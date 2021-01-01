Looking for pumpkin patches and more for the family? Here are 6 f...
The Oklahoma City area has lots of fall fun to offer families: pumpkin patches, corn mazes, petting zoos, and trick-or-treating alternatives.
Football: Bartlesville High Bruins to warm up Custer Stadium lights for Homecoming showdown against district rival Muskogee Roughers
A majority of Broken Arrow Public Schools staff and parents surveyed oppose an indoor masking policy, the district announced Friday.
Tri County Tech student, Erin Cary, was recently named the Downtown Kiwanis Club’s High School Student of the Month for September. Cary, a Bartlesville High School junior, is currently enrolled in the Creative Marketing Communications program at TCT and will graduate from TCT in May 2022.
Jim Gentile, of Edmond, had a magical '61 season with the Baltimore Orioles. His season, however, was overshadowed by Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle.
The Oak Ridge citywide fall household trash pickup program will begin Monday, Oct. 18. Household rubbish, old appliances, and minor remodeling materials will be picked up. City collection efforts will follow the accompanying schedule as closely as possible.
Raegan Lantz has proved to be a powerful force on the West Ottawa volleyball court. The 6-foot-1 junior outside hitter has multiple NCAA Division I offers, was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association phenom list,
Lawton Representative Daniel Pae is spearheading the effort to get families more involved by implementing some policies used by a similar system in Arkansas.
A report by a consultant hired to evaluate Oklahoma County Jail operations found several areas with plenty of room for improvement.
Overwhelmed emergency rooms might be getting the spotlight during the pandemic, but as StateImpact’s Catherine Sweeney reports, Oklahoma’s urgent care centers are experiencing a similar strain.
Although Hofmeister's been elected twice by wide margins, she's increasingly found herself on the outs with GOP activists as the party has drifted further right.
Oklahoma gamblers must continue to wait for legal sports betting. But there are still plenty of options for wagering and Oklahoma casino gambling in the Sooner State. Every online gambler deserves a safe and fair place to play.
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) vs. Texas Longhorns (UT) Big 12 game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
After Oregon’s loss and the Oklahoma Sooners win over Kansas State, where do the Sooners land in USA TODAY Sports’ latest bowl projections?
This is how the second Saturday of October is supposed to be for No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 21 Texas, even though their Red River rivalry won't be a Big 12 game for too much longer. The Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and Longhorns (4-1,
Oklahoma needs a statement win. Texas' Bijan Robinson is on a Heisman run. RJ Young previews a rivalry game full of intrigue.
Line: Oklahoma by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Texas leads 62-49-5. WHAT’S AT STAKE? Oklahoma has a 13-game winning streak that began with its four-OT victory over Texas in last year's Red River rivalry game at the State Fair of Texas.
An effort is underway right now in Washington DC to put a privately-funded Global War On Terrorism Memorial on the National Mall.
When Oklahoma faces Texas in the Red River Rivalry, it's always a must-watch. That trend continues this Saturday at the Cotton Bowl when both teams square off in a top 25 matchup, with Oklahoma at No.
The Oklahoma Sooners will take on the Texas Longhorns in one of the best matchups of Week 6 in college football. It’s time to continue our college football odds series and make an Oklahoma-Texas prediction and pick based on Oklahoma Texas odds.
The annual survey gives a glimpse into residents’ perception of Oklahoma City and the issues respondents feel should be addressed as a priority.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visited the US-Mexico border Wednesday with ten other Republican governors. The group was invited by Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R), who said in the last eight months since the White House rescinded policies of the previous administration,
Charles Thompson played a key role as a quarterback for Oklahoma teams that beat Texas in 1987 and 1988. He will be cheering for the rival Longhorns on Saturday when his son, Casey, starts at quarterback for Texas against OU Saturday.
For the first time, the former Oklahoma County Correction Officer, who was held hostage with a handmade shank inside the detention center, testified in court. It was also the first day in court
Dressing up for Halloween is great if you're creative, but it can be a daunting challenge if you're not exactly a "Pinterest expert". Consider these ugly Halloween sweaters your get-out-of-jail-free card if you're heading out this year.
Whether moldy cheese makes your mouth water or your upper lip curl, check out ways to celebrate this holiday.
The OCN Drinks crew shows some more love for classic cocktails like the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. We're all about classy day drinking at the office!
L'eggo my ... pastry? Kellogg's is launching the perfect hybrid to kick-start your mornings.
From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.
Did you ever think that Michael Myers looked oddly like William Shatner? You're not wrong.
"Squid Game" is a Korean drama from Netflix that sees 456 desperate civilians enter a battle royale-/Hunger Games-style competition. It's become a cultural phenomenon and has inspired many memes.
Today, October 7, is National Frappe Day—though, we'd argue that it's every day, amiright? Here's a list of 11 frappe combinations and creations you can make from Starbucks' Secret Menu to celebrate.
Wendy's changed their fry recipe—and the Takeout reviewed them as worse, not better.
On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer. Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.
The CW reboot of "Charmed" aired its third season in January 2021. This review covers the best and worst moments as we head into spooky season.