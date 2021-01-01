Opioid crisis continues across North Carolina
Justin Garrity had a long battle with addiction that included opioids, heroin, alcohol, and more. After ending up homeless and sleeping in a Walmart parking lot,
Topgolf Tees Off Construction Of New Ven...
Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, announced today it has officially kicked off development efforts for a new venue to serve all communities of the Durham and Raleigh areas in North Carolina.
Woman, 3-year-old son killed in head-on ...
A 22-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Monday night along US 221 in Ashe County, according to NC State Highway
Border arrests hit highest point since 1986: Shocking new data re...
The data showing a 35-year high in illegal immigration comes as Biden and his team continue to downplay the situation at the southern border, refusing to call it a 'crisis'.
State Redistricting Stumbles Amidst Fami...
Many states with a history of discriminatory voting practices are working for the first time without the need to get approval from the DOJ.
High Point Parks And Rec Gets National S...
The High Point Parks and Recreation Department has taken a step up in the world and gained a spot next to excellent park and recreation agencies across the country by earning accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA).
Clemson at No. 23 Pitt highlights ACC action this week
Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 8: GAME OF THE WEEK Clemson (4-2, 3-1) at No. 23 Pittsburgh (5-1, 2-0). It marks the first time in the brief series history
Digital printing for denim? Really? Yes,...
NCSU researchers say certain styles of jeans were easier to replicate using inkjet printing than others, and certain features, like color, were more easily replicated. With further study, researchers
Is North Carolina holding some cash for ...
But in this instance, when the man in question was state Treasurer Dale Folwell, heeding what he had to say turned up a pile of cash—$987.65 to be precise – from some $919 million in unclaimed funds managed by the state.
Bus drivers will not strike, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools...
Bus drivers will not be striking Friday, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said after a meeting with bus drivers Wednesday. A group of bus drivers had begun
Troubled Rolling Hills complex to get se...
The troubled Rolling Hills apartment complex should soon get a security gate and other improvements as the city and the apartment owners work toward the settlement of a lawsuit filed
Winston Salem State shuts out St. August...
Winston Salem State University celebrated Senior Day last Saturday with a 41-0 home victory over St. Augustine’s in the Cancer Awareness Game on William “Bill” Hayes Field at Bowman Gray Stadium.
$2M Grant to UNC-Chapel Hill Program Wil...
Funding from the Truist Foundation will support equitable economic development for communities hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
North Carolina State at Miami, Last Chance for Manny Diaz?
The Hurricanes face a good Wolfpack team this Saturday night at home. Can Miami turn things around and help Head Coach Manny Diaz keep his job?
Hammerhead Caught Off North Carolina Bea...
A 13-foot Hammerhead Shark was caught by paramedic Blake Cochran while fishing from the beach in North Carolina.
First Bank & Trust Company Expands Into ...
First Bank & Trust Company, one of the nation's leading community banks, has maintained a footprint which includes locations in Virginia and Tennessee. Now, the bank has expanded into North Carolina,
UNC may keep affirmative action in admissions, judge says
A federal judge has ruled that North Carolina’s flagship public university can continue to consider race as a factor in its undergraduate admissions, rebuffing a conservative group's argument that affirmative action disadvantages white and Asian students.
University of North Carolina can conside...
Students for Fair Admissions, which alleged discrimination against White and Asian-American applicants, said it would appeal the ruling.
To fund startup, this 'Shark Tank' entre...
A local entrepreneur making edible spoons says his appearance on the hit show 'Shark Tank' isn't about money, it's about his mission to help save the world.
North Carolina judge considering additional action in school fund...
A North Carolina judge is considering injunctions, fines and other penalties if the General Assembly does not comply with the court-ordered plan to fund the state's schools.
Hardly Child’s Play: North Carolina Join...
The rapid development of new technology impacts every industry, but regulators are paying significant attention to the current disruption of the financial services and FinTech industry. This is partic
University of North Carolina can conside...
The University of North Carolina's use of race in its admissions process is constitutional, a federal judge ruled Monday.
Vikings' Patrick Peterson placed on injured reserve following Wee...
Having narrowly escaped the scrappy Carolina Panthers in Week 6 with a harrowing 34-28 overtime win at Bank of America Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings are back at .500 and hoping to build upon their two-game win streak once they come out of their bye in Week 7 -- where the red-hot Dallas Cowboys will be waiting for them.
South Carolina Gamecocks atop AP preseas...
South Carolina is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 preseason women's basketball poll for the second consecutive year, receiving 14 of the 29 first-place votes from a national media panel. UConn received 10 first-place ballots and was No.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netflix This Month
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2021.
Freddy Krueger's Elm Street Home Is Up f...
The iconic and terrifying home of Freddy Kreuger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has just been listed for sale. If you're looking to buy, the house is a chilling $3.25 million.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for Teeth
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of ...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs to Be Your Spooky Octobe...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfe...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.
RUMOR: Facebook Is Changing Its Name
Facebook is planning to change its company name next week, as first reported by The Verge. To what exactly? Well, we don't know yet ...
ICYMI: A Petition Calling for the Removal of the Firefighter Scen...
An individual has started a petition on Change.Org to remove a scene from the new movie Halloween Kills, where Michael Myers kills a group of firefighters. The petition has gained some traction.