Columbia, MO

Missouri Senate puts off vote on giant K-12 education package
After about twelve hours of debate, the Missouri Senate refrained from voting overnight on a contentious K-12 public education package. There was some confusion towards the end that appeared to ultimately lead to the plan getting shelved – at least for now.
Columbia snow parking policy in effect; ...
The City of Columbia has put its snow-route parking policy in effect as a winter storm continues to blanket Mid-Missouri.
Mid-Missouri still dealing with snow-pac...
Residents across Mid-Missouri are still dealing with snow-packed roads on Wednesday morning. Driving conditions are expected to worsen with another shot of snow moving in Wednesday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Team forecasted snow showers starting in time for the morning commute.
Bitter temps, snow send shivers across mid-Missouri
Bitter cold imposed its will across mid-Missouri on Monday, with temperatures hovering just below zero and total snow accumulation forecast to be between 3 to 6 inches.
Missouri Repealed its Harshest Drug Law....
It was December 21, 2020, and things were finally looking up for Jason Norman. The 45-year-old inmate was settling in at his new home
Missouri senator says state continues to...
The Missouri House Budget Committee is scheduled to hear today Gov. Mike Parson’s FY22 state budget proposal for the state Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. The governor wants funding to return to pre-pandemic levels for the state’s colleges and universities.
Snow covers roads across Mid-Missouri. Crews using salt and sand ...
As snow continues to fall across Mid-Missouri early Monday morning, many roads have already been covered. Road crews around the area are laying down sand in addition to salt to help with traction. Eric Landwehr with Cole County Public Works said crews are treating the roads with a sand and salt mix and a calcium chloride liquid solution.
Missouri Senate cancels session all week...
The statewide winter storm hitting the Show-Me State has caused the Missouri Senate to cancel session for this week in Jefferson City. The Senate and House had already canceled session for Monday, due to the snowstorm and the dangerously cold temperatures.
Trump’s hesitation on relief bill will d...
The $900 billion economic relief package that President Donald Trump signed over the weekend will deliver vital aid to millions of struggling households and businesses. Yet his nearly one-week delay i
Up, Up and Away: Stocks Defy Gravity
Despite the deadly coronavirus pandemic and its economic damage, the stock market is soaring. How long can equities stay aloft?
Latest from Missouri: Tigers 'unlikely' ...
Players had returned to Columbia after having the option to return home to spend the Christmas holiday with family. One source told the Tribune the Tigers have "more than a dozen" cases of COVID-19. The source added that Missouri's current coronavirus ...
No Music City Bowl, but Iowa football's ...
Perhaps more surprising than Missouri pulling out of Wednesday's scheduled Music City Bowl was the number of Iowa fans who planned to go to the game.
Pittsburgh police: No active threat at C...
Upon investigating, police learned the threat was issued on social media platforms targeting "Central High School" nationwide.
Tornado watch issued for Mid-Missouri
A tornado watch has been issued for all of mid-Missouri until 10 p.m. Sunday. Tornadoes occur when warm and cold fronts mix in just the right way during a storm to create spiraling. A tornado watch means it is possible for a tornado to form.
Rate of positive COVID tests drops to 4-...
Back on August 2, the 7-day average for positive COVID tests stood at 15.1%. Since then, it’s dropped by more than half and, in fact, is currently at a four-month low across the state.
Muncie police: Online school threat orig...
Muncie police said Sunday an online threat to shoot students at "Central High School" originated in Missouri, and that there was no reason to believe it was referring to Muncie's high school. The posting — which was posted on Snapchat and later circulated on Facebook —has raised concerns at various Central High Schools across the nation,
Missouri murder victim’s family begins letter writing campaign to...
By BETSY WEBSTER Click here for updates on this story KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The family of a man killed in Kansas City nearly three years ago is devastated by a jury verdict issued Friday. Earlier this month,
Missouri-made musicians Pokey LaFarge, B...
From Missouri's two biggest metropolitan areas, a pair of artists — one established, one emerging — have offered terrific new records.
Missouri State football couldn't upset N...
The Bears are now 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with three conference games left to play.
Upset alert? No. 17 Missouri State football leads No. 3 North Dak...
Missouri State hasn't beaten a Top 3 opponent since 1996 when the 21st ranked Bears beat No. 3 McNeese State 12-7.
North Dakota State football rallies in f...
Missouri State returns to Plaster Stadium next week to host North Dakota in a crucial Missouri Valley Football Conference matchup.
Missouri Paper Blasts House Republicans ...
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial board said the "shameful roster" is "once again running interference for a lawless ex-president."
How to Watch NDSU vs Missouri State Football Live Stream Online
No. 3 North Dakota State and No. 17 Missouri State clash for a huge MVFC showdown Saturday. Here's how you can watch a live stream of the game online.
Missouri challenges the community to buc...
Missouri's current safety belt usage rate is 86 percent however the 14 percent who did not buckle up resulted in 426 fatalities.
4 Last-Minute Beauty Makeup Looks for Ha...
We love Halloween here at Our Community Now, and so we decided to put our makeup skills to the test and create four different Halloween looks that will get you in the spooky spirit.
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nico...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Confirmed to Be Brian Laun...
Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.