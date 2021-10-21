Saint Paul, MN

Family Mourns ‘Loving’ And ‘Gentle’ St. Paul Man After Fatal Hit-...
A family is mourning a St. Paul man who was hit and killed while enjoying a morning walk Friday. Brian Reed, 55, was the victim of a hit-and-run crash near Valleyside Drive and Parkland Court. Reed’s sister,
What do parents want? St. Paul district ...
In August 2017, a month after Joe Gothard became superintendent, the school board heard a consultant's report on what it would take to win back students to St. Paul Public Schools. Despite his predecessor's marketing campaigns and strategic plan focused on growing enrollment,
Hartman OT Winner Makes Wild 4-0
Ryan Hartman scored with 12.1 seconds left in overtime and the Minnesota Wild extended their season-opening win streak to four games, rallying to beat Anaheim 4-3 on Saturday night. Minnesota has won two straight overtime games and rallied from a deficit in all its wins.
MN’s virtual court hearings aren’t going away. Review finds advan...
Using video technology to conduct court hearings has its drawbacks. Participants can sometimes show up shirtless, smoking, driving and with children screaming in the background.
B Kyle: Rent control is not a solution t...
As anyone who has shopped for housing in St. Paul knows, prices are up, and supply is down. Significantly. What does this have to do with the rent-control ballot initiative on the St. Paul ballot Nov.
Lowertown St. Paul residents want an imp...
Chris Thomforde is one of more than 10,000 people who call downtown St. Paul home, with a townhouse overlooking the small green gem of Lowertown's Wacouta Commons Park. Like many, he's encouraged by the progress made in safety and cleanliness in the nearby Downtown Improvement District.
Bonnie ‘Ruth’ Drahota
Bonnie “Ruth” Drahota, age 95, of Pigeon Falls, formerly of Florida, died on Thursday, October 21, 2021, in the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center. Bonnie was born on December 28, 1925, in Garth, KY, to Lackey and Lula (Allen) Salisbury.
'Iconic' St. Paul estate along Mississip...
Along Mississippi River Boulevard in St. Paul sits a grand estate on a hill with a tennis court, pool, poolhouse and underground hot tub. The home on the property, an English Tudor, is touted in publications for its architecture.
12-year-old shot during argument among j...
N and Idaho Ave., around 7:45 p.m. on a report of shots fired, according to St. Paul Police. When St. Paul officers arrived, Maplewood Police Officers were rendering aid to a 12-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.
St. Paul Mayor: City Employees Must Get COVID Vaccine By End Of 2...
Nearly 4,000 city workers in St. Paul must get the vaccine by the end of the year, Mayor Melvin Carter announced Thursday. There isn’t a routine testing alternative, making it one of the strictest policies in the state.
Some Minnesotans with disabilities earn ...
The Minnesota Department of Human Services is forming a 19-member task force to eliminate subminimum wage by August of 2025.
The 2021-22 Rivalry Series begins tonigh...
It’s time for the Rivalry Series! This year, Canada and the US will face off nine times in their pre-Olympics exhibition series, far more than they have in past two iterations of the series. Each country has won the Rivalry Series once,
UnitedHealthcare pushing online visits w...
UnitedHealthcare has launched what it calls a “virtual-first” health plan where patients start with online health care providers before moving to in-person visits as needed.
Masks, equity, culture wars at forefront of Minnesota school boar...
Dozens of Minnesota districts are seeking to fill school board seats after a rash of resignations this year. And some are also asking voters to weigh in on funding questions. But culture war questions are at the heart of many school board campaigns.
Monday 10: Potential for new No. 1-ranke...
USCHO.com will pick the top 10 moments from the past weekend in our Monday 10 feature.1) Another new No. 1?Friday night marked a seismic event for the national radar when No. 1
College hockey rankings: Western Michiga...
This past weekend in men's college hockey saw a lot of wild, impactful results, which shook up the latest Power 10 rankings.
What will trick-or-treating weather be like in Minnesota?
Halloween is still a week away but since it's a really slow news day and it's fun to write about what might happen with the forecast, we figured it wise (sneaky, evil clickbait) to take a peak at what the weather might be like when families and kids are trick-or-treating.
Keona Foote family and friends hold annu...
Keona Foote was killed along with her daughter, Miyona, back in September 2020. This October, friends and family are still marching to raise awareness towards the domestic violence she faced. The "Love Shouldn't Hurt" walk began at Martin Luther King Park and ended at Rochester's government center.
Roundup: Osakis goes 3-2 at Upsala Tourn...
The Osakis volleyball team wrapped up its regular season by going 3-2 at the Upsala Tournament on Oct. 21. The Silverstreaks finished the season 12-15 overall ahead of the playoffs after beating Mille Lacs (13-13),
Vancouver takes on Minnesota United FC, looks for 4th straight ho...
Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +136, Minnesota United FC +182, Draw +250; over/under is 1.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Minnesota United FC trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.
Five things to watch as Vikings return f...
The first six games of the season have been exciting, but after the bye the team will face stiff competition over 11 games. The future of the franchise hangs in the balance.
Build Your Own 2022 Minnesota Twins Rost...
That'd be sweet. However, Minnesota's front office isn't realistically equipped with a blank check. You'll need to stay within a certain spending threshold, which means you've got finite resources ...
Lesser-known disease affecting deer in Wisconsin, Minnesota
Mike Kendhammer used to look out his dining room window and see large groups of deer gathered in a field below. “In the morning, I would have my coffee and read the paper, and I would always see a dozen,
‘Purple Reigns In Minnesota’: Minnesota ...
Minnesota's Congressional delegation on Monday is introducing a resolution to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to pop superstar Prince, citing his "indelible mark on Minnesota and American culture,
Did You Know That Books Used to Be Bound...
Megan Rosenbloom, a rare books specialist and librarian at UCLA, published "Dark Archives," a book about the history and science of human-skin-bound books.
Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Hau...
People of the past brought their creepy A-game to Halloween. From looking at these nightmare-inducing photos, one thing's for sure: our ancestors were obsessed with huge heads, pillowcases, and general creepiness.
4 Last-Minute Beauty Makeup Looks for Halloween
We love Halloween here at Our Community Now, and so we decided to put our makeup skills to the test and create four different Halloween looks that will get you in the spooky spirit.
Hockey Player Evander Kane Banned for 21...
San Jose Sharks hockey player Evander Kane was suspended without pay this week for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, violating the NHL's vaccination requirements.
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nico...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins Killed on Movie Set in Pr...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day...
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellingto...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Treadwell, Whose Obsession Wit...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.