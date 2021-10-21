Saint Paul, MN

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe touched by 'special' mural in St. Paul
Megan Rapinoe was honored as royalty at a St. Paul bar on Sunday. Rapinoe, a star on the U.S. women's national soccer team, visited the 15-foot mural of herself on an exterior wall on The Black Hart of St.
'I just feel like we worked hard and wan...
St. Paul turned a pair of second-half fumbles into scores as the Knights rallied for a 15-10 win over Littleton at Polar Park.
Nashville Hands Wild First Loss
Roman Josi had a four-point game, Connor Ingram won his first NHL start, and the Nashville Predators beat Minnesota 5-2 Sunday night, snapping the Wild’s season-opening four-game win streak. Ryan Johansen scored twice,
St. Paul charter school superintendent to step down after $4.3M h...
The founder of a St. Paul charter school that lost $4.3 million in a hedge fund investment is planning to step down as superintendent, the school board said in a message to students and families. Christianna Hang submitted her letter of resignation days after the state auditor's office determined that Hmong College Prep Academy (HCPA) failed to follow state law and its own policies when it invested $5 million in the hedge fund.
Letters: In praise of St. Paul police
The St. Paul Police Department can be trusted to break through the fog of negativity that sometimes engulfs the public narrative around policing in our country.
Family Mourns ‘Loving’ And ‘Gentle’ St. ...
A family is mourning a St. Paul man who was hit and killed while enjoying a morning walk Friday. Brian Reed, 55, was the victim of a hit-and-run crash near Valleyside Drive and Parkland Court. Reed’s sister,
What do parents want? St. Paul district bets on bigger, 'well-rou...
In August 2017, a month after Joe Gothard became superintendent, the school board heard a consultant's report on what it would take to win back students to St. Paul Public Schools. Despite his predecessor's marketing campaigns and strategic plan focused on growing enrollment,
Hartman OT Winner Makes Wild 4-0
Ryan Hartman scored with 12.1 seconds left in overtime and the Minnesota Wild extended their season-opening win streak to four games, rallying to beat Anaheim 4-3 on Saturday night. Minnesota has won two straight overtime games and rallied from a deficit in all its wins.
MN’s virtual court hearings aren’t going...
Using video technology to conduct court hearings has its drawbacks. Participants can sometimes show up shirtless, smoking, driving and with children screaming in the background.
B Kyle: Rent control is not a solution to St. Paul’s housing shor...
As anyone who has shopped for housing in St. Paul knows, prices are up, and supply is down. Significantly. What does this have to do with the rent-control ballot initiative on the St. Paul ballot Nov.
Lowertown St. Paul residents want an imp...
Chris Thomforde is one of more than 10,000 people who call downtown St. Paul home, with a townhouse overlooking the small green gem of Lowertown's Wacouta Commons Park. Like many, he's encouraged by the progress made in safety and cleanliness in the nearby Downtown Improvement District.
Bonnie ‘Ruth’ Drahota
Bonnie “Ruth” Drahota, age 95, of Pigeon Falls, formerly of Florida, died on Thursday, October 21, 2021, in the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center. Bonnie was born on December 28, 1925, in Garth, KY, to Lackey and Lula (Allen) Salisbury.
Local school board resignations triple i...
According to the Minnesota School Boards Association, nearly 70 board members have resigned their positions this year, triple the number of resignations in a regular year. That equates to an unusually high number of district special elections,
Best bets: Heavy on the spooky
Best choreography was Wes Drummond of the Duluth Playhouse. Minnesota Ballet’s production of “Sleepy Hollow" is at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at University of Minnesota Duluth's Marshall Performing Arts Center.
Biden’s decision on the BWCA is right fo...
In a water-rich environment like northeastern Minnesota, the network of interconnected waterways would cause the acid mine drainage to spread hundreds of miles beyond the mine.
Cowboys' Tyron Smith 'feels good' going ...
There was a bit of a scare heading into the Week 6 battle with the New England Patriots, when the Dallas Cowboys sent perennial All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith for an MRI on his neck. The test was deemed precautionary at the time,
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 25
Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 3,010 new cases and 22 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,559. As of O
The state allocated more than $850 milli...
The money represents unprecedented spending on child care, even as child care advocates say it's not nearly enough to address longstanding economic problems with the system.
Common theme with all the winning in Min...
Looking for a common thread that explains a lot of the winning happening around here in the last few weeks? It's defense, as Patrick Reusse and I talked about on Monday's Daily Delivery podcast. Let's look at five prominent team with at least one key stat to show how each is thriving on defense: Timberwolves: It's only two games.
Prince's Home State of Minnesota to Lobby Congress to Honor Late ...
"Prince is a Minnesota icon. He showed that it was OK to be a short, Black kid from Minneapolis and still change the world," Representative Ilhan Omar said.
UnitedHealthcare pushing online visits w...
UnitedHealthcare has launched what it calls a “virtual-first” health plan where patients start with online health care providers before moving to in-person visits as needed.
Masks, equity, culture wars at forefront...
Dozens of Minnesota districts are seeking to fill school board seats after a rash of resignations this year. And some are also asking voters to weigh in on funding questions. But culture war questions are at the heart of many school board campaigns.
Monday 10: Potential for new No. 1-ranked team, Long Island homec...
USCHO.com will pick the top 10 moments from the past weekend in our Monday 10 feature.1) Another new No. 1?Friday night marked a seismic event for the national radar when No. 1
College hockey rankings: Western Michiga...
This past weekend in men's college hockey saw a lot of wild, impactful results, which shook up the latest Power 10 rankings.
Did You Know That Books Used to Be Bound...
Megan Rosenbloom, a rare books specialist and librarian at UCLA, published "Dark Archives," a book about the history and science of human-skin-bound books.
Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Hau...
People of the past brought their creepy A-game to Halloween. From looking at these nightmare-inducing photos, one thing's for sure: our ancestors were obsessed with huge heads, pillowcases, and general creepiness.
4 Last-Minute Beauty Makeup Looks for Halloween
We love Halloween here at Our Community Now, and so we decided to put our makeup skills to the test and create four different Halloween looks that will get you in the spooky spirit.
Hockey Player Evander Kane Banned for 21...
San Jose Sharks hockey player Evander Kane was suspended without pay this week for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, violating the NHL's vaccination requirements.
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nico...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins Killed on Movie Set in Pr...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day...
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellingto...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Treadwell, Whose Obsession Wit...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.