Santa Fe, NM

NM virus cases inch up slowly
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in New Mexico hit an unusual equilibrium over the last month, failing to recede even as the nation sees a dip
Colorado State women’s tennis destroys ITA Regionals
The Collegian) The Colorado State women’s tennis team headed west last week for the five-day Intercollegiate Tennis Association
NM Produced Water Research Consortium to...
The New Mexico Produced Water Research Consortium and San Juan College School of Energy will host a public education workshop on the status of current research and development on fit-for-purpose treatment and reuse of oil and gas produced water from 6:30 to 8:30 p.
Grant County Commission holds work sessi...
Several articles will cover the presentations and the review of the regular agenda, in addition to county and commissioner reports. Part 2 will cover the presentation on the vision for the old Grant County Jail.
Back-to-work law for retired state workers could be eased
With many New Mexico cities and counties struggling to staff frontline positions, momentum could be building for legislation that would partially undo a 2010 law that bars retired public sector employees from going back to work while still collecting pension benefits.
Blue Angels, Surfboards in flames, John ...
Kamala Harris visits Lake Mead in Nevada on climate change campaign, New York City Council to remove Thomas Jefferson statue, and more
New Mexico school cafeterias experiencin...
As the economy struggles to recover from the pandemic, supply-chain disruptions are making groceries and products you buy more expensive, and more difficult to find. The impacts of the pandemic continue to cause problems.
Albuquerque biotech company commercializing nebulizer technology ...
The technology was developed at the University of New Mexico before being licensed by Nob Hill Therapeutics, which is part of the VIC Technology Venture Development.
U.S. congressmen complain about Mexico e...
His administration is focused on building or acquiring new oil refinery capacity. Experts say López Obrador’s polices could endanger Mexico’s compliance with existing carbon reduction commitments. The president contends that increased hydroelectric ...
Feds launch national anti-gun traffickin...
A federal agency has launched a campaign to slow the trafficking of guns here and across the border. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Anti-Firearms Trafficking public safety initiative consists of public service announcements,
Video shows moments after wild police chase with 12-year-old boy
New video shows the destruction and chaos a 12-year-old boy caused. The boy led police on a chase in a stolen SUV last month in Dona Ana County. When the chase was
Document: Cartel gunmen forced Las Cruce...
A Las Cruces woman told investigators several armed people forced her into kidnapping after arriving at her home looking for her son Joel on Saturday.
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of ...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs to Be Your Spooky Octobe...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfe...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Si...
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.
Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines for USPS, FedEx and UPS
The three biggest carriers—United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and United Parcels Service (UPS)—have announced deadlines for December 25 deliveries.
Fans Jokingly Request 'National Security...
As Betty White nears her 100th birthday, fans on Twitter jokingly demanded "national security protection" for the actress and comedian. We offer extra ideas on how to protect and celebrate this national treasure.
Plane Engulfed in Flames After Crashing ...
An investigation is currently underway following a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday morning. According to reports, 21 people were on board—18 passengers and three crew members.
Butterball Recalls 14,000 Pounds of Ground Turkey Due to Plastic ...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and Butterball issued the recall after receiving complaints of blue pieces of plastic being found in the turkey.
Review: Despite Flaws, We Lowkey Love 'N...
Daniel Craig's latest and last installment of his James Bond series, "No Time to Die," is an operatic send-off for what might be our best Bond ever, and certainly, our most human.
2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking G...
Nothing says the holiday season quite like a cheesy, overly dramatic Hallmark Christmas movie. Allow me to introduce the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game, created by yours truly. Please drink responsibly.
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup and Costumes
For Halloween, Heinz is doubling down by launching a “blood” version of their ketchup, along with some ketchup-friendly costumes.