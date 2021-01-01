Minnetonka, MN

Endangered bird, bee found on Maplewood development sites
Environmental groups say the results are proof Ramsey County, the property owner, should rethink possible plans to redevelop the shuttered 88-acre Ponds at Battle Creek golf course and a second 77-acre grassland site.
Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of +2.75% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021,
Gary Paulsen, the acclaimed and prolific children's author who often drew upon his rural affinities and wide-ranging adventures for tales that included "Hatchet," "Brian's Winter" and "Dogsong," has died at age 82.
UnitedHealth boosts outlook, again, after big Q3 numbers
UnitedHealth’s third-quarter performance topped Wall Street’s view, bolstered by the improving performance of its Optum segment.
He is a Twin Cities native, a University of Minnesota graduate and a James Beard Award winner.
UnitedHealth Group provides health coverage for about one in eight Americans, and its annual revenue amounts to about 1.4% of U.S. national income. Executives there see signs of cost pressure moving through the economy.
Minnetonka student's Snapchat post with gun 'not a threat,' but a...
A Minnetonka student sparked concern on Thursday when he posted a photo on Snapchat holding what many thought to be a real gun. The picture was shared ahead of the Minnetonka High School football team's game against Centennial High School on Friday for "senior night.
Renowned moccasin and apparel maker Minnetonka came clean on Indigenous People’s Day Monday, admitting it had never been Native-owned, just Native-inspired, and apologizing for 75 years of cultural appropriation.
Feb. 26, 1997 — that I discovered my 20-year-old-son Judson’s lifeless body as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot blast.
UnitedHealth boosts outlook after big Q3
UnitedHealth’s Optum division continues to outperform and after putting up better-than-expected numbers for the third quarter, the nation’s largest health insurer raised its outlook for 2021 for the third time.
UnitedHealth Group's latest profit soars...
The Minnetonka-based health care giant raised earning guidance for the year as expectations for pandemic expenses held steady.
UnitedHealth Group posts quarterly profi...
UnitedHealth Group, Minnesota's biggest company by revenue, has posted third-quarter profits of $4.1 billion. The Minnetonka-based health insurance giant reported its latest results Thursday, revealing that it increased its revenues to $72.
Kirk Cousins carries Vikings to overtime...
Through the first six games of the season, Kirk Cousins has amassed statistics in the final minutes unlike any other NFL quarterback. He's ready for a week off.
Studs and duds from the Panthers' Week 6 loss to Vikings
Sam Darnold has thrown twice as many interceptions in his past two games as he did in the previous four combined. But at least the Panthers had a few standouts on Sunday.
The courtside, cause-based collaboration is the latest part of Aura's partnership with the Minnesota Timberwolves, building upon the Official Jersey Patch sponsorship announced in September. Aura's Defensive Play of the Game will celebrate the strongest display of proactive protection in each game by making charitable donations to Together We Rise.
As local leaders push to get more kids vaccinated, there could be another round of shots about to reach the finish line. On Monday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz will be joined by state health and education leaders at a school in St.
New coffee shop Bicycle Brothers to open in Rochester's 19th Ward...
Bicycle Brothers will serve coffee from Joe Bean Roasters and homemade baked goods. It will also be a music venue.
Berylline, a technology and manufacturing company that specializes in electric and small-engine hybrid vehicles, is being marketed on a nationwide scale.
Gorgeous day on tap with sunshine & mild...
TONIGHT: If you enjoyed the mild and sunny weekend, we have more of that on the way for today. A beautiful day on tap with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s. A few sp
‘It brought tears to my eyes’: Apollo football team supports coac...
The Apollo football team has shown love and support this season as Kenny Beehler and the Beehler family fights and battles kidney cancer.
The longtime downtown store is making the move to Centennial Plaza on Veterans Drive. The move will increase space and, in turn, product offerings.
Saturday's girls swimming and diving: Ce...
AA TRUE TEAM SECTION Century won seven of the 12 events and captured the 1AA True Team Section meet on Saturday. The Panthers won the eight-team meet with 990.5 points followed by Farmington with 937.
Minnesota elections 2021: Falcon Heights city council candidates
What qualifies you to hold this position? I feel being involved in the community is essential. I coached youth sports in the Roseville/Falcon
The Rev. Runney Patterson is the spiritual leader at New Hope Baptist Church on the East Side of St. Paul. But his leadership extends far beyond his “ministry of hope” at the corner of Bradley Street and Minnehaha Avenue.
Vans has seen a 7,800% increase in sales ever since "Squid Game" premiered on Netflix in September—and they're selling out very fast!
Daniel Craig's latest and last installment of his James Bond series, "No Time to Die," is an operatic send-off for what might be our best Bond ever, and certainly, our most human.
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup and Costumes
For Halloween, Heinz is doubling down by launching a “blood” version of their ketchup, along with some ketchup-friendly costumes.
Nothing says the holiday season quite like a cheesy, overly dramatic Hallmark Christmas movie. Allow me to introduce the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game, created by yours truly. Please drink responsibly.
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Former US president Bill Clinton in hospital
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.
The OCN Drinks crew is serving up something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.