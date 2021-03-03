Dow falls 800+ amid worries about global resurgence in COVID-19 c...
Resurgent pandemic worries were knocking stocks lower from Wall Street to Sydney on Monday, fueled by fears that faster-spreading variants of the virus may upend the economy’s strong
A saint's footsteps, a monk's handiwork,...
The grottos are constructed out of Missouri tiff rock, and visitors are able to leave ... The Rev. Aaron Nord, adjutant judicial vicar of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, writes: “Shrines are special places where people come on pilgrimage to pray.
Volunteers participated in Clean Green S...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Saturday, April 3, was the first day for Clean Green Springfield, the city’s community-wide clean-up and beautification efforts. Volunteers went out to pick up trash around Springfield in hopes of making Springfield the cleanest city ...
Homeless encampments in Kansas City becoming a dangerous situatio...
Homeless encampments at City Hall and Westport may soon be removed but some volunteers say those living there won’t leave.
Dallas Woman Gets 5 Years for Butt Injec...
A Dallas woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for causing a nightclub dancer’s death by performing an illegal cosmetic butt injection on her in Missouri.
How Many Times Have The Kansas City Chie...
The Kansas City Chiefs might just be the NFL’s next great dynasty. The defending champs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in Super Bowl LV, looking to join the ranks of the greatest all-time teams.
Coyote population doubled in the last year; more being spotted ar...
St. Louis, Missouri (KMOV) — More coyotes are being spotted in the St. Louis area. A local animal expert said the coyote population doubled in the last year and with no main predators ...
This Election Could Decide St. Louis’s F...
The four candidates vying to replace outgoing Mayor Lyda Krewson are each promising to build a better St. Louis, and in a little over a week, voters will decide which visions they endorse.
Missouri extends deadlines after most me...
Missouri marijuana companies were supposed to be operational within a year of getting their licenses. Most aren't.
Natural Grocers™ Brings Organic And Natural Groceries And Free Nu...
Natural Grocers, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, announces the opening of its Jefferson City, MO location, scheduled for Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Located at 3535 Missouri Blvd.
Prep Roundup: Cavaliers, Warriors, Couga...
Top-seeded Thomas Jefferson and No. 2 McAuley Catholic won their boys semifinal games on their home floors Tuesday night in the Class 1 District 7 Tournament. The victories advance the Cavaliers (18-5) and Warriors (9-15) to the championship game at 8 p.
Competition is on for fifth spot in Card...
The St. Louis Cardinals have just one rotation spot left for a handful of pitchers who prefer to start over working out of the bullpen.
‘I freaked out’: Ultra-rare catfish caug...
A fisherman in Missouri caught an extremely rare piebald blue catfish weighing 36 pounds in the Mississippi River.
Missouri averaging less than 800 COVID cases for the first time i...
Missouri’s 7-day rolling average for COVID-19 cases has dropped below 800 for the first time in over three months. As of Monday, the average sits at 797; yesterday, it was 835. Exactly one month ago,
MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri DHSS adds 74 co...
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has added 74 COVID-19 related deaths after the state’s disease surveillance system analyzed several death certificates. Officials say the deaths will be captured and reported publicly through the dashboard Tuesday morning.
Data breach prompts review at Missouri t...
Officials with the pension fund serving teachers and other public school employees in Missouri say they're reviewing safety protocols after a data breach last month.
Providers urge Missouri lawmakers to bolster telehealth systems
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State and federal investments are vital to ensuring more patients have access to telehealth services after the option’s popularity skyrocketed during the pandemic, according to Missouri providers. Dr. Michelle Thomas, chief ...
Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Earning...
Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
Auburn volleyball brings the Rath, takes...
Auburn volleyball brings the Rath, takes down Missouri in three sets. Auburn knew the exact person to turn to when they needed a big play against Missouri volleyball, a team they
Missouri volleyball wins first SEC game against Auburn
Missouri volleyball wins first SEC game against Auburn. In its second game against Auburn this season, Missouri volleyball won its first SEC matchup in five well-fought matches Su
Missouri's First Black Bear Hunting Seas...
The hunting of black bears is permitted in Missouri from Monday for the first time since the state was settled. A total of 400 permits will be awarded for three hunting zones across the state, with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) setting a limit of 40 black bears of either sex which can be killed.
Fall colors starting to peak this week; ...
ST. LOUIS– You may have noticed the leaves starting to change color around the area but this week is when they will be getting closer to their peak color. Daniel Moncheski, a community
Missouri teacher pension system probing possible cyber attack
The pension fund serving teachers and other public school employees in Missouri experienced a data security incident last month. According to an Oct. 15 notification from the Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri,
20 for 20, Part 1: The evolution of Miss...
"Political journalism in Missouri is not dead — in fact, it’s evolving and following global business journalism trends."
Fans Jokingly Request 'National Security...
As Betty White nears her 100th birthday, fans on Twitter jokingly demanded "national security protection" for the actress and comedian. We offer extra ideas on how to protect and celebrate this national treasure.
Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines ...
The three biggest carriers—United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and United Parcels Service (UPS)—have announced deadlines for December 25 deliveries.
Butterball Recalls 14,000 Pounds of Ground Turkey Due to Plastic ...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and Butterball issued the recall after receiving complaints of blue pieces of plastic being found in the turkey.
Review: Despite Flaws, We Lowkey Love 'N...
Daniel Craig's latest and last installment of his James Bond series, "No Time to Die," is an operatic send-off for what might be our best Bond ever, and certainly, our most human.
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup a...
For Halloween, Heinz is doubling down by launching a “blood” version of their ketchup, along with some ketchup-friendly costumes.
White Vans Sales See 7,800% Increase Thanks to 'Squid Game'
Vans has seen a 7,800% increase in sales ever since "Squid Game" premiered on Netflix in September—and they're selling out very fast!
2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking G...
Nothing says the holiday season quite like a cheesy, overly dramatic Hallmark Christmas movie. Allow me to introduce the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game, created by yours truly. Please drink responsibly.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste o...
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An All-Inclusive Halloween ...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
Former US president Bill Clinton in hosp...
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minut...
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off Fiery Collab With 'Hotti...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.