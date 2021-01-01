Norman, OK

H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Members Of Oklahoma’s Congressional Dele...
New cases of COVID-19 are up more than 100% in Oklahoma, but members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation don’t want to push vaccines too hard.
Woman Arrested for Overdue 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' VHS Tape
A woman had discovered she had a warrant out for not returning an old VHS. She had been charged with felony embezzlment for not returning a copy of Sabrina the Teenage Witch movie.
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and...
Here's our recap of everything that happened in Week 9 of the NFL.
NFL Week 6 Wrap-Up: The NFC (L)East
With Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season finished, the NFC East is atrocious, the Titans are special, and Rodgers needed a wake-up call.
Recall Alert: Walmart Removing Packaged Cut Fruits Due to Possibl...
Cut watermelon and apples are among the produce being recalled at Walmart.
NFL Week 4 Wrap-Up: Cowboys... We Need t...
With the NFL working around COVID diagnoses of notable players like Cam Newton and a multitude of Titans personnel, we see the Cowboys struggle and Houston's coach is fired.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Spe...
Celebrate Star Wars' Life Day for the holidays!
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perf...
After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Barhopping 6 of the Best Sports Bars in ...
I fit the best Sports Bars in Dallas into four quarters. Depending on each bars offerings, it will land somewhere within the game, giving you an opportunity to celebrate or try to soften those disappointing endings.
13 Reasons Why Not: An Open Letter to My...
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The following letter was written by a young man to his friend who died by suicide.
This Harvest Cocktail Combines the Best ...
Check out the full Harvest Cocktail recipe below, and get ready to indulge in some delicious fall flavors.
How to Watch the 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies, Coverage Live
Various networks across the country will be broadcasting live for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Ceremonies and commemorative events will take place at Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial, and other 9/11 sites.
Pop-Tarts' Dìa de Muertos Variety Featur...
Starting in September, Pop-Tarts is rolling out their Frosted Chocolately Churro pastry printed with special designs inspired by Day of the Dead at retailers nationwide.
5 Tips for Foraging Wild Pawpaws
September is peak pawpaw season and the air is rich with the tropical scents of this strange native fruit. Here's how you can find them, and what to do with them once you locate a pawpaw patch.
Disney Store Is Coming to Select Target Locations, and We’re in a...
Target is planning to add more than 160 Disney Store locations by the end of the year, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Amazon's 'Cinderella' Adds a Modern Twis...
Thought you knew the story of "Cinderella?" Think again. Amazon's take on the timeless tale will have you singing along—yes, it's a musical.
A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Flyin...
An asteroid classified as NY1 is hurtling through space at insane speeds, says NASA. The asteroid is set to pass us here on Earth, but it's still close enough for NASA to call it a "potentially hazardous Near-Earth Object (NEO)."
VIDEO: Southwest Passenger Who Assaulted Flight Attendant Is Now ...
The flight attendant lost 2 teeth in the bloody assault, alongside other facial injuries.
Voting Is Now Open for People's 'World's...
The winning pup gets a spread in "People" Magazine and free kibble for a year!
ABBA to Release First Studio Album in 40...
ABBA has recently announced their first studio album in 40 years, and we're totally not freaking out right now! Called "Voyage," the album is set to release on November 5.
Paramount Delays 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Mission: Impossible 7' in ...
Paramount has recently announced the delay of three of its biggest titles—"Top Gun: Maverick," "Mission: Impossible 7," and "Jackass Forever." All three films have been pushed to 2022.