother Rice in Week 4. That game was extremely similar. Both teams scored at will. That one came down to the final play, while Joliet Catholic had the win in hand for most of the fourth quarter on Friday.
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or...
Dressing up for Halloween is great if you're creative, but it can be a daunting challenge if you're not exactly a "Pinterest expert". Consider these ugly Halloween sweaters your get-out-of-jail-free card if you're heading out this year.
Looks Like Eggo Pop-Tarts Are on the Hor...
L'eggo my ... pastry? Kellogg's is launching the perfect hybrid to kick-start your mornings.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan and The Old Fashioned
The OCN Drinks crew shows some more love for classic cocktails like the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. We're all about classy day drinking at the office!
Celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day on O...
Whether moldy cheese makes your mouth water or your upper lip curl, check out ways to celebrate this holiday.
Threads Worldwide: Are You Ready, Girls?...
We can do this: #trustthechills! Threads Worldwide partners with artisan women jewelers around the world.
9 Boozy Hot Drink Recipes to Cozy Up To
From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.
Random (And Fun) Halloween Tidbits You M...
Did you ever think that Michael Myers looked oddly like William Shatner? You're not wrong.
National Frappe Day: 11 Starbucks Secret...
Today, October 7, is National Frappe Day—though, we'd argue that it's every day, amiright? Here's a list of 11 frappe combinations and creations you can make from Starbucks' Secret Menu to celebrate.
Wendy's Fries Get a Makeover—And Not for the Better
Wendy's changed their fry recipe—and the Takeout reviewed them as worse, not better.
The BEST 'Squid Game' Memes to Come From...
"Squid Game" is a Korean drama from Netflix that sees 456 desperate civilians enter a battle royale-/Hunger Games-style competition. It's become a cultural phenomenon and has inspired many memes.
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back...
On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer. Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at a Haunted Attraction
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.