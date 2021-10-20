Broken Arrow, OK

Pac-12 Football Odds and Picks: The Gamble-Tron, Week Eight
Somehow it feels like this has been a really long year, while the season is speeding by. Given all of the controversy surrounding the program, coupled with the results from the first few weeks, it felt like the misery would never end.
Athletic chief says UTEP will still play...
Major college football is setting into a strange period of frayed allegiances that could last for at least another season - and could have dramatic implications for UTEP. The American Athletic Conference became the latest to get into realignment by adding UAB,
Game 7 Preview: Clemson Travels to Face ...
Let’s face it folks: the world has been pretty bonkers since COVID-19 first reared its ugly head. Since then we’ve had a lot of weirdness, and this year’s Clemson Tigers fit right in. Clemson has dominated the ACC over the previous six seasons to a degree seen only in 1990s Florida State.
What Keenan Ellis remembers — and doesn’t — the night of his harr...
BYU defensive back remembers little from the night he suffered a serious injury during the team’s season opener against Arizona in Las Vegas, but is confident he’ll be back on the field someday
Flatland Cavalry’s Expansive, Inclusive ...
We travel through the country and we play music. To me, that’s country music.” says the Texas band’s singer, Cleto Cordero, ahead of their Grand Ole Opry debut
Melvin E. Ellis
Wyandotte, Oklahoma on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 after battling cancer. Born on June 26, 1941 to Roy and Irene Ellis. He was the oldest of seven children, (five brothers and one sister). Melvin married Sharon Kay Lee on July 28,
TCU’s ‘heartbeat’ is gearing-up at the perfect time
Quarterback Max Duggan had the best game of his three-year career at No. 3 Oklahoma, revealing he’s capable of playing at a higher level at a crucial juncture in the Horned Frogs’ season.
Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Le...
For decades, one of the most distressing acts of racial violence in the United States, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, had been largely suppressed. But the events that led up to the horrendous attack against a prominent African American community in Tulsa, Okla.
OKC sports on TV for Friday, October 22
oct 22 tuning in FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 7 p.m.;;Putnam North at Midwest City;;KOCB 7 p.m.;;Edmond Santa Fe at Broken Arrow;;YUROKC 7 p.
Broken Arrow couple wrongfully accused in death of one grandson c...
The Wagoner County district attorney dropped all criminal charges against Bill and Lisa Woolley earlier this year, three years after their grandson, Elijah, died in his playpen in their home.
What remains of the artist formerly know...
Once the league’s most fearsome rim presence, Ibaka’s 2021-22 season is all about proving what he has left in the tank.
Keys to the Game: Mind the Gap
I know full well that I’ve never played the game and I don’t claim to be a schematic expert, but you don’t have to spend hours studying all-22 to see how easy it is to exploit the (lack of) gap defensive in the Frogs’ front six.
Lincoln Riley After Kansas Win: Oklahoma...
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley wasn't happy with his team's performance after surviving a scare against Kansas on Saturday. After the Sooners' 35-23
Lincoln Riley heaps praise on freshman QB Caleb Williams for key ...
Oklahoma survived another slow start in a 35-23 win over Kansas, and Caleb Williams once again provided a spark, but in an unusual way.
Oklahoma Game Book: Caleb Williams' Hero...
After a sleepy first three quarters, the Oklahoma offense came to life in the fourth quarter to help the Sooners rally for the win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.
Osage named Rural Physician of the Year
We are very proud to have Dr. Rumsey as part of our team and we are very thankful for his service to the rural health community'
First Alert Forecast (10/23 PM)
Slight chance for some showers and storms overnight as we can expect a couple storms systems to move through the next few days
Pauls Valley wins Regional Championship
The No. 2 Pauls Valley Lady Panthers had three girls place in the top 10 leading them to a Class 4A Cross Country Regional Championship at Oklahoma Bible Academy in
Top Performers From Oklahoma City's 124-...
The Oklahoma City Thunder’s slow start to the season continued on Friday night. Battling against fellow rebuilding team in the Houston Rockets, the Thunder were torched, losing 124-91 in Houston. The turnover bug reared its ugly head once again for the Thunder,
Oklahoma State Rep Slams Governor Kevin Stitt for Saying 'No Such...
"If we are continuously saying like, 'You're not real, you have to suppress that part of you,' what is that going to do to our community?" Oklahoma's Mauree Turner, the nation's first nonbinary state lawmaker,
Pick a patch of pumpkins: Metro-area chu...
Oklahoma City area houses of worship are hosting trunk-or-treat events, fall carnivals and other Halloween-alternative activities in the coming days.
Oklahoma GameDay: Under the Radar
The SI Sooners staff predicts who could have a breakout game for Oklahoma against the Kansas Jayhawks. Jaden Knowles knows how to read a radar. But Saturday at Kansas, the thought here is that he’ll be performing under the radar.
College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games to...
Week 8 of the 2021 college football season brings another action-packed Saturday of games that features eight of the top 10 teams in headlining throughout the day. While this is the first week of the season that doesn't include any games between ranked teams,
Concept Headlines Field Of Nine For Clev...
The nation's leading trainer, Steve Asmussen, has entered two of the six 2-year-olds he nominated for the $100,000 Clever Trevor Stakes to be run at Remington Park in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Friday,
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!