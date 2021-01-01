Muskegon, MI

H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justi...
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Grosse Pointe doctor sentence to one yea...
Salvatore Cavaliere, 58, received the sentence Wednesday from U.S. District George Caram Steeh after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful possession of controlled substances with intent to
Sterling Heights mayoral race grows contentious
Being the mayor in Sterling Heights is a part-time job, yet two candidates running for the seat are embroiled in a full-time political battle to win votes. Full-page attack ads in the local newspaper,
Friday's state hockey: Top-ranked Michig...
The No. 17 Broncos marched into Ann Arbor on Friday night and dominated the Wolverines at Yost Ice Arena for a 5-2 win in Michigan's first game since becoming the nation's top-ranked team.
Eastern Michigan vs Bowling Green Predic...
Eastern Michigan Eagles vs Bowling Green Falcons prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Saturday, October 23
Michigan State Coaches Hit The Road For Recruiting Trips
Michigan State has a bye week this week and the coaches are taking full advantage of it.Coach Mel Tucker has taken a relentless approach when it comes to recruiting so far in his tenure at Michigan State.
Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Nort...
Northwestern 3-3 When: Saturday at 12pm ET Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Fox Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Michigan is viewed as a 23.5-point favorite against Northwestern,
Northwestern at Michigan odds, picks and...
Analyzing Saturday’s Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Wolverines odds and lines, with college football expert picks, predictions and best bets.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Get ‘fall off the bone’ ribs, carne a...
The Slab Masters, a food truck stationed at a vacant lot located at Carpenter Road and Dupont Street in Flint, keeps customers coming back for it’s main dish - BBQ beef ribs.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Aunt Louise’...
The macaroni and cheese recipe comes from his Aunt Louise. Jeff Thompkins’ focus on good food with an honor to family history is part of Big Dog BBQ, which is now open in the former Todoroff’s Coney Island building on Parnall Road in Blackman Township.
Higher tax rates for billionaires and co...
The good news is if their proposed changes to the tax code and enforcement are enacted, the bill will The bad news is The White House doubts it has the support to tax the rich. There is a massive and ever-growing wealth gap in the United States,
Unexpected leadership lessons from America’s worst high school ho...
Unexpected Lessons in Leadership from America’s Worst High School Hockey Team. Listen to the audio version—read by John himself—in the Next Big Idea App. In 2000, the ice hockey team at my alma mater in Ann Arbor,
Football Roundup: Carlson overcomes adve...
Gibraltar Carlson earned a share of the Downriver League title and SMCC, Bedford, Ida, Summerfield, Airport, Milan, Jefferson and New Boston Huron all won.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!