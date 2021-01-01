Federal investigators interview staff at N.J. veterans homes wher...
The U.S. Department of Justice this week stepped up its yearlong probe into whether the pandemic response was mishandled at two state-run veterans homes when it sent investigators to interview staff and residents and observe the care that is provided.
Where To Get An Additional COVID Vaccine...
Eligible patients can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Here's where you can get one in the Edison, Metuchen area.
VP Kamala Harris visits N.J., makes stro...
As Congress begins drafting the next federal spending plan, Vice President Kamala Harris came to New Jersey on Friday and made a strong pitch to make sure new funding for child care was in the legislation.
Marlboro clinches Shore Conference Tournament berth with win over...
Win and you’re in. That was the mindset for the members of the Marlboro High School boys soccer team as they took the field against Manchester Township High School on Oct. 7 in Marlboro. The Mustangs needed a victory to clinch a spot in the Shore Conference Tournament and were playing without top scorer Max
Dad screams at N.J. school staff, resist...
The father of a Beachwood Elementary School student who had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 initially refused take his son home to continue classes while quarantining and angrily shouted at school staff after being called by the school nurse,
Nobel Peace Prize Awarded To Journalist ...
Maria Ressa, a Toms River North and Princeton grad, was honored with a Russian journalist for "efforts to safeguard freedom of expression."
Teddy Bridgewater fully participated in Friday practice, question...
After suffering a concussion on his final pass of the first half against the Ravens last Sunday, Teddy Bridgewater has a chance to play this Sunday.
Where Can Point Pleasant-Area Resident G...
Residents who are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot can now do so. Here are the places in the Point Pleasant area that offer those shots.
Jack Ciattarelli takes aim at Lakewood f...
Jack Ciattarelli, GOP candidate for NJ governor, says the Lakewood school board is to blame for its lawyer 's $1 million-a-year payouts.
School bus with more than 30 students on board involved in crash ...
No injuries were reported in the crash. Police said the driver of the car apparently went through a stop sign, though the investigation is ongoing.
Six more football standouts added to NJ....
We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again, there are good football players all over New Jersey at schools big and small. Just look at the list of Player of the Year candidates in each of the state’s five football conferences to see that it’s true.
2021 Woodbridge Elections: Who's Running...
Vote early by machine from Oct. 23 - Oct. 31 OR drop your mail-in ballot at these drop box locations OR vote in person on Nov. 2:
Fall Foliage Map In New Jersey: 2021 Pea...
If you still want to plan a trip to check out the changing leaves in New Jersey, here's when fall colors are expected to peak.
New Jersey teachers alarmed by union training to log COVID vaccin...
The New Jersey Educators Association (NJEA), the Garden State arm of the National Educators Association teachers union, has been instructing its teachers to upload their conversations with pupils and parents into the progressive campaign app Reach.
T20 World Cup 2021: India to reveal new ...
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took it to their official Twitter account to make the announcement about the jersey.
Man plunges 100ft from the ninth floor o...
The 31-year-old man, who has not been named, slammed through the roof of the black BMW and was seen in a bloodied state as he crawled from the wreckage in Jersey city, New Jersey.
New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Names Tong Chen Assistant Conductor
The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra has named Tong Chen its assistant conductor for the 2021–22 season. Chen will make her subscription series debut with performances of Jessie Montgomery's Starburst on a November classical program.
New Jersey Devils Final Preseason Game C...
There was no game between the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders as the Prudential Center suffered a partial power outage. This ends the Devils’ preseason. This post summarizes what it was like in the arena and what happens now.
Stolen birds returned to pet store in Ne...
Three parakeets that were stolen from a New Jersey pet store have been returned, the store posted on Facebook.
How to Watch New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream...
NHL preseason winding down, the Islanders are set for a road matchup against the Devils on Thursday evening. The 2021 NHL regular season is almost here, and fans could not be more excited to get meaningful games underway.
WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, ...
The governors of four northeastern states agreed Thursday to share information about firearms purchases to help detect and investigate straw buyers and other gun crimes. Chief executives in Connecticut,
New Jersey joins four-state coalition to...
Gov. Phil Murphy, joined by three other northeastern governors – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont –
Bergen County Will No Longer Detain Immigrants for ICE
Bergen County will no longer house detained immigrants at the county jail, county officials said in statements released Wednesday. Three counties in New Jersey had held immigrants in their county jails,
Jersey Mike’s newest N.J. location opens...
Jersey Mike’s Subs, the popular New Jersey-based sub shop, has opened another location in the state. The new shop opened Wednesday at 548 New York Ave. in Lyndhurst. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or...
Dressing up for Halloween is great if you're creative, but it can be a daunting challenge if you're not exactly a "Pinterest expert". Consider these ugly Halloween sweaters your get-out-of-jail-free card if you're heading out this year.
Celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day on O...
Whether moldy cheese makes your mouth water or your upper lip curl, check out ways to celebrate this holiday.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan and The Old Fashioned
The OCN Drinks crew shows some more love for classic cocktails like the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. We're all about classy day drinking at the office!
Looks Like Eggo Pop-Tarts Are on the Hor...
L'eggo my ... pastry? Kellogg's is launching the perfect hybrid to kick-start your mornings.
Threads Worldwide: Are You Ready, Girls?...
We can do this: #trustthechills! Threads Worldwide partners with artisan women jewelers around the world.
9 Boozy Hot Drink Recipes to Cozy Up To
From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.
Random (And Fun) Halloween Tidbits You M...
Did you ever think that Michael Myers looked oddly like William Shatner? You're not wrong.
The BEST 'Squid Game' Memes to Come From...
"Squid Game" is a Korean drama from Netflix that sees 456 desperate civilians enter a battle royale-/Hunger Games-style competition. It's become a cultural phenomenon and has inspired many memes.
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back!
On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer. Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!
National Frappe Day: 11 Starbucks Secret...
Today, October 7, is National Frappe Day—though, we'd argue that it's every day, amiright? Here's a list of 11 frappe combinations and creations you can make from Starbucks' Secret Menu to celebrate.
Wendy's Fries Get a Makeover—And Not for...
Wendy's changed their fry recipe—and the Takeout reviewed them as worse, not better.
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at a Haunted Attraction
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.