Raleigh, NC

How a Raleigh pharmacist preaches the importance of vaccines afte...
As hospitalizations continue to rise because of the spread of a newer COVID-19 variant, one pharmacist wants people to realize how important vaccines are against the coronavirus. Dr. Faith Clark is a Raleigh Walmart pharmacist spreading the message about the importance of COVID-19 vaccines Dr.
Fayetteville native on 1,800-mile walk t...
During the last the months of 2020, the military recorded 156 suicide deaths among all branches of service - a 25 percent jump from the same period the previous year.
NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon to become vice...
NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon is taking the wheel as vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. Gordon is a four-time NASCAR champion and a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. We
Trump rally song plays briefly at a Biden event in North Carolina
Biden had just finished urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and had left the stage when “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by the Rolling Stones blared over the loudspeakers.
Biden’s visit to Raleigh targets area wi...
The community center sits in the middle of a tract — bordered by Millbrook Road to the north, New Hope Church Road to the south and Capital Boulevard to the east — that’s marked by the undesirable
NC’s $25 cash card program expands to 38...
The state says the program gained a lot of traction in its four pilot counties where a total of around 2,400 summer cards were distributed.
Economist: NC unemployment figures are misleading – ‘job market i...
North Carolina's latest unemployment figures for May are impressive - the jobless rate is under 5%. But economist Dr. Mike Walden says a deeper look at the labor market reveals that the jobs mark
Former NC State WR Tramain Hall: 'No bet...
Pack Pride catches up with former NC State standout Tremain Hall during a recent camp to discuss his Enhance U program, how the Wolfpack culture changed him and his thoughts on the current program.
Cool Off This Summer With Wawa's Strawbe...
Wawa fans know their Strawberry Lemonade is a summer essential, but this latest launch might give it a run for its money. The Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy hits select stores this week.
Pet-Friendly Getaway Spots: Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
Just a few hours away from DC, Maryland, and Virginia, the Outer Banks of North Carolina are a great place to take your beach-loving dogs.
With COVID-19 spread limited mostly to t...
North Carolina’s COVID-19 numbers show optimistic signs of a virus largely in retreat — but for the state’s roughly 6 million unvaccinated people, that picture might be too
North Carolina body camera law comes und...
A North Carolina law that gives local courts authority over the release of body camera video has come under a harsh glare after a judge refused to make public footage of deputies shooting and killing Andrew Brown Jr.
N.C. State should be seen as a serious A...
N.C. State should be considered a contender to win the ACC after its 33-7 win over Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Real Estate Transfers
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed
NC State battles Boston College in ACC f...
Check out photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack's ACC college football game against the Boston College Eagles, Saturday night, Oct. 16, 2021.
Cincinnati climbs to No. 2, NC keeps two...
Wake Forest University (6-0) remains No. 16 after being idle over the weekend. It pulled off a 40-37 overtime victory Oct. 9 against Syracuse University and will next take on Army on the road this
The Many Points of Our Triangle: Calling Southwest Wake County Ho...
From the highest point on the old Chatham Railroad line, to magical healing springs to a town with two historic downtowns, to one that's really a small city, the area just south and west of Raleigh is more than just bedroom communities for the "big city.
Greensboro man charged in connection to ...
A Greensboro man has been charged in connection with three overdose deaths in Liberty, according to a Liberty Police Department news release. Xavier Da’Shawn Andrews,
20-year-old man killed in early morning ...
The number of people killed by gunfire in 2021 has tied all of the people killed last year by gunplay, which saw 30 fatal shootings.
Top five Middleweight contenders collide in UFC Vegas 41 headline...
Top five Middleweight contenders collide in UFC Vegas 41 headliner as No. 2 ranked contender Paulo Costa returns to action against No. 5 Marvin Vettori.
NWSL: North Carolina to face Gotham and ...
North Carolina Courage will face Gotham in an important fixture. The team is stationed at the sixth spot in the table, hanging on to a Playoffs spot while Gotham is just below them. Gotham is just 3 points down and a win can bolster their chances for the postseason.
NC State 33, BC 7: Jeff Hafley postgame ...
After last night’s thumping at the hands of NC State, Jeff Hafley spoke to the media postgame. Below the video is the transcript as provided by BCEagles.com. JEFF HAFLEY: One, give credit to
Mid-South Far Behind In COVID-19 Vaccinations For Children
A new report shows the Mid-South lags far behind when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations among children. After analyzing data from the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics released a new report on vaccination trends among children.
Cejka, Jiménez share lead heading into f...
Alex Cejka and Miguel Angel Jiménez share the lead after two rounds of the SAS Championship at Prestonwood Country Club.
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holi...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste of Alcohol
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minut...
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Former US president Bill Clinton in hosp...
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An All-Inclusive Halloween ...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
7 Wild Conspiracy Theories We Can't Stop...
We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.
Friday Office Cocktail: Aviation Cocktai...
The OCN Drinks crew is serving up something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
2022 Awards Season Schedule: Oscars, Emmys, And More!
The 2022 awards season is just around the corner, and we've got the list of dates you're gonna want to keep in your back pocket as things start to roll out—even as early as this October!
Wendy's, Kellogg's Team Up for Frosty Ch...
Wendy's and Kellogg's are partnering together on the new Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal, set to debut in December.
Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Includ...
Nostradamus has made many predictions about the future of humanity and he predicted 2021 will be worse than 2020. These predictions included a global famine, asteroids, a devastating earthquake, and a Zombie Apocalypse.
Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Make at Home
Here are a few ways you can whip up a creative costume with stuff from around the house or your local thrift store.