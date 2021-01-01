Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Casino Chain Offering All-Incl...
The summer internship program comes with a paycheck, lodging, and free meals. Interns will have the chance to learn all about the day-to-day operations of a casino hotel located in the entertainment capital of the world.
Bids Being Taken for Bridge Connecting Arizona, Nevada
Construction bids are being taken for a proposed second bridge over the Colorado River that would connect Bullhead City, Ariz., and Laughlin, Nev. The Mohave Valley Daily News reported that the invitation to bid required an agreement with the Nevada Department of Transportation to be approved by the Clark County board of commissioners,
Colorado Avalanche Will Take on Vegas Go...
The Colorado Avalanche will play in their third outdoor game next month when they take on the Vegas Golden Nights in Lake Tahoe. The games continue a National Hockey League tradition of staging outdoor games.
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bacheloret...
On this week's "Bachelorette" episode, Clare explores the bachelors' love languages, and things get a little steamy!
NFL Week 6 Wrap-Up: The NFC (L)East
With Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season finished, the NFC East is atrocious, the Titans are special, and Rodgers needed a wake-up call.
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtua...
Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' C...
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Re...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
NFL Week 4 Wrap-Up: Cowboys... We Need t...
With the NFL working around COVID diagnoses of notable players like Cam Newton and a multitude of Titans personnel, we see the Cowboys struggle and Houston's coach is fired.
Man Drowns in Lake Tahoe, Accidentally Catches the Tragic Scene o...
A man forgot his boat was still in gear when he dove into the water at Lake Tahoe. The boat kept going, and unable to catch up with it, the man drowned.
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Get 2 Free Krispy Kreme Donuts With Proo...
Krispy Kreme offers two free donuts a day for vaccinated customers with a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. The promotion runs from August 30 to September 5.
'Nevermind' Album Cover Star Sues Nirvan...
Spencer Elden, the now-30-year-old star of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album cover, is suing Nirvana for producing child pornography, alleging that his parents "never authorized consent for how the images would be used" and that his privacy has been shattered by the childhood photo focusing on his genitalia.
Top 5 Songs Released: August 15–23
It's our weekly music review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our weekly music review and which songs/artists you'd like to see in the future.
5 Fragrances to Wear Back to Work This F...
Five fragrances selected for different professional settings as employees return to their work places.
Recipe: Turkish-Style Eggplant With Toma...
Every now and then, a trip to the farmers' market ends up with an exotic new dish. This simple vegan recipe will have you eating your veggies with gusto, so give it a try next time you see some beautiful eggplants for sale.
Oreo Is Feeling the Fall Spirit With Apple Cider Donut Cookies
Oreo has released Apple Cider Donut cookies just in time for the shift to autumn. The cookies are available in major retailers now, including Wal-Mart, Target, and Kroger.
Tony Hawk Provides Blood for Limited-Edi...
Former pro skater Tony Hawk has teamed up with canned water company Liquid Death to create a limited-edition skate deck that used paint infused with Hawk's blood.
Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery Are Dropping...
A pop-up experience is planned at the Boston brewery next week!
FDA Grants Full Approval to the Pfizer Vaccine
The Pfizer vaccine is the first coronavirus vaccine to be granted full approval by the FDA. The newly approved vaccine will go by the name "Comirnaty."
US Naval Academy Adjudication of Honor V...
Web chatter about a 2020 incident led to the comprehensive review of the midshipmen's performance on an online exam.
Thanksgiving 2021: Turkeys May Be in Sho...
Plant closures and truck driver shortages are decreasing the number of turkeys going to market.
US Army Photojournalist Captures the Beautiful Faces of the Child...
Ken Scar spent a year serving in Afghanistan as a U.S. Army photojournalist. He captured the beautiful faces of the children of Afghanistan while he was there, but they've captured his heart forever. See his incredible pictures on the OCN.