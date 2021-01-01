New Hampshire

NFL Week 4 Wrap-Up: Cowboys... We Need t...
With the NFL working around COVID diagnoses of notable players like Cam Newton and a multitude of Titans personnel, we see the Cowboys struggle and Houston's coach is fired.
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perfectly Melt Cheese on Toas...
After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justi...
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Divorced for 30 Years, Elderly Couple Remarries Under COVID-19 Pa...
The coronavirus pandemic makes us all take love a little more seriously—especially elderly couple Kjeld and Lotte Pressler.
Preheat Your Ovens—Pillsbury Just Droppe...
Pillsbury's limited seasonal cookie dough consists of cream cheese chips sprinkled with autumn! Each cookie is stuffed with gooey cream cheese chips.
The 5 Jackets You'll Need This Fall
Jackets are a vital part of fall fashion! But with so many different kinds out there, how do you know which ones are going to be your ultimate go-to's for the fall season?
Interactive Map Lets You Virtually Dig to China
Where would you end up if you dug straight through the earth? This online tool will tell you. The Antipodes Map site allows you to enter a country, city, address, or zip code to send its animated earth digger on a virtual journey through the earth so you don't have to risk it in real life.
Things You Can Legally Do in the US When...
Turning 18 is a milestone! Let's explore the new opportunities that are open to newly-minted adults.
Top 5 Songs Released This Week (Septembe...
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our song reviews and other songs you'd like to see on our list.
Disneyland Launches Its First Exclusive After-Hours Holiday Party...
This year, Mickey and friends are hosting an exclusive after-hours holiday party at Disneyland Park. Called Disney Merriest Nites, the event will take place on five select nights in November and December.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellingto...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
Bake It, Don't Buy It: Chocolate Chip Pu...
Celebrate fall with this simple crowd-pleasing recipe. Even people who don't like pumpkin, won't be able to resist this decadent and tender quickbread.
IKEA to Add Line of Gaming Furniture
The furniture is a collaboration between the Swedish company and hardware company ASUS.
'Dancing With the Stars': JoJo Siwa Make...
"Dancing With the Stars" has returned this year with JoJo Siwa being part of the cast. Siwa and Jenna Johnson are the first couple to be same-sex on the show.
Actor Willie Garson Has Died at Age 57
The entertainment industry has lost one of its stars in the passing of Willie Garson. Perhaps best known for his role as Stanford Blatch on HBO's "Sex and the City," he brought warmth and affability to each of his characters.
Old Navy Expands Its Plus Size Product Line in Stores
Old Navy evened the playing field with this bold move, mixing extended sizes in with its existing offerings.