Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perfectly Melt Cheese on Toas...
After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justi...
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Cracking the Code on Gen Z Slang: Slaps,...
Need to talk to your kids but can't understand what they're saying? Need a guide to Gen Z slang and lingo? We've got the definitions to "cap," "simp," "sus," and so many more!
Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Hau...
People of the past brought their creepy A-game to Halloween. From looking at these nightmare-inducing photos, one thing's for sure: our ancestors were obsessed with huge heads, pillowcases, and general creepiness.
Your Ultimate Guide to Black Friday Shopping!
To lend a hand, we've put together this guide of everything you need to know about Black Friday 2021, including when it starts, where to shop, and the best deals.
5 Real-Life Hauntings That Feel Straight...
The world is a spooky place. From "Insidious"-like selfies to possessed dolls, these people claim these hauntings are just like the movies.
Full List of 2021 Emmy Award Winners
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were held Sunday night, and we've got the full list of winners from one of television's biggest award shows. Netflix's "The Crown" took home 7 awards, the biggest haul of the evening!
Dunkaroos Are Back—Here's Where You Can Find Them
Dunkaroos, the popular '90s snack, is making a comeback, and you can find them in an oddly convenient place.
Ouija Boards: Evil or Unbelievable?
Here we look at a brief history of the Ouija board, and why we tend to believe more in the supernatural, depending on our circumstances.
How to Order the 'Hocus Pocus' Frappucci...
Starbucks' secret menu items now include Frappucinos that represent the Sanderson Sisters from "Hocus Pocus."
Three Words: Pumpkin. French. Toast.
Add a bit of fall flavor to your breakfast with this seasonal Pumpkin French Toast recipe!
Terrifying Video Shows 16-Year-Old Surfe...
16-year-old surfer Doyle Nielson was bit by a six-foot-long shark off New Smyrna Beach, the "unofficial shark-bite capital of the world."
Disney+ Reboots 'Cheaper by the Dozen' W...
Disney+ will release a "Cheaper by the Dozen" reboot featuring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union and written by the creator and producer of "Black-ish" and "Grown-ish" in 2022.
HBO Cut Ties With Amazon Prime and Millions of Viewers Were Left ...
Streamers everywhere were surprised with an email this week informing them that HBO would no longer be available through Amazon Prime. Here's what you need to know.