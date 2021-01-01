Lansing, MI

New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Re...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Michigan: Whitmer – Gyms Can Open; Conta...
Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that gyms can reopen after 5 1/2 months of closure and additional organized sports can resume if masks are worn — lifting some coronavirus restrictions that lasted longer in Michigan than in many states.
Michigan injury notes: Roman Wilson, Ron...
Michigan was without top target Roman Wilson on Saturday, one week after the sophomore wide receiver suffered an undisclosed injury. A Wolverines spokesman declined to provide many details on the injury,
Michigan State football ranked in top 10 for first time in five y...
For the first time in more than five years, Michigan State football has a top-10 team. Following a 31-13 win at Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) on Saturday, the Spartans (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) moved up to No.
Field Hockey: Ohio falls to No. 16 Ohio ...
Ohio dropped its first match in nine days on Sunday after a 4-3 loss to No. 16 Ohio State at Buckeye Varsity Field in Columbus. Despite allowing a goal in the final two minutes of the first period, Ohio responded when Kaelyn Long recorded her third goal of the season in the 24th minute.
Greg Anderson breaks NHRA Pro Stock vict...
Greg Anderson broke the Pro Stock victory record with his 98th win Sunday in the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex. The 60-year-old Anderson won when Chris McGaha red-lighted in the final. “I saw (McGaha’s red light) on the scoreboard and I had a difficult time getting to the finish line from third gear on down,
Sterling Heights Esports Arena is officially open
Old time hockey and high-tech video games are part of the fun awaiting visitors of the Sterling Heights Parks and Recreation Department’s Esports Arena sponsored by Christian Financial Cred
What makes Alex Osman an 'outstanding' q...
After battling a case of turf toe which kept his standout quarterback Alex Osman’s status doubt, Dearborn Fordson coach Walker Zaban had to make a game-time decision. At stake Friday night was first place in the KLAA East between the host Tractors (Free Press No.
No. 10 Michigan State dining on a smorga...
Running back Kenneth Walker III and wide receivers Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed join quarterback Payton Thorne to present menu options.
Why the group effort from Michigan football's receiving corps bod...
As Michigan football heads into a bye ahead of a visit from Northwestern, Michael Cohen looks at what we learned in the Wolverines' win over Nebraska.
Big Ten Power Rankings: Michigan State m...
See how far up the rankings Michigan State rises after their impressive road victory over Rutgers this weekend
What Scott Frost said about Michigan aft...
It was a hard-fought game on both sides of the line of scrimmage, no matter who had the ball, but Michigan remained undefeated while Nebraska fell 3-4. After the game, Huskers head coach Scott Frost explained that he felt that things would be different for his team on Saturday night,
Rochester Hills mosque vandalized following evening prayers
This story was updated to reflect the law enforcement agency investigating the report is the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s mosque in Rochester Hills was vandalized Friday night as children played inside following evening prayers.
Family of killed road worker says they w...
Martin Smith, 52, of Harper Woods, was sentenced to seven months in jail, three years of probation, 100 hours of community service and a $2,000 fine related to the death of Zachery Morisette, 26,
The Definitive Ranking of the Best Hallo...
We've gone ahead and created a definitive ranking of the best Halloween episodes of "The Office." Nothing's spookier than Halloween at Dunder Mifflin ...
What Does Domestic Violence Actually Loo...
October is Domestic Violence awareness month. Quite often the only question asked is, has he ever hit you? Assault is actually only a small part of the abusive system that makes up domestic violence.
Top 10 Horror Movies Since 2000
While some of the films on this list will be familiar from their theatrical runs, there are also a few festival gems that deserve some accolades. A top 10 list isn’t worth it without a little controversy.
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or...
Dressing up for Halloween is great if you're creative, but it can be a daunting challenge if you're not exactly a "Pinterest expert". Consider these ugly Halloween sweaters your get-out-of-jail-free card if you're heading out this year.
Celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day on O...
Whether moldy cheese makes your mouth water or your upper lip curl, check out ways to celebrate this holiday.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan and The Old Fashioned
The OCN Drinks crew shows some more love for classic cocktails like the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. We're all about classy day drinking at the office!
Looks Like Eggo Pop-Tarts Are on the Hor...
L'eggo my ... pastry? Kellogg's is launching the perfect hybrid to kick-start your mornings.
Threads Worldwide: Are You Ready, Girls?...
We can do this: #trustthechills! Threads Worldwide partners with artisan women jewelers around the world.
9 Boozy Hot Drink Recipes to Cozy Up To
From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.
Random (And Fun) Halloween Tidbits You M...
Did you ever think that Michael Myers looked oddly like William Shatner? You're not wrong.
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back...
On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer. Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!
Wendy's Fries Get a Makeover—And Not for the Better
Wendy's changed their fry recipe—and the Takeout reviewed them as worse, not better.