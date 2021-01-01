Medford, OR

Overdose Awareness Day event offers helpful resources

More than 20 organizations offering help with addiction, mental and physical health care, housing and more will be on hand during a Southern Oregon Overdose Awareness Day event in Medford. "We want people to be able to reach out,

Oregon illegal pot grows: More calls for...

The proliferation of industrial-scale pot farms has gotten so bad that Jackson County commissioners asked Gov. Kate Brown to send in the National Guard.

Projections: Oregon high school football...

Oregon high school football is approaching the end of the 2021 season, here are the latest playoff projections.

Oregon reports 24 more COVID-19 related deaths over weekend, 3 in...

There have been 24 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon over the weekend, including three in Central Oregon raising the state’s death toll to 4,185, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Records Almost 3,300 New COVID-19...

Over the weekend, the Oregon Health Authority recorded almost 3,300 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 more virus-related deaths. About 560 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus Monday. That’s an increase from Sunday.

More calls to send National Guard to crack down on Oregon illegal...

On the same day last week that a southern Oregon county declared a state of emergency amid a sharp increase in illegal cannabis farms, police raided a site that had about two tons of processed marijuana and 17,

Medford Veterans Services Director Micha...

The mayor's office said Durham returned to work Monday, a month after he was placed on leave amid controversy.

New Travel Oregon Campaign Inspires Adve...

Today Travel Oregon is launching its first out-of-state advertising since the start of the pandemic with the return of its successful cinematic, animated " Only Slightly Exaggerated " campaign. Fresh creative,

Oregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National Guard

Kate Brown to send in the Oregon National Guard “to assist, as able, in the enforcement of laws related to the production of cannabis.” They also directly appealed to Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Tina Kotek for help getting additional funding to tackle the problem.

The Red Sox are obsessed with the inferi...

The Boston Red Sox are obsessed with “Dancing on My Own” and it’s my favorite baseball story of the year. It’s awesome and I love everything about it — except one thing. As the Red Sox continue to collect wins in the postseason,

Medford's veterans services director ret...

A month after being walked out of his office by police, Medford's veterans services director found fit for duty: per city's psych eval

Oregon believes the best is yet to come ...

Because of the injuries, the Ducks defense hasn't played the way some expected . Oregon is ranked 89th in the FBS in total defense (408.2 yards per game), and opposing teams are converting on third down 42.

Oregon approved state employee religious exemptions at nearly twi...

Monday was the deadline for state employees in Washington, and many in Oregon, to provide proof of vaccination, obtain a religious or medical exemption or prepare to be fired. Oregon will ensure that all workers who get an exemption

Jahlil Florence, Oregon Ducks pledge, sk...

Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins has been hinting that a big recruiting rankings jump was coming for four-star cornerback and Oregon Ducks pledge Jahlil Florence. But when the updated ratings were finally released Wednesday,

College football odds Week 8: Why Oregon...

Betting expert Geoff Schwartz is back with his best CFB Week 8 bets. Read why he likes Oregon to roll UCLA and more.

WATCH: Logan Loya, Ale Kaho Preview Oregon Game, Hype Around UCLA

Loya saw some extra time with Kyle Philips out vs. Washington while Kaho continues to get more snaps on defense.

Which Springfield bars and restaurants a...

If you are concerned about COVID-19 or just prefer to eat outside, we put together a list of Springfield restaurants, bars and breweries that will be heating up their patios. Mother's Brewing Company at 215 S.

Nonprofit public affairs news website fo...

While not seeking any profit, former Springfield mayor Tom Carlson said the Daily Citizen would need public donations to be sustainable.

Increase for food and shelter in Hampden County

News spoke with a local agency about the issues around homelessness and addiction here in western Massachusetts.

Family of Black man killed by South Bend...

The family of a Black South Bend man who was fatally shot more than two years ago by a white police officer plans to ask the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a ruling in favor of the officer.

Looking for some Halloween fun? Here are...

Looking to get into the Halloween spirit with a pumpkin patch or corn maze? Here are some things to do in Wichita Falls this October.

USC Makes Interesting Adjustment To Practice Before Notre Dame Ri...

The USC Trojans are preparing for one of the greatest rivalries in all of college football. After taking a year off due to COVID-19, USC will travel to South Bend, Indiana to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Oregon WinterFest moving to larger venue...

After more than 20 years of winter celebrations in Bend's Old Mill District, a new and larger venue was announced Wednesday by Lay it Out Events for the OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest.

The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...

Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!

The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...

With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.

Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t Exis...

Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.

This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...

Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!

Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfe...

Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.

ICYMI: A Petition Calling for the Removal of the Firefighter Scen...

An individual has started a petition on Change.Org to remove a scene from the new movie Halloween Kills, where Michael Myers kills a group of firefighters. The petition has gained some traction.

You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Si...

An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.

RUMOR: Facebook Is Changing Its Name

Facebook is planning to change its company name next week, as first reported by The Verge. To what exactly? Well, we don't know yet ...

Butterball Recalls 14,000 Pounds of Ground Turkey Due to Plastic ...

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and Butterball issued the recall after receiving complaints of blue pieces of plastic being found in the turkey.

Here Are the Holiday Shipping Deadlines ...

The three biggest carriers—United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and United Parcels Service (UPS)—have announced deadlines for December 25 deliveries.

Fans Jokingly Request 'National Security...

As Betty White nears her 100th birthday, fans on Twitter jokingly demanded "national security protection" for the actress and comedian. We offer extra ideas on how to protect and celebrate this national treasure.

Plane Engulfed in Flames After Crashing in Texas Field; Investiga...

An investigation is currently underway following a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday morning. According to reports, 21 people were on board—18 passengers and three crew members.

