Charlotte, NC

Cool Off This Summer With Wawa's Strawberry Lemonade Beer
Wawa fans know their Strawberry Lemonade is a summer essential, but this latest launch might give it a run for its money. The Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy hits select stores this week.
Pet-Friendly Getaway Spots: Kill Devil H...
Just a few hours away from DC, Maryland, and Virginia, the Outer Banks of North Carolina are a great place to take your beach-loving dogs.
UNC Charlotte Marks Two Years Since Camp...
People gathered both virtually and in person for the day of remembrance. Wreaths were laid, a memorial plaque was dedicated, and the two young men who were killed that day, Reed Parlier and Riley Howell,
NRC gives blessing to safety record of NC nuclear plants
Duke Energy’s three nuclear power plants in North Carolina have earned approval from the nation’s nuclear regulatory agency. All commercial nuclear power plants are supervised by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission,
Family warned authorities of suspected g...
Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were killed during the hourslong standoff. Three others were found dead inside a house.
Judge denies requests for video in North...
A judge on Wednesday denied requests to release body camera video in the case of a Black man who was shot to death by North Carolina deputies as they tried to arrest him on drug-related warrants. Judge Jeffery Foster said he believed the videos contained information that could harm the ongoing investigation or threaten the safety of people seen in the footage.
Rep. Ted Budd enters North Carolina U.S. Senate race
North Carolina U.S. Rep. Ted Budd announced Wednesday morning that he will seek the Republican nomination for the 2022 Senate election. The staunch ally of former President Donald Trump first elected to Congress in 2016 said in a video declaring his candidacy that he will push back against what he considers a radical agenda under President Joe Biden.
A 12-Year-Old Is Graduating College With...
Mike Wimmer, 12-year-old, is graduating from college with a 4.0. He is also graduating from his high school as valedictorian.
NC sheriff says he’ll seek to have body ...
The sheriff said he would ask the N.C. SBI if releasing video would jeopardize the state’s investigation into the shooting.
North Carolina man says he suffered stroke 2 days after getting J...
A North Carolina man tells FOX 46 he suffered a stroke after getting his Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but he says doctors are still trying to figure
West Charlotte student uses pandemic hur...
The National Student Clearinghouse reports that historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, have seen a decline in enrollment since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family, friends want answers after NC wo...
She was a very loved person, her personality, she was just a bright individual,” a friend of Lena Morgan said.
Pandemic babies: how are they developing...
Researchers are tracking how babies born shortly before and during the pandemic are developing both socially and emotionally.
Police charge driver who struck 21-year-old NC State student near...
A driver who hit an N.C. State student near campus on Sunday, leaving the student with serious injuries he did not survive, has been charged. Shaun Caleb Oster, 21, of Cary, has been charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid collision with a pedestrian,
Man accused of using counterfeit money t...
A man is in jail after allegedly using counterfeit money to by a Tesla, evading police and jumping off a bridge. Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Rockingham deputies
Police raid downtown Greensboro hemp sto...
Hector Sanchez, co-owner of Essential Hemp, says he lost $25,000 worth of product seized by police after testing revealed THC levels above the legal limit. He believes the testing did
13 Wake County schools to release 3 hours early due to funeral fo...
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Zebulon. The expectation is that it will impact traffic around the areas of the 13 schools releasing early.
Fox Nation to debut two-part SEC footbal...
Clay Travis' new Fox Nation special, 'Going Deep' will chronicle the OutKick founder’s Southeastern Conference (SEC) College Football bus tour this fall.
Police Seek Missing North Carolina Woman...
Investigators in North Carolina are conducting searches for a missing woman whose disappearance they've termed "suspicious." Jessica Lawrence, 42, was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 26 at her home in Saint Pauls,
10 Haunted Vacation Rentals for Very Brave Souls
Airbnb If you enjoy the shiver running up your spine, having your hair stand on end, and your blood running cold, then these haunted Airbnbs and VRBOs will give you goosebumps. After all, what better way to really test the limits on how scared one enjoys being than by sleeping in a room with the spirits of people long since deceased who,
Faculty members at Middlesex School sign...
Nearly 100 faculty members and staffers at Middlesex School have signed an open letter to the trustees blasting the Concord boarding school’s decision to disinvite Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer-Prize winning New York Times journalist who conceived The 1619 Project,
Atrium Health PINK DAY: Breast cancer re...
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States. One in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
White House Christmas tree chosen from Peak Farms in North Caroli...
In Baseball it’s the Yankees. Football, the Patriots. Basketball, you have the Lakers or Celtics. But when it comes to growing Christmas trees for the
White House Christmas tree chosen from P...
In Baseball it’s the Yankees. Football, the Patriots. Basketball, you have the Lakers or Celtics. But when it comes to growing Christmas trees for the
Freddy Krueger's Elm Street Home Is Up f...
The iconic and terrifying home of Freddy Kreuger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has just been listed for sale. If you're looking to buy, the house is a chilling $3.25 million.
BREAKING: Human Remains Found in Florida...
Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t Exis...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Si...
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfect Butter-to-Popcorn Rati...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.