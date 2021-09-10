Oklahoma City, OK

Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
No. 6 Oklahoma-No. 21 Texas live stream ...
The Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and Longhorns (4-1, 2-0) are both nationally ranked with first place in the Big 12 on the line.
Oklahoma vs. Texas football officials, referee, umpires
The Oklahoma football team meets Texas for the 117th time at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Sooners remain undefeated in the 2021 college football seas
Texas vs. Oklahoma live score, updates, ...
In a week full of incredible matchups, none can capture the attention of college football fans quite like the Red River Showdown between No. 21 Texas and No. 6 Oklahoma. This game has as many storylines as the State Fair of Texas has food vendors.
Oklahoma-Texas: Under the Radar
The SI Sooners staff predicts the OU player who could pop up and have a big game to help topple the Longhorns and stay perfect on the season.
Oklahoma-Texas Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog
John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' game Saturday against Texas.
What does Marcus Major's return mean for...
With reports that Marcus Major has been deemed eligible by the NCAA, what does his return mean for the Oklahoma Sooners?
Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns: Li...
Early bragging rights in the Big 12 are on the line as Oklahoma and Texas clash at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas in the annual Red River Showdown.
How to watch Red River Rivalry: Free live stream, time, TV, chann...
Oklahoma faces Texas in the Red River Rivalry, a Big 12 college football rivalry game, at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, October 9, 2021 (10/9/21).
Texas Quarterback Casey Thompson's Journ...
The son of former Sooners QB Charles Thompson almost went to Oklahoma more than once, but chose to stick things out with the Longhorns, and now he'll start against OU.
Menifee couple celebrate 50th wedding an...
LaVerne McCoy-Byers and Robert Byers Jr. of Menifee, retired teachers and school administrators, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year. Plans for an anniversary party are pending, because of the pandemic.
Free dental clinic held for Lawton students
Hygienists from the Oklahoma Dental Hygienists’ Association partnered with the Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation to bring free sealants to second-graders.
GRITTINESS IN DEFEAT: Despite hampered b...
Volleyball: Bartlesville High battles valiantly despite injury limitations and makes upside noises before losing at Owasso
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or...
Dressing up for Halloween is great if you're creative, but it can be a daunting challenge if you're not exactly a "Pinterest expert". Consider these ugly Halloween sweaters your get-out-of-jail-free card if you're heading out this year.
Looks Like Eggo Pop-Tarts Are on the Hor...
L'eggo my ... pastry? Kellogg's is launching the perfect hybrid to kick-start your mornings.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan and The Old Fashioned
The OCN Drinks crew shows some more love for classic cocktails like the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. We're all about classy day drinking at the office!
Celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day on O...
Whether moldy cheese makes your mouth water or your upper lip curl, check out ways to celebrate this holiday.
Threads Worldwide: Are You Ready, Girls?...
We can do this: #trustthechills! Threads Worldwide partners with artisan women jewelers around the world.
9 Boozy Hot Drink Recipes to Cozy Up To
From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.
Random (And Fun) Halloween Tidbits You M...
Did you ever think that Michael Myers looked oddly like William Shatner? You're not wrong.
National Frappe Day: 11 Starbucks Secret...
Today, October 7, is National Frappe Day—though, we'd argue that it's every day, amiright? Here's a list of 11 frappe combinations and creations you can make from Starbucks' Secret Menu to celebrate.
Wendy's Fries Get a Makeover—And Not for the Better
Wendy's changed their fry recipe—and the Takeout reviewed them as worse, not better.
The BEST 'Squid Game' Memes to Come From...
"Squid Game" is a Korean drama from Netflix that sees 456 desperate civilians enter a battle royale-/Hunger Games-style competition. It's become a cultural phenomenon and has inspired many memes.
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back...
On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer. Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at a Haunted Attraction
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.