Springfield, MO

Resurgent pandemic worries were knocking stocks lower from Wall Street to Sydney on Monday, fueled by fears that faster-spreading variants of the virus may upend the economy’s strong
The grottos are constructed out of Missouri tiff rock, and visitors are able to leave ... The Rev. Aaron Nord, adjutant judicial vicar of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, writes: “Shrines are special places where people come on pilgrimage to pray.
Homeless encampments at City Hall and Westport may soon be removed but some volunteers say those living there won’t leave.
A Dallas woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for causing a nightclub dancer’s death by performing an illegal cosmetic butt injection on her in Missouri.
The Kansas City Chiefs might just be the NFL’s next great dynasty. The defending champs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in Super Bowl LV, looking to join the ranks of the greatest all-time teams.
St. Louis, Missouri (KMOV) — More coyotes are being spotted in the St. Louis area. A local animal expert said the coyote population doubled in the last year and with no main predators ...
The four candidates vying to replace outgoing Mayor Lyda Krewson are each promising to build a better St. Louis, and in a little over a week, voters will decide which visions they endorse.
Missouri marijuana companies were supposed to be operational within a year of getting their licenses. Most aren't.
Natural Grocers, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, announces the opening of its Jefferson City, MO location, scheduled for Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Located at 3535 Missouri Blvd.
Top-seeded Thomas Jefferson and No. 2 McAuley Catholic won their boys semifinal games on their home floors Tuesday night in the Class 1 District 7 Tournament. The victories advance the Cavaliers (18-5) and Warriors (9-15) to the championship game at 8 p.
The St. Louis Cardinals have just one rotation spot left for a handful of pitchers who prefer to start over working out of the bullpen.
Devontae Shuler scored 14 points and Mississippi beat No. 24 Missouri 60-53 on Tuesday night to sweep the season series against the sputtering Tigers. Romello White, Luis Rodriguez and Jarkel Joiner added 10 points apiece for Ole Miss (13-9,
Find the Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake and Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake at stores all month long!
Pokemon and OREO are coming together for a new limited edition cookie packs called Pokemon x OREO. The cookie packs will be embossed with 16 different kinds of Pokemon, and you must try to catch them all!
Are you team Mezcal? The OCN Drinks crew mixes the Prickly Pear Margarita in the office and shares a special twist. Here's to responsible day drinking!
The Smithsonian National Museum of American History wants to hear your story of 9/11 to make a digital record. You can submit your story and any related photos online.
YouTuber Samulin Matkassa captured some incredible footage of two massive brown bears brawling in what turns out to be a fairly intense standoff. The video has more than 1.1 million views.
Part sushi, part comfort food–poke is a delicious, nutritious meal all rolled into one handy bowl. Here's what you need to know about this Asian-inspired creation.
Actor Michael Constantine has died. He was 94 years old. Known best for his role in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," Constantine played patriarch Gus Portokalos in the beloved film.
The first official trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections" is here! The long-awaited trailer made its debut on Thursday morning.
Egyptian authorities announced on Thursday that a bulk carrier vessel became wedged in the Suez Canal, causing blockage. The Coral Crystal was able to resume its voyage shortly after running aground.
"Blue's Clues" turns 25 this year, and to mark the occasion, Steve—the original host of the beloved series—is back with a special message just for you. Yep, YOU!
Through a collaboration with Krispy Kreme, you can now enjoy Pokémon-themed doughnuts based on the popular franchise. The catch: they're only available in Australia.
If fruity drinks are right up your alley, then you'll love this month's premium margarita at Chili's Grill & Bar. The "Black Cherry Blitz" is sure to make any outing a little sweeter, so drink up!