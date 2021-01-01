H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Members Of Oklahoma’s Congressional Dele...
New cases of COVID-19 are up more than 100% in Oklahoma, but members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation don’t want to push vaccines too hard.
Woman Arrested for Overdue 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' VHS Tape
A woman had discovered she had a warrant out for not returning an old VHS. She had been charged with felony embezzlment for not returning a copy of Sabrina the Teenage Witch movie.
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and...
Here's our recap of everything that happened in Week 9 of the NFL.
NFL Week 6 Wrap-Up: The NFC (L)East
With Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season finished, the NFC East is atrocious, the Titans are special, and Rodgers needed a wake-up call.
Recall Alert: Walmart Removing Packaged Cut Fruits Due to Possibl...
Cut watermelon and apples are among the produce being recalled at Walmart.
NFL Week 4 Wrap-Up: Cowboys... We Need t...
With the NFL working around COVID diagnoses of notable players like Cam Newton and a multitude of Titans personnel, we see the Cowboys struggle and Houston's coach is fired.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Spe...
Celebrate Star Wars' Life Day for the holidays!
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perf...
After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Barhopping 6 of the Best Sports Bars in ...
I fit the best Sports Bars in Dallas into four quarters. Depending on each bars offerings, it will land somewhere within the game, giving you an opportunity to celebrate or try to soften those disappointing endings.
China Bans Children From Playing Video G...
The Chinese government banned minors from playing video games on weekdays. Starting September 1, children under the age of 18 may only play a total of three hours a week between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays.
McDonald's Among Other Chains May Be Clo...
With the Delta variant spiking throughout the country, many fast-food chains may close their dining rooms in the near future; if they haven't already.
'9/11: One Day in America': A 6-Part Documentary Series Commemora...
It's been 20 years since the events of 9/11 took place, and National Geographic is commemorating the 20th anniversary by airing a 4-night, 6-part documentary series, "9/11: One Day in America." It features in-depth, first-person accounts of survivors.
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video...
With so many Amazon Prime Video Originals and other classic movie and TV titles, you'll have plenty to binge-watch this month! Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime in September 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Ma...
There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in September 2021.
Recipe: A Lightened-Up Mock Bolognese Sauce With Turkey and Veget...
Sometimes you just need a plate of pasta with a big, rich, red sauce. This lighter version of a hearty Bolognese sauce is a great alternative to calorie-dense restaurant fare.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in September 2021.
Hurricane Ida: How You Can Help Those Im...
Hurricane Ida made landfall over the weekend, bringing a ton of destruction in its wake. Here's how you can help the thousands of residents across the state.
Family and Fans Mourn Princess Diana's Death on 24th Anniversary
The Princess of Wales lost her life in a car accident on August 31, 1997. She was 36 years old.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
September 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Not a Drill: Lucky Charms Brings Back It...
General Mills is bringing back its marshmallows-only cereal this year! The "Just Magical Marshmallows" returns with 8 different bag options.
Top 5 Songs Released This Week, August 22–29
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know if your favorite artists and bands have made this week's weekly song list.