Governor Parson Announces Improved Home Heating Bill Assistance T...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Today, Governor Parson announced that the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Energy Crisis Intervention Program will improve assistance offered to eligible low-income Missourians. “We are very pleased to announce ...
Tracking more snow accumulation Wednesda...
A Weather Alert Day is in effect for Wednesday for the potential for accumulating, impactful snowfall through Wednesday afternoon. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with snow showers likely well after midnight,
Missouri reroutes vaccines after weather...
After a brutal winter storm slammed Missouri this week, canceling mass coronavirus vaccination events planned across the state, officials rerouted the vaccines to community hospitals with emergency generators so none would go to waste.
MO: Armed passengers? New push underway in Missouri to allow conc...
The Senate General Laws Committee heard legislation Tuesday by Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, that would allow guns on trains and buses amid continued security concerns regarding the region's mass transit systems.
MoDOT: Get where you’re going ahead of i...
The Missouri Department of Transportation urges drivers to get wherever they need to be ahead of the storm and avoid traveling during these coming waves of snowfall Sunday and Monday. According to the National Weather Service,
Rep. Ingle: Issues with Circle of Hope a...
The top Democrat on the Missouri House Children’s and Families Committee was featured Thursday night on NBC’s “Dateline”, for her legislation aimed at facilities like the troubled Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch near Humansville.
Road officials across Mid-Missouri warn of ‘life or death’ condit...
Corporal Kyle Green with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F said the department is urging people to stay home, to give road crews time to clear the roads and less work for first responders.
St. Francois County jail faces class-act...
St. Francois County jail in Farmington is facing a class-action lawsuit for “unlawful” conditions. // Courtesy Missouri Independent When Bonne Terre resident Robert Hopple entered the St. Francois County Detention Center in May 2018,
Fall colors starting to peak this week; ...
ST. LOUIS– You may have noticed the leaves starting to change color around the area but this week is when they will be getting closer to their peak color. Daniel Moncheski, a community
Missouri teacher pension system probing possible cyber attack
The pension fund serving teachers and other public school employees in Missouri experienced a data security incident last month. According to an Oct. 15 notification from the Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri,
20 for 20, Part 1: The evolution of Miss...
"Political journalism in Missouri is not dead — in fact, it’s evolving and following global business journalism trends."
‘Andy Griffith Show’ actress Betty Lynn ...
She played Barney Fife’s sweetheart Thelma Lou. Ron Howard, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor’s son, Opie, paid tribute, saying she “brightened every scene she was in & every shooting
Tying Together Child Care Benefits With Employee Retention
Are you thinking about making child care part of your corporate benefits offerings? If not, you should be. As businesses seek solutions for pandemic-related staffing issues, child care is one issue at the forefront.
Sunday, October 17 Evening Forecast
A beautiful fall weekend has come to a close, but we’ll hold onto the vibe into Monday. Starry skies and chilly temperatures can be expected overnight with morning lows again in the 40s. The
Missouri’s first black bear hunting seas...
Four-hundred people will be allowed to participate in Missouri’s first black bear hunting season, which officially begins Monday.
Missouri football: Evaluating the Tigers' loss to Texas A&M
A series of mistakes allowed the game to get out of hand early, raising questions about whether personnel changes might be coming.
Missouri Hospital Association launches h...
A new online resource can help identify and overcome health inequities.Were you aware, for example, Black residents of Cole County were about 1.
Missouri and Texas A&M may not be close ...
Missouri and Texas A&M may not be close rivals, but they do have a long history against each other. Missouri football has played no other SEC team more than the Texas A&M Aggies.
Texas A&M tops Missouri 35-14
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told ESPN at the half of the Aggies’ 35-14 win over Missouri that his team left points on the field in the first half.
Aggies march into Columbia, run through ...
Texas A&M took advantage of plenty of Missouri mistakes and dominated the line of scrimmage on their way to an SEC road win.
White Vans Sales See 7,800% Increase Tha...
Vans has seen a 7,800% increase in sales ever since "Squid Game" premiered on Netflix in September—and they're selling out very fast!
Review: Despite Flaws, We Lowkey Love 'N...
Daniel Craig's latest and last installment of his James Bond series, "No Time to Die," is an operatic send-off for what might be our best Bond ever, and certainly, our most human.
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup and Costumes
For Halloween, Heinz is doubling down by launching a “blood” version of their ketchup, along with some ketchup-friendly costumes.
2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking G...
Nothing says the holiday season quite like a cheesy, overly dramatic Hallmark Christmas movie. Allow me to introduce the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game, created by yours truly. Please drink responsibly.
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holiday; Christmas Is Full of...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste o...
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minut...
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Former US president Bill Clinton in hospital
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
7 Wild Conspiracy Theories We Can't Stop...
We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.
Friday Office Cocktail: Aviation Cocktail Recipe
The OCN Drinks crew is serving up something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.