Charlotte, NC

Cool Off This Summer With Wawa's Strawberry Lemonade Beer
Wawa fans know their Strawberry Lemonade is a summer essential, but this latest launch might give it a run for its money. The Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy hits select stores this week.
Pet-Friendly Getaway Spots: Kill Devil H...
Just a few hours away from DC, Maryland, and Virginia, the Outer Banks of North Carolina are a great place to take your beach-loving dogs.
UNC Charlotte Marks Two Years Since Camp...
People gathered both virtually and in person for the day of remembrance. Wreaths were laid, a memorial plaque was dedicated, and the two young men who were killed that day, Reed Parlier and Riley Howell,
NRC gives blessing to safety record of NC nuclear plants
Duke Energy’s three nuclear power plants in North Carolina have earned approval from the nation’s nuclear regulatory agency. All commercial nuclear power plants are supervised by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission,
Family warned authorities of suspected g...
Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were killed during the hourslong standoff. Three others were found dead inside a house.
Judge denies requests for video in North...
A judge on Wednesday denied requests to release body camera video in the case of a Black man who was shot to death by North Carolina deputies as they tried to arrest him on drug-related warrants. Judge Jeffery Foster said he believed the videos contained information that could harm the ongoing investigation or threaten the safety of people seen in the footage.
Rep. Ted Budd enters North Carolina U.S. Senate race
North Carolina U.S. Rep. Ted Budd announced Wednesday morning that he will seek the Republican nomination for the 2022 Senate election. The staunch ally of former President Donald Trump first elected to Congress in 2016 said in a video declaring his candidacy that he will push back against what he considers a radical agenda under President Joe Biden.
A 12-Year-Old Is Graduating College With...
Mike Wimmer, 12-year-old, is graduating from college with a 4.0. He is also graduating from his high school as valedictorian.
NC sheriff says he’ll seek to have body ...
The sheriff said he would ask the N.C. SBI if releasing video would jeopardize the state’s investigation into the shooting.
North Carolina man says he suffered stroke 2 days after getting J...
A North Carolina man tells FOX 46 he suffered a stroke after getting his Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but he says doctors are still trying to figure
West Charlotte student uses pandemic hur...
The National Student Clearinghouse reports that historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, have seen a decline in enrollment since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family, friends want answers after NC wo...
She was a very loved person, her personality, she was just a bright individual,” a friend of Lena Morgan said.
Opioid crisis continues across North Car...
Justin Garrity had a long battle with addiction that included opioids, heroin, alcohol, and more. After ending up homeless and sleeping in a Walmart parking lot,
Stephon Gilmore's 'homecoming' gives Carolina Panthers and Footba...
The cornerback grew up as a Panthers fan in nearby Rock Hill, SC, and will soon make his debut for his home team after being acquired in a trade.
North Carolina bill to limit governor's ...
A North Carolina bill that aims to limit the governor’s emergency powers during extended emergencies is headed to Gov.
How to watch Miami Hurricanes vs. North ...
The Miami Hurricanes are hosting the No. 18 NC State Wolfpack on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Here's how to watch the ACC matchup.
Topgolf Tees Off Construction Of New Venue Serving Durham & Ralei...
Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, announced today it has officially kicked off development efforts for a new venue to serve all communities of the Durham and Raleigh areas in North Carolina.
Woman, 3-year-old son killed in head-on ...
A 22-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Monday night along US 221 in Ashe County, according to NC State Highway
Border arrests hit highest point since 1...
The data showing a 35-year high in illegal immigration comes as Biden and his team continue to downplay the situation at the southern border, refusing to call it a 'crisis'.
State Redistricting Stumbles Amidst Familiar Partisan Infighting
Many states with a history of discriminatory voting practices are working for the first time without the need to get approval from the DOJ.
High Point Parks And Rec Gets National S...
The High Point Parks and Recreation Department has taken a step up in the world and gained a spot next to excellent park and recreation agencies across the country by earning accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA).
Clemson at No. 23 Pitt highlights ACC ac...
Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 8: GAME OF THE WEEK Clemson (4-2, 3-1) at No. 23 Pittsburgh (5-1, 2-0). It marks the first time in the brief series history
Digital printing for denim? Really? Yes, report NCSU researchers
NCSU researchers say certain styles of jeans were easier to replicate using inkjet printing than others, and certain features, like color, were more easily replicated. With further study, researchers
Is North Carolina holding some cash for ...
But in this instance, when the man in question was state Treasurer Dale Folwell, heeding what he had to say turned up a pile of cash—$987.65 to be precise – from some $919 million in unclaimed funds managed by the state.
Freddy Krueger's Elm Street Home Is Up f...
The iconic and terrifying home of Freddy Kreuger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has just been listed for sale. If you're looking to buy, the house is a chilling $3.25 million.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2021.
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for Teeth
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of ...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs to Be Your Spooky Octobe...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfe...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Si...
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.
ICYMI: A Petition Calling for the Removal of the Firefighter Scen...
An individual has started a petition on Change.Org to remove a scene from the new movie Halloween Kills, where Michael Myers kills a group of firefighters. The petition has gained some traction.