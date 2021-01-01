Oklahoma City, OK

Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
5 things Oklahoma football fans need to ...
Caleb Williams took over at quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners against the Texas Longhorns. Here are five things to know about the young star. Caleb Williams is the future of Oklahoma football. The true freshman came in and replaced Spencer Rattler against Texas in the Red River Showdown,
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams etched his name in Red River Rivalry lore in Saturday's showdown against Texas. He led a spirited second-half surge to down the Longhorns, 55-48, after engineering one of the biggest comebacks in program history.
Texas football: Kirk Herbstreit disagree...
Oklahoma wideout Mike Woods hauled in a miraculous diving catch near the sideline against Texas in the first quarter on Saturday, a 29-yard gain that was upheld after a length review. Trailing 14-0 early in the game,
Chants for Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams began during the sub-par performance against Nebraska, a 23-16 win, just three games into a season with national championship dreams in Norman.
Detroit Lions rookie CB A.J. Parker already has the first scene o...
So we got to play good coverage, get good rush, and pressure the quarterback, lock the guys up. I looked up your hometown, Bartlesville, Oklahoma. I saw where Martin Scorsese is shooting a film there right now. Leonardo DiCaprio's in it and Robert De Niro ...
That was certainly the case during the Red River Rivalry game against Texas in Dallas on Saturday afternoon. With the score tied at 41-all in the fourth quarter in Dallas, it’s safe to say there hasn’t been a lot of defense played.
One of the great rivalries in college football readies for another chapter as No. 6 Oklahoma faces No. 21 Texas in the latest edition of the Red River Showdown at the historic Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Whichever team escapes the State Fair of Texas with a win immediately becomes the favorite to capture the Big 12 championship,
Texas chose to receive the ball first and the rest was history. On the opening play of the Red River Showdown, true freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy showcased his speed on a 75-yard touchdown reception.
Casey Thompson is the son of former Oklahoma quarterback Charles Thompson. The Longhorns raced to a 38-20 halftime lead behind Casey's arm.
Oklahoma QB Spencer Ratter turned the ball over twice in the first half against Texas and was pulled in favor of freshman Caleb Williams.
With eight minutes left in the first half and Texas leading 35-20, Oklahoma benched quarterback Spencer Rattler in favor of freshman Caleb Williams.
5 'nonnegotiables' help Cooper Auto Grou...
There's something about presenting metrics firsthand weekly in front of the owner "really hits home where you're at."
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or...
Dressing up for Halloween is great if you're creative, but it can be a daunting challenge if you're not exactly a "Pinterest expert". Consider these ugly Halloween sweaters your get-out-of-jail-free card if you're heading out this year.
Looks Like Eggo Pop-Tarts Are on the Hor...
L'eggo my ... pastry? Kellogg's is launching the perfect hybrid to kick-start your mornings.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan and The Old Fashioned
The OCN Drinks crew shows some more love for classic cocktails like the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. We're all about classy day drinking at the office!
Celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day on O...
Whether moldy cheese makes your mouth water or your upper lip curl, check out ways to celebrate this holiday.
Threads Worldwide: Are You Ready, Girls?...
We can do this: #trustthechills! Threads Worldwide partners with artisan women jewelers around the world.
9 Boozy Hot Drink Recipes to Cozy Up To
From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.
Random (And Fun) Halloween Tidbits You M...
Did you ever think that Michael Myers looked oddly like William Shatner? You're not wrong.
National Frappe Day: 11 Starbucks Secret...
Today, October 7, is National Frappe Day—though, we'd argue that it's every day, amiright? Here's a list of 11 frappe combinations and creations you can make from Starbucks' Secret Menu to celebrate.
Wendy's Fries Get a Makeover—And Not for the Better
Wendy's changed their fry recipe—and the Takeout reviewed them as worse, not better.
The BEST 'Squid Game' Memes to Come From...
"Squid Game" is a Korean drama from Netflix that sees 456 desperate civilians enter a battle royale-/Hunger Games-style competition. It's become a cultural phenomenon and has inspired many memes.
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back...
On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer. Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at a Haunted Attraction
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.