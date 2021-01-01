Owasso, OK

University announces Harvest Court candidates
OBU recently announced candidates for its 2021 Harvest Court. These outstanding seniors will be honored during the annual Harvest Court ceremony Saturday, Oct. 23, during halftime of the Bison football game against Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
OEF Patriot Classic: Local golfers raise...
OEF raised about $30,000 to be allocated through the Grants to Teachers program, which gives educators an opportunity to submit grant proposals for creative ideas they would like
DSR SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Briley Davis shows...
Spotlight: Dewey High's Briley Davis part of exceptional senior class that elevates softball program to elite level in the state
Ex-GOP senator leaving party, challenging Oklahoma governor
The first GOP candidate to challenge Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday he’s leaving the party and will run against Stitt as an independent, making him
“This is a good football team”: Gundy re...
A week after facing what Mike Gundy called the most athletic team Oklahoma State has seen yet in 2021, the Cowboys are now prepping for a meeting with the Big
Oklahoma Recruiting: 4-Star DB Gentry Wi...
When Williams called Lincoln Riley after the TCU game on Saturday night, Riley said "I got two wins in one night," but now Williams is going after more big-time recruits.
Political notebook: Polling indicates Oklahomans more concerned a...
Numbers: Polling from late September and early October indicates that Oklahomans were more concerned about COVID-19 and correspondingly less happy with their elected leaders — but not necessarily so m
Owasso falls to Southmoore in Class 6A s...
Southmoore ran away with a 5-1 win to claim its second straight 6A softball championship at Hall of Fame Stadium.
Owasso shuts out Stillwater, advances to...
Preslee Downing's pitching leads No. 2-seeded Owasso (32-5) past Stillwater 8-0. The Rams will play the Southmoore/Mustang winner in the title game at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Is it art, or is it a sign? The giant chef's knife that's creatin...
A large knife sculpture in a Tulsa neighborhood has resulted in a tussle between at least one resident and the owner.
Cyclists arrive to help build homes
A total of nine bicyclists from the current Fuller Center Bike Adventure are in West Point this week doing the exterior painting on CFCP Homes No. 65 and 66. Last week, they rode the 440-mile Natchez Trace Parkway from Nashville,
Fish Have Feelings
Your article on fish cruelty really hit home. I have always been an animal lover and advocate, but I was also a fisherman. Spring through
Lincoln Riley After Kansas Win: Oklahoma...
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley wasn't happy with his team's performance after surviving a scare against Kansas on Saturday. After the Sooners' 35-23
Lincoln Riley heaps praise on freshman QB Caleb Williams for key ...
Oklahoma survived another slow start in a 35-23 win over Kansas, and Caleb Williams once again provided a spark, but in an unusual way.
Oklahoma Game Book: Caleb Williams' Hero...
After a sleepy first three quarters, the Oklahoma offense came to life in the fourth quarter to help the Sooners rally for the win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.
Where Was ‘Boyfriends of Christmas Past’...
Learn all about Boyfriends of Christmas Past, Hallmark's new movie, including behind-the-scenes stories from the cast.
Bands of America marches back to St. Louis after COVID-19 pandemi...
Downtown St. Louis was again filled with the sound of instruments and the buzz of excitement Saturday as high school marching bands returned to The Dome at the America’s Center for the first time since 2019.
Osage named Rural Physician of the Year
We are very proud to have Dr. Rumsey as part of our team and we are very thankful for his service to the rural health community'
First Alert Forecast (10/23 PM)
Slight chance for some showers and storms overnight as we can expect a couple storms systems to move through the next few days
Pauls Valley wins Regional Championship
The No. 2 Pauls Valley Lady Panthers had three girls place in the top 10 leading them to a Class 4A Cross Country Regional Championship at Oklahoma Bible Academy in
Top Performers From Oklahoma City's 124-...
The Oklahoma City Thunder’s slow start to the season continued on Friday night. Battling against fellow rebuilding team in the Houston Rockets, the Thunder were torched, losing 124-91 in Houston. The turnover bug reared its ugly head once again for the Thunder,
Oklahoma State Rep Slams Governor Kevin ...
"If we are continuously saying like, 'You're not real, you have to suppress that part of you,' what is that going to do to our community?" Oklahoma's Mauree Turner, the nation's first nonbinary state lawmaker,
Pick a patch of pumpkins: Metro-area churches offer fall festival...
Oklahoma City area houses of worship are hosting trunk-or-treat events, fall carnivals and other Halloween-alternative activities in the coming days.
Oklahoma GameDay: Under the Radar
The SI Sooners staff predicts who could have a breakout game for Oklahoma against the Kansas Jayhawks. Jaden Knowles knows how to read a radar. But Saturday at Kansas, the thought here is that he’ll be performing under the radar.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!