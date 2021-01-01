Norman, OK

H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Members Of Oklahoma’s Congressional Dele...
New cases of COVID-19 are up more than 100% in Oklahoma, but members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation don’t want to push vaccines too hard.
Woman Arrested for Overdue 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' VHS Tape
A woman had discovered she had a warrant out for not returning an old VHS. She had been charged with felony embezzlment for not returning a copy of Sabrina the Teenage Witch movie.
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and...
Here's our recap of everything that happened in Week 9 of the NFL.
NFL Week 6 Wrap-Up: The NFC (L)East
With Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season finished, the NFC East is atrocious, the Titans are special, and Rodgers needed a wake-up call.
Recall Alert: Walmart Removing Packaged Cut Fruits Due to Possibl...
Cut watermelon and apples are among the produce being recalled at Walmart.
NFL Week 4 Wrap-Up: Cowboys... We Need t...
With the NFL working around COVID diagnoses of notable players like Cam Newton and a multitude of Titans personnel, we see the Cowboys struggle and Houston's coach is fired.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Spe...
Celebrate Star Wars' Life Day for the holidays!
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perf...
After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Barhopping 6 of the Best Sports Bars in ...
I fit the best Sports Bars in Dallas into four quarters. Depending on each bars offerings, it will land somewhere within the game, giving you an opportunity to celebrate or try to soften those disappointing endings.
Marie Kondo Returns to Netflix With a Ne...
The world's favorite clean queen is back with a new Netflix show, "Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo."
White House Relieves Student Loan Debt f...
The Department of Education announced their sweeping plan to automatically eliminate $5.8 billion dollars in charges from over 300,000 people experiencing total and permanent disabilities (TPD).
14 Iconic TV Theme Songs of the 1960s
We love 1960s television—back when simplicity and comic hijinks ruled the airwaves. And the theme songs for shows like "Gilligan's Island" and "Green Acres" were catchy and fun. Check out our favorite TV theme songs of the 1960s!
Goodbye, Free FastPass; Disney 'Genie' W...
Genie +will be available for an additional fee on top of regular park admission.
REPORT: Anthony Mackie Will Wield the Sh...
According to reports, Anthony Mackie as Falcon will take on the role of Captain America in the franchise's fourth installment. The film currently does not have a release date or official title.
When to Use Acetaminophen and When to Use Ibuprofen
Ibuprofen or Acetaminophen? OTC medicine is more powerful than you realize.
Coronavirus Booster Shots Available Next...
Booster shots for people with compromised immune systems were already approved earlier this month.
Cyberattack on T-Mobile Exposes Personal...
If your current phone service is through T-Mobile, or if you've ever applied for an account with them, listen up. A recent hack has exposed the personal data for millions of people.
Dr Pepper Introduces New Flavor as Part of 'Pepper Perks' Program
Dr Pepper has introduced a new flavor, FANtastic Chocolate, as an incentive for customers to participate in their 'Pepper Perks' points program. The exclusive, limited-time flavor is only available through the program.
IHOP Will Soon Start Serving Alcohol at ...
IHOP is adding alcohol to its popular menu of pancakes, waffles, French toast, sausage, and egg options.
Top 10 Signs That Fall Is on the Way
The first official day of fall is September 22, but most people start kicking summer out the door around Labor Day. Here are 10 surefire signs that autumn is just around the corner.
When Does the Pumpkin Spice Latte Return to Starbucks?
And while nothing has been officially announced by Starbucks just yet, we're putting our detective hats on and making a prediction on when the Pumpkin Spice Latte will hit Starbucks shelves in 2021.