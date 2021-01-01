Merrimack, NH

NH Primary Source: ‘Medical shipment’ pa...
Inside was an empty prescription bottle with the label saying, in red, “Prescription Denied.” Also included was the real reason for the mailer: a flier accusing Sen. Maggie Hassan of planning to “ration Medicare Part D.
NH Primary Source: Leavitt, Mowers, Huff Brown respond to Baxter’...
New Hampshire Primary Source reported Sept. 14 that state Rep. Tim Baxter of Seabrook, a Republican candidate for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District U.S. House seat, said he’d file a bill in Concord mandating a statewide forensic audit of the state’s 2020 election results.
Suspect in attempted sexual assault foun...
A Somersworth man was due in court Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman in Dover.
eSports league in Exeter offers high sch...
It took even a while for my parents to get on board because at first they were like, 'There is no way this is a real thing,'” Ian Surprenant said.
Big 12 has 3 undefeated teams into October, 2 meet Saturday
A matchup Saturday night of the only Big 12 teams, other than six-time defending conference champion Oklahoma, to make it to the first Saturday of October undefeated. The Bears and Cowboys are also the only other ranked teams in the league.
On the Trail: Will Trump critic Liz Chen...
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney’s appearance at an awards dinner later this autumn in the first-in-the-nation primary state raises some speculation about her possible national ambitions.Cheney, of Wyoming , is one of the most well-known and vocal members of
My Turn: NH needs a national clean energ...
A 30-minute meeting this summer with Sen. Hassan’s office was perhaps the most important occasion in over a generation for the three of us, because everyone, in New Hampshire, the country and worldwide,
Santa Claus IS coming to town after all
Santa will be coming to town after all as part of this year’s VFW Santa Parade, which will be smaller in scope than in past years but is still expected
Celebrating our local businesses
This week let’s celebrate our tried-and-true local businesses that do what they can to help stay afloat and be there for all of us.
NH anti-vaccine mandate protesters delay...
Angry opponents of the Biden administration's new vaccine mandate forced the postponement of Wednesday's Executive Council meeting.
Hancock County Jail log Sept. 17-21
The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Sept. 17 and 21: Michael R. Daniel, 30, Gouldsboro, probation violation.
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes
Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
13 More Vintage Halloween Costumes That Are the Things of Nightma...
From the weird to the creepy and the unexplainable to the bizarre, people back in the day didn't joke around.
September 30 Is National Love People Day
National Love People Day "asks us to lift others up through the profound power of unconditional love." This national holiday reminds us to love people. All people.
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video...
Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in October 2021.
Would You Live or Die in a Horror Movie?...
Do you perish at the hands of an ax-wielding murderer? Or are you the lone survivor of the ill-fated group? Find out your own fate in our horror movie-inspired quiz.
Bartender Lingo and Terms You Should Know Before You Order Your N...
This list of bartender lingo and terms will not only make sure you know exactly what you're ordering, but you'll also sound cool doing it!
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
List of Deals, Freebies for National Cof...
Find out where you can get the best deals near you for National Coffee Day, September 29. Free cups of coffee, free coffee delivery, and discounts on bagged coffee are just a few of the deals brewing at your favorite coffee spot.
Which Stores Will Be Open/Closed on Thanksgiving?
Here's a rundown of the stores that will be open/closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021.