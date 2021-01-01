Stillwater, OK

H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Members Of Oklahoma’s Congressional Dele...
New cases of COVID-19 are up more than 100% in Oklahoma, but members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation don’t want to push vaccines too hard.
Woman Arrested for Overdue 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' VHS Tape
A woman had discovered she had a warrant out for not returning an old VHS. She had been charged with felony embezzlment for not returning a copy of Sabrina the Teenage Witch movie.
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and...
Here's our recap of everything that happened in Week 9 of the NFL.
NFL Week 6 Wrap-Up: The NFC (L)East
With Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season finished, the NFC East is atrocious, the Titans are special, and Rodgers needed a wake-up call.
Recall Alert: Walmart Removing Packaged Cut Fruits Due to Possibl...
Cut watermelon and apples are among the produce being recalled at Walmart.
NFL Week 4 Wrap-Up: Cowboys... We Need t...
With the NFL working around COVID diagnoses of notable players like Cam Newton and a multitude of Titans personnel, we see the Cowboys struggle and Houston's coach is fired.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Spe...
Celebrate Star Wars' Life Day for the holidays!
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perf...
After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Barhopping 6 of the Best Sports Bars in ...
I fit the best Sports Bars in Dallas into four quarters. Depending on each bars offerings, it will land somewhere within the game, giving you an opportunity to celebrate or try to soften those disappointing endings.
Shake Shack and Milk Bar Launch Milkshak...
Find the Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake and Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake at stores all month long!
Calling All Trainers: Pokémon and OREO A...
Pokemon and OREO are coming together for a new limited edition cookie packs called Pokemon x OREO. The cookie packs will be embossed with 16 different kinds of Pokemon, and you must try to catch them all!
Friday Office Cocktail: Prickly Pear Margarita With a Twist
Are you team Mezcal? The OCN Drinks crew mixes the Prickly Pear Margarita in the office and shares a special twist. Here's to responsible day drinking!
The Smithsonian Wants to Hear Your 9/11 ...
The Smithsonian National Museum of American History wants to hear your story of 9/11 to make a digital record. You can submit your story and any related photos online.
WATCH: 2 Massive Brown Bears Get Into an...
YouTuber Samulin Matkassa captured some incredible footage of two massive brown bears brawling in what turns out to be a fairly intense standoff. The video has more than 1.1 million views.
What's the Deal With Poke? Let's Take a Look!
Part sushi, part comfort food–poke is a delicious, nutritious meal all rolled into one handy bowl. Here's what you need to know about this Asian-inspired creation.
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Actor Michael...
Actor Michael Constantine has died. He was 94 years old. Known best for his role in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," Constantine played patriarch Gus Portokalos in the beloved film.
WATCH: 'The Matrix Resurrections' Traile...
The first official trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections" is here! The long-awaited trailer made its debut on Thursday morning.
A Ship Got Stuck in the Suez Canal ... Again
Egyptian authorities announced on Thursday that a bulk carrier vessel became wedged in the Suez Canal, causing blockage. The Coral Crystal was able to resume its voyage shortly after running aground.
VIDEO: Steve From 'Blue's Clues' Has a M...
"Blue's Clues" turns 25 this year, and to mark the occasion, Steve—the original host of the beloved series—is back with a special message just for you. Yep, YOU!
Pokémon, Krispy Kreme Team Up for Ultima...
Through a collaboration with Krispy Kreme, you can now enjoy Pokémon-themed doughnuts based on the popular franchise. The catch: they're only available in Australia.
'Black Cherry Blitz' Is September's $5 Margarita at Chili's
If fruity drinks are right up your alley, then you'll love this month's premium margarita at Chili's Grill & Bar. The "Black Cherry Blitz" is sure to make any outing a little sweeter, so drink up!