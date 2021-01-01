H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Members Of Oklahoma’s Congressional Dele...
New cases of COVID-19 are up more than 100% in Oklahoma, but members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation don’t want to push vaccines too hard.
Woman Arrested for Overdue 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' VHS Tape
A woman had discovered she had a warrant out for not returning an old VHS. She had been charged with felony embezzlment for not returning a copy of Sabrina the Teenage Witch movie.
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and...
Here's our recap of everything that happened in Week 9 of the NFL.
NFL Week 6 Wrap-Up: The NFC (L)East
With Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season finished, the NFC East is atrocious, the Titans are special, and Rodgers needed a wake-up call.
Recall Alert: Walmart Removing Packaged Cut Fruits Due to Possibl...
Cut watermelon and apples are among the produce being recalled at Walmart.
NFL Week 4 Wrap-Up: Cowboys... We Need t...
With the NFL working around COVID diagnoses of notable players like Cam Newton and a multitude of Titans personnel, we see the Cowboys struggle and Houston's coach is fired.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Spe...
Celebrate Star Wars' Life Day for the holidays!
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perf...
After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Barhopping 6 of the Best Sports Bars in ...
I fit the best Sports Bars in Dallas into four quarters. Depending on each bars offerings, it will land somewhere within the game, giving you an opportunity to celebrate or try to soften those disappointing endings.
'Black Cherry Blitz' Is September's $5 M...
If fruity drinks are right up your alley, then you'll love this month's premium margarita at Chili's Grill & Bar. The "Black Cherry Blitz" is sure to make any outing a little sweeter, so drink up!
VIDEO: Steve From 'Blue's Clues' Has a M...
"Blue's Clues" turns 25 this year, and to mark the occasion, Steve—the original host of the beloved series—is back with a special message just for you. Yep, YOU!
Pokémon, Krispy Kreme Team Up for Ultimate Collaboration, But The...
Through a collaboration with Krispy Kreme, you can now enjoy Pokémon-themed doughnuts based on the popular franchise. The catch: they're only available in Australia.
What's the Deal With Poke? Let's Take a ...
Part sushi, part comfort food–poke is a delicious, nutritious meal all rolled into one handy bowl. Here's what you need to know about this Asian-inspired creation.
13 Reasons Why Not: An Open Letter to My...
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The following letter was written by a young man to his friend who died by suicide.
How to Watch the 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies, Coverage Live
Various networks across the country will be broadcasting live for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Ceremonies and commemorative events will take place at Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial, and other 9/11 sites.
5 Tips for Foraging Wild Pawpaws
September is peak pawpaw season and the air is rich with the tropical scents of this strange native fruit. Here's how you can find them, and what to do with them once you locate a pawpaw patch.
Pop-Tarts' Dìa de Muertos Variety Featur...
Starting in September, Pop-Tarts is rolling out their Frosted Chocolately Churro pastry printed with special designs inspired by Day of the Dead at retailers nationwide.
This Harvest Cocktail Combines the Best Parts of the Fall Season
Check out the full Harvest Cocktail recipe below, and get ready to indulge in some delicious fall flavors.
Amazon's 'Cinderella' Adds a Modern Twis...
Thought you knew the story of "Cinderella?" Think again. Amazon's take on the timeless tale will have you singing along—yes, it's a musical.
A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Flyin...
An asteroid classified as NY1 is hurtling through space at insane speeds, says NASA. The asteroid is set to pass us here on Earth, but it's still close enough for NASA to call it a "potentially hazardous Near-Earth Object (NEO)."
VIDEO: Southwest Passenger Who Assaulted Flight Attendant Is Now ...
The flight attendant lost 2 teeth in the bloody assault, alongside other facial injuries.