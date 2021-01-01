Muskegon, MI

H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justi...
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Michigan officials blame locals for empt...
State of Michigan officials blamed local advocates for the lack of bottled water at a Benton Harbor distribution site on Friday, where city residents waited for about hours before leaving empty-handed.
Make Your Pick: Michigan Favored Big Over Northwestern
Michigan is favored by a whopping 23.5 points over Northwestern, which is a huge number for a conference game even if it is against one of the worst teams in the league. Michigan has beaten the Wildcats by an average of just 4.
Detroit activists say NO to capitalist W...
Gilbert, a white darling of the Detroit ruling class and its corporate media, came in 23rd nationally in the wealth rankings. In April the Detroit-born capitalist was noted as gaining more wealth in 2020 than Bill Gates,
Week 8 college football picks, odds, 202...
Where are the best values in the Week 8 college football lines? And which spreads or totals should you target to build parlays around? Before locking in any college football bets on Saturday, be sure to see the top Week 8 college football expert picks,
Education Beat: Flint Cultural Center Academy survived COVID, con...
By Harold C. Ford In its third year of operation, Flint’s newest school, the nonprofit charter Flint Cultural Center Academy (FCCA), has managed to survive and continue adding grades despite
Debit card, online banking woes hit some...
Huntington Bank is hit with complaints about debit cards that won't work and troubles getting access to online banking after TCF merger.
Big Game Hunting: Illinois, Northwestern...
Penn State and Michigan, respectively, are favored against the Illini and Wildcats by the same bloated number.
EDITORIAL: What happens when students work together
We are not just a number. We decide how this university should be run. Together, our voice can be so loud it's impossible to ignore.
Middle Michigan Development Corporation ...
The Mt. Pleasant Area (MPCVB) has announces that Middle Michigan Development Corporation (MMDC) is the 2021 recipient of the Meet Mt. Pleasant Tourism Award.
CMU football hosts first-place NIU Satur...
The Central Michigan football team is set to entertain Northern Illinois on Saturday (noon) in a Mid-American Conference game at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. NIU is 3-0 in MAC play and, at 5-2 overall, off to its best start since 2017.
Final week of regular season has meaning for all 14 Region footba...
Either way, a lot is at stake in Week 9. Let’s take a look at what the regular-season finale means to each of the 14 Monroe County Region teams. Under the new playoff system, the top 32 teams in each division qualify for the state playoffs.
New Vegan Burger Joint + Feds Secure Con...
Check out the latest edition of the Dearborn Daily! Here's your go-to for the most important things going on in the community.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!