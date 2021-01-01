Gresham, OR

Gresham Museum Hosts Gingerbread Contest + COVID Death Undercount
Hey, people of Gresham! It's me again, Colin Miner, your host of the Gresham Daily. Cooler with showers. High: 58 Low: 51. Portland Pilots will get 20 games on television this season, thanks to deal with KOIN/KRCW ( Patch ).
Oregon high school football schedule: No...
The eighth week of the Oregon high school football season opens Thursday night and continues through Saturday with matchups across the state. Here’s a look at this week’s schedule: THURSDAY CLASS 6A Mt.
Two men held for trial for alleged roles...
Two Philadelphia men accused of being involved in a gun trafficking organization that allegedly relied on straw purchase schemes to purchase and resell more than three dozen firearms
East County News Briefs - Gingerbread house contest at Gresham mu...
Create your own Candyland-inspired building; Trick-or-treat in Troutdale; Centennial High to unveil new gym
T&C Travel Guide: The 8 Best Hotels for ...
From Half Moon Bay to the Maldives, these are the tastiest, most exclusive gourmet experiences offered at resorts right now.
Tilney merger helps Smith and Williamson...
The manager of the 575m Smith and Williamson model portfolio range says the company s merger with Tilney is allowing him to negotiate better fees with the fund houses whose products he places in the f
High School Sports In And Near Portland: This Weekend In Preps
Sports seasons are well underway at high schools in and near Portland, and Patch is teaming up with ScoreStream to have you covered with this week's scheduled games. Oregon and the Portland area are filled with high school rivalries and powerhouse teams that make for some great local matches.
Video released of man’s fatal shooting b...
COPA released video Tuesday of a Chicago police officer fatally shooting a man who was armed with a knife last month during a domestic disturbance call.
Mushroom picker, 80, loses car keys, fou...
An 80-year-old mushroom picker who had been missing for nearly two days was safely reunited with his family after being spotted by a passerby near Trillium Lake.
It's official: Ford Maverick hybrid pickup locks down 42 mpg in t...
The 2022 Ford Maverick officially gets an EPA-estimated rating of 42 miles per gallon in the city. The first standard hybrid pickup in America, with a price tag of $19,995, exceeded the 40 miles per gallon that Ford had hoped to achieve,
Bon Secours kicks off $50M, 44-bed expan...
The project will add a 48,000-square-foot West Pavilion, where the beds will be located, to the 315,000-square-foot Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Tech Q&A: Making it harder for spammers ...
Spam keeps changing and several readers wonder what to do about it. Sharon Gresham of Sarasota, Florida, says she's begun receive e-mails in a foreign language, and trying to block them hasn't worked.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 9...
Kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the
Portland police data shows uptick in petty crime
An exciting night at Rip City Wednesday night ended with Blazers fan Mason Virnig feeling more ripped off when he got back to his car.
Barnes And Noble Closing + COVID-19 Deat...
Portland Pilots will get 20 games on television this season, thanks to deal with KOIN/KRCW ( Patch ). Oregon high school football schedule: No. 1 Lake Oswego vs. No. 4 West Linn, Roseburg vs. Sheldon headline We ( OregonLive) Today's Hillsboro Daily is brought to you by our friends at Verizon.
Oregon State expecting huge group of vis...
Oregon State will host Utah on Saturday afternoon in a key Pac-12 matchup with two teams holding conference title aspirations. The Beavers had a bye last weekend and return to Corvallis for the first time in three weeks when they host the Utes.
This guy has the Utes’ full attention
The upstart Beavers possess a potent ground attack. Will the Utes be able to slow it down Saturday in Corvallis?
Blustery, damp, and wintry conditions ro...
A one-two punch of heavy rain, powerful winds, and snowfall is expected along the coast up into the Cascades. A National Weather Service official shares what specific regions can expect.
Medford City Council will consider chang...
The City Council is scheduled to consider two ordinances on Thursday night that would change when and where the houseless can camp in cars, near private property, and in cemeteries.
Culichi Seafood and Grill is a spicy Mexican blast of food and so...
Lips still tingling — and ears still ringing — a half-hour after dinner, I marveled that I’d never eaten such spicy food at a Mexican restaurant in Southern Oregon. Fish and shellfish headline the
A-List Update: Oregon QB commit Tanner B...
Oregon quarterback commit Tanner Bailey passed Gordo to a win over Fayette County in Week 9 of the high school football season.
Oregon says COVID death toll will rise b...
State health officials say they improperly reported Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll because of a computing error and will be adding will some 550 individuals to the list of those who died of the disease,
Hundreds on leave or fired over vaccine mandate at Oregon hospita...
Most metro-area hospitals convinced 90% or more of their employees to take the vaccine. Hundreds refused and are seeking special exemptions or are looking for new jobs.
Utah vs Oregon State Prediction, Game Pr...
Utah vs Oregon State Game Preview Why Utah Will Win. Utah has kicked it all in at just the right time. It couldn’t get past San Diego St
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day...
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nico...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Treadwell, Whose Obsession Wit...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
BREAKING: Human Remains Found in Florida...
Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Freddy Krueger's Elm Street Home Is Up f...
The iconic and terrifying home of Freddy Kreuger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has just been listed for sale. If you're looking to buy, the house is a chilling $3.25 million.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netflix This Month
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2021.