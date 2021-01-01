Community tree planting events in St. Paul on Saturday
The Creative Enterprise Zone of St. Paul is hosting a community tree planting event 8 a.m to 11 a.m. Oct. 9. Ten varieties of new trees will be planted to add shade, reduce heat, improve public
St. Paul city workers authorize strike a...
A trio of unions representing more than 250 St. Paul city workers are poised to go on strike if ongoing negotiations fail. Members rejected a two-year contract offer Tuesday in search of higher wage increases.
Flu Shots: Where To Find 2021 Clinics In...
Edina is entering its second flu season amid a global pandemic. Luckily, there are plenty of places in town to get a flu shot.
Favorite Thrift Stores in the Twin Cities
The pricing is more expensive than a thrift store would be but you are paying for a good quality piece. I bought a bust, velvet-covered painting, and a monstera cutting. Overall, these are just a few of the stores that are hidden within the city.
Editorial Roundup: Always find a way to ...
The news came Friday that three Central Minnesota arts organizations will be requiring audiences to not only mask up, but prove their vaccination status or provide a recent negative COVID-19 test (within 72 hours of the event).
HEPA Filters May Clean Sars-CoV-2 From t...
High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters and ultraviolet (UV) light sterilization effectively remove SARS-CoV-2 particles from the air — the first such evidence in a real-world test, researchers report in the preprint server medRxiv.
Here are 5 fall and Halloween events around Central Minnesota fil...
With corn mazes, haunted hayrides and seasonal orchards open around Central Minnesota, there's a way to celebrate for all ages.
Heads-up janitor helps save doctor’s lif...
By John Lauritsen Click here for updates on this story ALEXANDRIA, Minnesota (WCCO) — If you have a health emergency, you want to see a doctor. But at Alomere Health in Alexandria, it was a custodian who helped save a doctor’s life.
Minnesota creates the country's first of...
One of their main goals is to create a data base for missing and murdered people throughout Minnesota, and eventually to partner with organizations to make it nationwide.
Bigger, Better, Broadband: City wants public feedback on how it c...
The City of Duluth is asking the public to take a survey on broadband internet connection, in hopes of better representing the needs of its citizens.
The 5 best things our food writers ate i...
After learning this week that the 70-year-old Dari-ette Drive-In in St. Paul has closed, I realized that I'd let another summer go by without pulling up to a staticky voice box and ordering a malt. I rectified that quickly with a stop at Wagner's Drive-In,
Shake Shack updates its drive-thru plans
The fast-casual burger chain said it will open its first drive-thru in Maple Grove, Minn., instead of Orlando, as originally planned. Shake
Peggy Flanagan hails $1.3 million invest...
Ahead of Indigenous Peoples Day, Minnesota’s lieutenant governor explains why she pushed to fund education programs that will train Native teachers, hire curricular experts, and help schools connect with Native students and families.
COVID-19 testing, positivity rate reach 2021 highs in Minnesota
Minnesota's seven-day coronavirus infection rate now eighth highest among states, federal pandemic data shows.
Lions at Vikings preview: Minnesota look...
Minnesota is trying to avoid its second straight 1-4 start and ninth in team history. The good news for the Vikings is they’ve won seven straight games against Detroit. The Vikings will be without nose tackle Michael Pierce (elbow),
How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota...
Find out how to watch, live stream or TV channel and game time information for the Week 5 matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings.
Friday Night Lights: Minnesota Football Commits: October 8th
With Gopher Football on their bye week, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is continuing their season this week as 13 of Minnesota's 14 2022/23 commits are scheduled to continue with their senior seasons on Friday night.
'Minnesota Bound' set to reach iconic te...
It's been just over two years since Ron Schara fought back tears and bid farewell to his iconic television show, but as they say, the show must go on, and Minnesota Bound has done exactly that. And now it's about to become one of the ultra-rare shows to reach 1,
Vikings’ seven-decade series against Lio...
When Chuck Foreman came to Minnesota as an NFL rookie in 1973, there was one thing it didn’t take him long to learn: The Vikings were supposed to beat the Lions. The Vikings were in the midst of a
Which Indigenous tribes first called Minnesota home?
Archeologists and historians believe Native Americans have lived in Minnesota since the glaciers receded 13,000 years ago.
Vikings’ Dalvin Cook remains sidelined b...
Limited to nine carries, and 34 yards against the Browns, Cook remains sidelined the ankle injury that kept him out of the Vikings’ 30-17 victory over Seattle on Sept. 26. On Th
Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday...
Good Morning! This is your Friday Open Thread, after thinking way too hard about my survivor pool pick I went ahead and stuck with the Vikings this week....no ragerts. Around the DN since our last open thread: 2021 NFL Week 5: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings.
Rem Pitlick comes home to Minnesota Wild, in his Nissan Pathfinde...
Former Gophers standout and Chaska graduate Rem Pitlick knows that just because he's back with the hometown team, doesn't mean he's made the roster.
Pitlick all business as he returns home ...
It's a homecoming for new Wild forward Rem Pitlick, but that's not the way the former All-American at the University of Minnesota is looking at his new lease on life.
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or...
Dressing up for Halloween is great if you're creative, but it can be a daunting challenge if you're not exactly a "Pinterest expert". Consider these ugly Halloween sweaters your get-out-of-jail-free card if you're heading out this year.
Celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day on O...
Whether moldy cheese makes your mouth water or your upper lip curl, check out ways to celebrate this holiday.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan and The Old Fashioned
The OCN Drinks crew shows some more love for classic cocktails like the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. We're all about classy day drinking at the office!
Looks Like Eggo Pop-Tarts Are on the Hor...
L'eggo my ... pastry? Kellogg's is launching the perfect hybrid to kick-start your mornings.
Threads Worldwide: Are You Ready, Girls?...
We can do this: #trustthechills! Threads Worldwide partners with artisan women jewelers around the world.
9 Boozy Hot Drink Recipes to Cozy Up To
From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.
Random (And Fun) Halloween Tidbits You M...
Did you ever think that Michael Myers looked oddly like William Shatner? You're not wrong.
The BEST 'Squid Game' Memes to Come From...
"Squid Game" is a Korean drama from Netflix that sees 456 desperate civilians enter a battle royale-/Hunger Games-style competition. It's become a cultural phenomenon and has inspired many memes.
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back!
On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer. Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!
National Frappe Day: 11 Starbucks Secret...
Today, October 7, is National Frappe Day—though, we'd argue that it's every day, amiright? Here's a list of 11 frappe combinations and creations you can make from Starbucks' Secret Menu to celebrate.
Wendy's Fries Get a Makeover—And Not for...
Wendy's changed their fry recipe—and the Takeout reviewed them as worse, not better.
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at a Haunted Attraction
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.