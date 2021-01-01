Minneapolis, MN

VIDEO: Watch the One-Take Drone Video of...
Remarkable advertisement for a local Minneapolis bowling alley. This footage is "right up our alley."
NFL Week 7 Wrap-Up: Undefeated Steelers and Pitiful Cowboys
With Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season finished, we see dominance in veterans like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Big Ben, and franchises crumble.
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bacheloret...
On this week's "Bachelorette" episode, Clare explores the bachelors' love languages, and things get a little steamy!
NFL Week 6 Wrap-Up: The NFC (L)East
With Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season finished, the NFC East is atrocious, the Titans are special, and Rodgers needed a wake-up call.
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Hal...
Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' C...
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's th...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
NFL Week 4 Wrap-Up: Cowboys... We Need t...
With the NFL working around COVID diagnoses of notable players like Cam Newton and a multitude of Titans personnel, we see the Cowboys struggle and Houston's coach is fired.
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
NFL Week 3 Wrap-Up: Seahawks Fly While R...
With Russell Wilson proving he is the MVP front-runner, the empty stadiums are shedding light on which teams are elite and which teams need assistance.
Top 5 Songs Released This Week (Septembe...
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our song reviews and other songs you'd like to see on our list.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellingto...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
Bake It, Don't Buy It: Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread
Celebrate fall with this simple crowd-pleasing recipe. Even people who don't like pumpkin, won't be able to resist this decadent and tender quickbread.
IKEA to Add Line of Gaming Furniture
The furniture is a collaboration between the Swedish company and hardware company ASUS.
Disneyland Launches Its First Exclusive ...
This year, Mickey and friends are hosting an exclusive after-hours holiday party at Disneyland Park. Called Disney Merriest Nites, the event will take place on five select nights in November and December.
Disney Ditches Virtual Queue System for Popular 'Star Wars' Ride ...
Walt Disney World (WDW) has just announced that it will be temporarily “pausing” the virtual queue service for "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" at Disney’s Hollywood Studios park. Instead, there will be the traditional standby line.
Amazon's 'LuLaRich' Pulls Back the Curta...
Let's get real. Amazon's original series "LuLaRich" dives headfirst into the LuLaRoe phenomenon by ripping back the curtain and tossing it out–curtain rod and all.
Taco Bell Wants Your Used Sauce Packets!
Taco Bell is teaming with TerraCycle in their efforts to go green, as they're encouraging customers to return sauce packets for recycling. This effort is aimed towards more recycling products that have been used.
BREAKING: Body Found in Wyoming Confirmed to Be Missing 22-Year-O...
On Tuesday, September 21, authorities officially announced that the body found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming has been positively identified as Gabby Petito, 22.
Fall Officially Starts on Wednesday, and...
Autumn officially arrives Wednesday at 3:21 p.m. EDT, and we're ready. While we should have been winding down into milder temps this time of year, the weather has done anything but.
Old Navy Expands Its Plus Size Product L...
Old Navy evened the playing field with this bold move, mixing extended sizes in with its existing offerings.
Here's What You Need to Know About Apple's Latest Emergency Secur...
If you own any Apple products, listen up! A new report came out about potential spyware hacks and the company replied by rolling out emergency security patches for most of their operating systems.