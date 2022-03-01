New York, NY

Widow claims husband’s partners owe esta...
The widow of a security company proprietor has sued his former partners for $2.3 million for allegedly reneging on his death benefits.
Alex Kelly's goal gives Rocky Point girls soccer victory over Eas...
Rocky Point was clinging to a one-goal edge over East Islip and it was starting to get a little late in this showdown between two unbeaten girls soccer teams running 1-2 under the power points column
Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret Welcomes...
Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago's premier location for enjoying music in an intimate setting will host once again musical mentalist Sidney Friedman for BRAINWAVES: Music of the Mind,
Stuck in a Strength-Training Plateau? Ch...
Many who follow a fitness and exercise regime at some point hit a plateau – and progress stalls. Even after weeks or months of success, it seems to stop, despite us not changing anything. However, not changing anything may be the exact cause of the plateau.
'America's Big Deal' Full Cast List: Meet Scott Evans, Joy Mangan...
Viewers can tune into a shoppable live competition series to decide the fate of inventors on 'America's Big Deal' only on the USA Network
Updated Buffalo Niagara Convention Cente...
The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center has a fresh new look following the completion of $1.2 million in lobby improvements, including new flooring, lighting and technology that transform the facility's lobby into a more accessible and tech-friendly space.
Bills’ Brian Daboll among favorites for ...
Less than 24 hours after Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, odds for who will get the job have been released. Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (+600) and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (+650) are the top two favorites,
Add some Buffalo-made horror films to your Halloween watch list
Buffalo not only draws filmmakers for its gorgeous period architecture, but for elements like our industrial sites that work so well in horror films.
Amphitheater project moves forward for B...
Despite a pending legal challenge, the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation on Tuesday authorized construction contracts totaling $13 million to create a new outdoor events
Upcoming renovations to Buffalo Niagara ...
Erie County officials gave a first look at plans to revamp the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, which was originally built in the 1970s. In September, 7ABC took an in-depth look at the convention center industry,
NFL Trade Deadline 2021: Buffalo Bills have reportedly monitored ...
The Buffalo Bills don’t have any glaring needs on their roster, but with Super Bowl aspirations the team could swing a trade ahead of the November 2 trade deadline to add further depth and talent. At 4-1,
How this year’s $18.4 million qualifying...
This year’s qualifying offer figure is out, and it’s critical to what the Mets will do next with free agents Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard.
Do You Really Need to Rake Up Those Leav...
The dreaded fall chore of raking up fallen leaves may actually be doing more harm than good. Step away from the rake, and see what the experts have to say.
Walt Disney World's 'Star Wars'-Themed H...
A new hotel experience will open next year at the Walt Disney Resort in Florida called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Guests can start booking “voyages” beginning on October 28 for the March 1, 2022, launch.
Gabby Petito: Cause of Death Was Strangulation, Says Coroner
Gabby Petito's official cause of death was strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, announced Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue at a news conference.
Hallmark's Christmas Movie Schedule Rele...
The Christmas season is drawing near. And you know what that means? The Hallmark Channel's annual Christmas movie marathon is back! The holiday films will kickoff before Halloween on October 22!
What Is a Life-Saving Divorce?
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Nearly half of divorces in America are for serious issues.
6 Amazing Pumpkin-Carving Ideas for Every Skill Level
Looking for your next great pumpkin project? We've compiled some of the best pumpkin-carving ideas from social media!
The Definitive Ranking of the Best Hallo...
We've gone ahead and created a definitive ranking of the best Halloween episodes of "The Office." Nothing's spookier than Halloween at Dunder Mifflin ...
Put a Spell on Your Home With 'Hocus Poc...
The witching hour has never smelled so good! The Sanderson Sisters have conjured up countless products for the Halloween season.
Top 10 Horror Movies Since 2000
While some of the films on this list will be familiar from their theatrical runs, there are also a few festival gems that deserve some accolades. A top 10 list isn’t worth it without a little controversy.
What Does Domestic Violence Actually Loo...
October is Domestic Violence awareness month. Quite often the only question asked is, has he ever hit you? Assault is actually only a small part of the abusive system that makes up domestic violence.
Southwest Airlines Customers Drive 1,500...
A group of friends who attended a wedding in Austin had to drive for 20 hours back to their home on the East Coast after Southwest Airlines canceled at least 80 flights out of the Texan city on Sunday.
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or an Ingenious Idea?
Dressing up for Halloween is great if you're creative, but it can be a daunting challenge if you're not exactly a "Pinterest expert". Consider these ugly Halloween sweaters your get-out-of-jail-free card if you're heading out this year.