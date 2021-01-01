She's fought health insurers for years. But a NJ girl's struggles...
Seven years of treatment have yet to explain Kinsley Geurds' web of disabilities. That, her family said, has led to continual fights with insurers.
Murphy slams ‘xenophobic’ Vaughn for ask...
Gov. Phil Murphy took aim at councilwoman Robin Vaughn for a second time after she asked the city’s Latino business administrator whether he understood English. “We will not
Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force ...
The flashy postcard, covered with images of syringes, beckoned people to attend Vax-Con ’21 to learn “the uncensored truth” about COVID-19 vaccines. Participants traveled
Nobel Peace Prize for Toms River North graduate Maria Ressa
International journalist Maria Ressa, who grew up in Toms River and graduated from Toms River High School North, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Ressa and fellow journalis
Columbus Day Parade, Italian festival re...
The Italian Festival will be held Friday through Sunday on Grant Avenue, while the parade marches at 1 p.m. Sunday on the Boulevard.
Which Group 3 girls soccer teams are fav...
The cutoff date for the state tournament is two weeks away, and now that we’re halfway through the regular season, it’s time to take a look at the top sectional title contenders in Group 3. Scroll through the post below to get a full look at each championship race.
New Jersey’s tidal wetlands could disappear because of sea rise, ...
Key habitats for crabs, shrimp, birds and mammals, the marshes are also vital to soak up rain and prevent flooding during storms and surges.
Dad Berates Beachwood School Staff Over ...
The father screamed and refused to take his child home after being told quarantine was required due to COVID-19 exposure, police said.
5 Things To Do In Ocean County This Week...
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out this list of goings-on in Ocean County for Oct. 8-10. The event is being held Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.. Manahawkin Lake Park will host the Festival and the wine festival will be held at Heritage Park,
Flat Rock bowler Calfee, the N.C. Female Bowler of the Year, sele...
Hendersonville bowler Tracy Calfee was actually on vacation when she got a call that she'll always remember. While she is honored to have been named the 2021 North Carolina Female Bowler of the Year,
Sacco and Murphy are back together as No...
Over 2,000 people showed up at Nicholas Sacco’s fundraiser on Thursday evening, numbers that were not at all unusual for the longtime state senator and
6th man charged in ‘coordinated attack’ ...
A sixth man was arrested last week in connection with a “coordinated attack” that killed a 21-year-old man in Paterson earlier this year, officials said. Jaquan A. Thomas, 31, of Paterson, was charged with murder,
New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Names Tong...
The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra has named Tong Chen its assistant conductor for the 2021–22 season. Chen will make her subscription series debut with performances of Jessie Montgomery's Starburst on a November classical program.
New Jersey Devils Final Preseason Game Cancelled due to Partial P...
There was no game between the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders as the Prudential Center suffered a partial power outage. This ends the Devils’ preseason. This post summarizes what it was like in the arena and what happens now.
Stolen birds returned to pet store in Ne...
Three parakeets that were stolen from a New Jersey pet store have been returned, the store posted on Facebook.
How to Watch New York Islanders at New J...
NHL preseason winding down, the Islanders are set for a road matchup against the Devils on Thursday evening. The 2021 NHL regular season is almost here, and fans could not be more excited to get meaningful games underway.
WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murp...
The governors of four northeastern states agreed Thursday to share information about firearms purchases to help detect and investigate straw buyers and other gun crimes. Chief executives in Connecticut,
New Jersey joins four-state coalition to...
Gov. Phil Murphy, joined by three other northeastern governors – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont –
Bergen County Will No Longer Detain Immi...
Bergen County will no longer house detained immigrants at the county jail, county officials said in statements released Wednesday. Three counties in New Jersey had held immigrants in their county jails,
Jersey Mike’s newest N.J. location opens, with several more on th...
Jersey Mike’s Subs, the popular New Jersey-based sub shop, has opened another location in the state. The new shop opened Wednesday at 548 New York Ave. in Lyndhurst. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Will Team India have a new jersey for th...
Even as Team India are gearing up for the T20 World Cup 2021, Indian fans are wondering what will be Team India’s jersey for the ICC event.
Murphy puts the Newsom Covid playbook to...
For now, public polling suggests a majority of New Jerseyans favor Murphy’s top-down decision making when it comes to the pandemic.
Brett Gardner points to next year after another Yankees heartbrea...
Brett Gardner began the season as a fourth outfielder for the Yankees, and wound up as a regular in the second half.
What's next for the Yankees after fallin...
The Yankees didn’t stamp their playoff ticket until the last day, and they were the first team out of the tournament.
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or...
Dressing up for Halloween is great if you're creative, but it can be a daunting challenge if you're not exactly a "Pinterest expert". Consider these ugly Halloween sweaters your get-out-of-jail-free card if you're heading out this year.
Celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day on O...
Whether moldy cheese makes your mouth water or your upper lip curl, check out ways to celebrate this holiday.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan and The Old Fashioned
The OCN Drinks crew shows some more love for classic cocktails like the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. We're all about classy day drinking at the office!
Looks Like Eggo Pop-Tarts Are on the Hor...
L'eggo my ... pastry? Kellogg's is launching the perfect hybrid to kick-start your mornings.
9 Boozy Hot Drink Recipes to Cozy Up To
From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.
Random (And Fun) Halloween Tidbits You May Not Have Heard Of
Did you ever think that Michael Myers looked oddly like William Shatner? You're not wrong.
The BEST 'Squid Game' Memes to Come From...
"Squid Game" is a Korean drama from Netflix that sees 456 desperate civilians enter a battle royale-/Hunger Games-style competition. It's become a cultural phenomenon and has inspired many memes.
National Frappe Day: 11 Starbucks Secret...
Today, October 7, is National Frappe Day—though, we'd argue that it's every day, amiright? Here's a list of 11 frappe combinations and creations you can make from Starbucks' Secret Menu to celebrate.
Wendy's Fries Get a Makeover—And Not for the Better
Wendy's changed their fry recipe—and the Takeout reviewed them as worse, not better.
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back...
On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer. Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at ...
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.
'Charmed' Reboot Season 3 Review: Toil and Trouble?
The CW reboot of "Charmed" aired its third season in January 2021. This review covers the best and worst moments as we head into spooky season.