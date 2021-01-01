Owasso, OK

Owasso teacher creates unique Native American Literature experien...
It's an elective class that combines literature-type coursework with reading comprehension and writing skills with cultural studies.
NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Pol...
State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule. Five states — Colorado,
University announces Harvest Court candi...
OBU recently announced candidates for its 2021 Harvest Court. These outstanding seniors will be honored during the annual Harvest Court ceremony Saturday, Oct. 23, during halftime of the Bison football game against Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
OEF Patriot Classic: Local golfers raise about $30,000 to benefit...
OEF raised about $30,000 to be allocated through the Grants to Teachers program, which gives educators an opportunity to submit grant proposals for creative ideas they would like
DSR SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Briley Davis shows...
Spotlight: Dewey High's Briley Davis part of exceptional senior class that elevates softball program to elite level in the state
Ex-GOP senator leaving party, challengin...
The first GOP candidate to challenge Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday he’s leaving the party and will run against Stitt as an independent, making him
“This is a good football team”: Gundy readying Cowboys for Week 8...
A week after facing what Mike Gundy called the most athletic team Oklahoma State has seen yet in 2021, the Cowboys are now prepping for a meeting with the Big
Oklahoma Recruiting: 4-Star DB Gentry Wi...
When Williams called Lincoln Riley after the TCU game on Saturday night, Riley said "I got two wins in one night," but now Williams is going after more big-time recruits.
Political notebook: Polling indicates Ok...
Numbers: Polling from late September and early October indicates that Oklahomans were more concerned about COVID-19 and correspondingly less happy with their elected leaders — but not necessarily so m
Owasso falls to Southmoore in Class 6A softball final
Southmoore ran away with a 5-1 win to claim its second straight 6A softball championship at Hall of Fame Stadium.
Owasso shuts out Stillwater, advances to...
Preslee Downing's pitching leads No. 2-seeded Owasso (32-5) past Stillwater 8-0. The Rams will play the Southmoore/Mustang winner in the title game at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Is it art, or is it a sign? The giant ch...
A large knife sculpture in a Tulsa neighborhood has resulted in a tussle between at least one resident and the owner.
College Football Playoff Picture for Wee...
Oklahoma had a scare, and Oklahoma State fell out of the top 10. What else developed in the latest CFP picture?
Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Welcomes Philadelphia in Home Open...
In their home opener at the Paycom Center, the OKC Thunder will take on the Philadelphia 76ers amidst their drama surrounding Ben Simmons.
Quick Thoughts: TCU Football 29, WVU 17
Zach Evans struggled on the ground, but after missing the second half of TCU’s win in Lubbock and all of the L at Oklahoma due to an injury ... some of this is surely him dealing with a broken bone in his foot, but man, we all thought we would be ...
Memory lane: First-hand memories of Raic...
In the first of a new series, we ask fans to share their earliest SAFC memories with us. To kick us off, regular Roker Report poster Mordey St shares his memories of Sunderland legend Raich Carter and the brilliant team we had in the late 1930s.
Brandi Carlile Shines Bright in Epic 'Saturday Night Live' Musica...
Brandi Carlile is having a full circle moment! The country superstar made her debut as the Saturday Night Live musical guest over the weekend, and shined bright in both her sets. Carlile took the stage for her first number rocking a gold tuxedo and belted out her song "Broken Horses" into a golden mic.
Viewpoint: Homicide victims deserve hono...
Stop focusing on the offender and give some attention to the victims, writes Robbie Fullerton, a retired Oklahoma Corrections Department victim liaison.
Ichabods find clutch scores in 29-17 win...
Washburn scored two non-offensive touchdowns in the final quarter to beat Central Oklahoma 29-17.Going into the final quarter, Washburn held a 16-7 lead. However, the Bronchos slowly chipped away at that margin.
2 Cold Fronts Moving Into Texoma this Week with Severe Storm Pote...
Cold Fronts Moving Into Texoma this Week with Severe Storm Potential Temperatures range from near 90 to upper 60s later in the week
Angelo State teams take 10th, 14th at LS...
The Angelo State University women's cross country team placed 10th and the men were 14th Saturday at the LSC Championships in Lawton, Oklahoma.
NOSTALGIA AND HONOR: BSC inducts 13th Cl...
One of Bartlesville best sports traditions sprung back to life Saturday night at the Hilton Garden Inn. Hundreds gathered at the 2021 Bartlesville Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Celebration — organized by the Bartlesville Sports Commission — to enthusiastically welcome the newest class of inductees.
Northwest Oklahoma to observe Kindness Day on Nov. 12
Kindness: the quality of being friendly, generous and considerate without expecting praise or reward. Although being kind to one another is encouraged every day, Northwestern Oklahoma State University employees and students in Alva,
Lincoln Riley After Kansas Win: Oklahoma...
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley wasn't happy with his team's performance after surviving a scare against Kansas on Saturday. After the Sooners' 35-23
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!