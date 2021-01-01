Detroit News high school football rankings: Week 7
Here are new high school football rankings for Week 7 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 6.
Vestaburg falls by single point in battl...
In the end the host Wolverines (5-1, 2-1 CMFL-8) stayed with the Shamrocks (6-0, 3-0) throughout only to fall by a single point, 21-20. With the win Portland St. Pat’s take control of its conference destiny.
How the Des Moines metro's booming popul...
Like a rich person with compounding interest, the Des Moines metro is growing precisely because it already has a lot of people.
ROUNDUP: West brothers spark Fitzgerald to win over Madison
The Wests kept Fitzgerald’s football team moving forward. Troy West rushed for three touchdowns and his twin, Trey, returned a punt for a score and had two interceptions to spark Fitzgerald
Dearborn Street businesses put best foot...
Merchants around Dearborn Street to celebrate "mini wins" with each intersection completion on $7.6 million road project.
Ford’s massive $16 billion EV factory pl...
FORD has formed a joint venture with South Korean energy company SK Innovation to spend a massive $US11.4 billion ($A15.75 billion) to build what it calls “the largest, most advanced, most efficient auto production complex in its 118-year history”.
Week 6 high school football roundup: Royal outlasts Thousand Oaks...
Royal, Pacifica, Buena, Ventura, Hueneme and Nordhoff open their respective league seasons with victories, while Westlake earns nonleague win over Paraclete.
Ithaca, St. Louis and Pine River Twp. no...
It has been nearly 11 months since voters in Ithaca, St. Louis and Pine River Township approved forming an authority that will provide residents with full access to the Alma Transit bus services.
Warren's 2 TDs help No. 19 Oklahoma St. ...
Jaylen Warren ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns and No. 19 Oklahoma State beat No. 21 Baylor 24-14 on Saturday in a matchup of Big 12 teams that entered the night unbeaten. Spencer Sanders passed for 182 yards and ran for 76,
Ann Arbor football highlights: Lincoln’s Jorden Collier runs for ...
The Railsplitters saw Ann Arbor Skyline score 32 points in the second half – and 25 in the fourth – but were able to hold on for a 54-46 win thanks in part to five rushing touchdowns from Jorden Collier.
Chaldean foundation breaks ground on $25...
Officials are making it clear that they are laying out the welcome mat for Chaldean immigrants to make Macomb their home. The relationship between local government and the fast-growing Chaldean
Homicide victim might have witnessed vio...
The girl whose body was discovered in a Union Township apartment last week might have witnessed the man accused of murdering her commit the assault that attracted the attention of law enforcement
Mitch Albom: Haitian student torn betwee...
Siem Lafleur is in Michigan to attend Madonna University. His family is trying to survive poor conditions at home worsened by the latest earthquake.
Michigan football had more in its playbook than running the ball....
Michigan football knew it had to do more than just run the ball vs. Wisconsin. Here how they tried - and succeeded - to opening up the offense.
Takeaways, observations from Michigan St...
Powered by a big first half, No. 17 Michigan State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) won 48-31 against Western Kentucky (1-3) on Saturday in East Lansing. Here are takeaways and observations from the game: * A week after being shut down offensively in the second half while somehow pulling out a 23-20 overtime win against Nebraska,
Mid-Michigan cannabis company hiring now...
But what’s different about MEDfarms is it’s a cannabis company, and Human Resources Director Shannon Wilkinson doesn’t want that to be a reason the right candidates don’t apply. “ (We’re trying to) get rid of that negative stigma that people think when it comes to cannabis,
Jury is still out on Michigan and other Week 5 observations in co...
It's still hard to determine how good Michigan will be this season, plus three other observations from Week 5 in college football.
Michigan continues dominant start to sea...
No. 14 Michigan romped at Wisconsin on Saturday, a win made more impressive by the fact its running game was held in check.
The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines Feeling C...
The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines are riding high after their big win in Madison on Saturday.Heading into Saturday's contest between No. 14 Michigan and Wisconsin, most were predicting a typical knock-down-drag-out Big Ten football game.
Confident Michigan Wolverines, fueled by new vibe, 'Jump Around' ...
Coach Jim Harbaugh, aware of the criticism Michigan's offense received after four games for a lack of creativity in the play calling and relying too much on the run, watched his Wolverines show a diversified balance in a win over Wisconsin Saturday.
Roman Wilson joins Michigan’s expanding ...
For weeks now, the question swirling around Michigan’s offense had to do with the passing game. Was this all the Wolverines had? And if not, when we would see more of it? Saturday’s win over Wisconsin,
Police identify, interview person behind...
Police have identified and interviewed a person responsible for a social media post that police say threatened violence against women on the University of Michigan campus. The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security about 4:30 p.
No. 14 Michigan routs Wisconsin 38-17; Badgers QB Mertz hurt
Coach Jim Harbaugh and No. 14 Michigan found a formula to shut down the Wisconsin rushing attack that had embarrassed the Wolverines the last couple of years. “Against a tough, physical team, I thought our team played really physical,
How Michigan football's defense suffocat...
Michigan football got big defensive performances from people other than Aidan Hutchinson in the 38-17 win over Wisconsin on Saturday.
