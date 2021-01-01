Michigan

Local Articles
Detroit News high school football rankings: Week 7

Here are new high school football rankings for Week 7 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 6.

Lifestyle
Vestaburg falls by single point in battl...

In the end the host Wolverines (5-1, 2-1 CMFL-8) stayed with the Shamrocks (6-0, 3-0) throughout only to fall by a single point, 21-20. With the win Portland St. Pat’s take control of its conference destiny.

Sports
How the Des Moines metro's booming popul...

Like a rich person with compounding interest, the Des Moines metro is growing precisely because it already has a lot of people.

News
ROUNDUP: West brothers spark Fitzgerald to win over Madison

The Wests kept Fitzgerald’s football team moving forward. Troy West rushed for three touchdowns and his twin, Trey, returned a punt for a score and had two interceptions to spark Fitzgerald

Community
Dearborn Street businesses put best foot...

Merchants around Dearborn Street to celebrate "mini wins" with each intersection completion on $7.6 million road project.

Business
Ford’s massive $16 billion EV factory pl...

FORD has formed a joint venture with South Korean energy company SK Innovation to spend a massive $US11.4 billion ($A15.75 billion) to build what it calls “the largest, most advanced, most efficient auto production complex in its 118-year history”.

Travel
Week 6 high school football roundup: Royal outlasts Thousand Oaks...

Royal, Pacifica, Buena, Ventura, Hueneme and Nordhoff open their respective league seasons with victories, while Westlake earns nonleague win over Paraclete.

Things To Do
Ithaca, St. Louis and Pine River Twp. no...

It has been nearly 11 months since voters in Ithaca, St. Louis and Pine River Township approved forming an authority that will provide residents with full access to the Alma Transit bus services.

News
Warren's 2 TDs help No. 19 Oklahoma St. ...

Jaylen Warren ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns and No. 19 Oklahoma State beat No. 21 Baylor 24-14 on Saturday in a matchup of Big 12 teams that entered the night unbeaten. Spencer Sanders passed for 182 yards and ran for 76,

Local News
Ann Arbor football highlights: Lincoln’s Jorden Collier runs for ...

The Railsplitters saw Ann Arbor Skyline score 32 points in the second half – and 25 in the fourth – but were able to hold on for a 54-46 win thanks in part to five rushing touchdowns from Jorden Collier.

Sports
Chaldean foundation breaks ground on $25...

Officials are making it clear that they are laying out the welcome mat for Chaldean immigrants to make Macomb their home. The relationship between local government and the fast-growing Chaldean

Travel
Homicide victim might have witnessed vio...

The girl whose body was discovered in a Union Township apartment last week might have witnessed the man accused of murdering her commit the assault that attracted the attention of law enforcement

Local News
State Articles
Mitch Albom: Haitian student torn betwee...

Siem Lafleur is in Michigan to attend Madonna University. His family is trying to survive poor conditions at home worsened by the latest earthquake.

Lifestyle
Michigan football had more in its playbook than running the ball....

Michigan football knew it had to do more than just run the ball vs. Wisconsin. Here how they tried - and succeeded - to opening up the offense.

Community
Takeaways, observations from Michigan St...

Powered by a big first half, No. 17 Michigan State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) won 48-31 against Western Kentucky (1-3) on Saturday in East Lansing. Here are takeaways and observations from the game: * A week after being shut down offensively in the second half while somehow pulling out a 23-20 overtime win against Nebraska,

Travel
Mid-Michigan cannabis company hiring now...

But what’s different about MEDfarms is it’s a cannabis company, and Human Resources Director Shannon Wilkinson doesn’t want that to be a reason the right candidates don’t apply. “ (We’re trying to) get rid of that negative stigma that people think when it comes to cannabis,

Professional
Jury is still out on Michigan and other Week 5 observations in co...

It's still hard to determine how good Michigan will be this season, plus three other observations from Week 5 in college football.

Community
Michigan continues dominant start to sea...

No. 14 Michigan romped at Wisconsin on Saturday, a win made more impressive by the fact its running game was held in check.

Lifestyle
The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines Feeling C...

The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines are riding high after their big win in Madison on Saturday.Heading into Saturday's contest between No. 14 Michigan and Wisconsin, most were predicting a typical knock-down-drag-out Big Ten football game.

News
Confident Michigan Wolverines, fueled by new vibe, 'Jump Around' ...

Coach Jim Harbaugh, aware of the criticism Michigan's offense received after four games for a lack of creativity in the play calling and relying too much on the run, watched his Wolverines show a diversified balance in a win over Wisconsin Saturday.

Lifestyle
Roman Wilson joins Michigan’s expanding ...

For weeks now, the question swirling around Michigan’s offense had to do with the passing game. Was this all the Wolverines had? And if not, when we would see more of it? Saturday’s win over Wisconsin,

Travel
Police identify, interview person behind...

Police have identified and interviewed a person responsible for a social media post that police say threatened violence against women on the University of Michigan campus. The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security about 4:30 p.

National News
No. 14 Michigan routs Wisconsin 38-17; Badgers QB Mertz hurt

Coach Jim Harbaugh and No. 14 Michigan found a formula to shut down the Wisconsin rushing attack that had embarrassed the Wolverines the last couple of years. “Against a tough, physical team, I thought our team played really physical,

News
How Michigan football's defense suffocat...

Michigan football got big defensive performances from people other than Aidan Hutchinson in the 38-17 win over Wisconsin on Saturday.

Local News
National Articles
Tips for Beating Flu Season

We can all agree that having the flu is pure misery, but being proactive can assist in dodging this nasty virus. Now that flu season has kicked off, it's time to put in the legwork on staying healthy. Start by changing up your daily habits with these tips.

Wellness
Britney Spears Celebrates Father Jamie B...

As Britney Spears's father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as conservator of her estate, the pop star celebrated on vacation with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, posting, "Having the time of my life here."

National News
Take Our Poll: Will You Be Trick-or-Treating This Year?

Lifestyle
This 'Karen' Halloween Mask Is the Most ...

If you've ever encountered a "Karen" in the wild, then the terror of this Halloween mask is going to hit pretty close to home. These two Karen masks by Jason Adcock are the stuff of 2020 nightmares.

Local Culture
How to Order the Pennywise Frappuccino F...

Beep, Beep, Richie! We all drink coffee down here. The Pennywise Frappuccino from Starbucks' Secret Menu is a vanilla bean frappuccino with strawberry puree on top.

Products & Promotions
Open Letter to a Newly Diagnosed Cancer Patient From a Fellow War...

Vivian Mabuni was diagnosed with breast cancer three days before Christmas. She struggled to know how to respond. Here's her letter to fellow warriors in pink.

Wellness
You Know You Love Halloween If ...

If Halloween is your favorite holiday, then these nine things probably ring true for you.

Lifestyle
5 Best Ways to Honor Breast Cancer Aware...

It's October, and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we've put together a list of all the best ways for you to honor the victims and survivors. Wear pink, donate, or participate in a walk or run. Here are some great ideas!

Wellness
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Max This Month

There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in October 2021.

Entertainment
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...

New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in October 2021.

Entertainment
The Haunted History of Halloween

We celebrate Halloween every October 31, but what do we really know about the history behind the holiday?

Local Culture
Is It Safe to Trick-or-Treat This Year? The CDC Says Yes!

CDC director urges outdoor gatherings, limiting crowds for Halloween festivities.

National News
