25 Things To Do in Salem With Kids
For more fun things to do this October, we've rounded up the best kids Halloween events 2021 near Boston and loaded up our Halloween Guide with the best of spooky season. For October 2021, city of Salem has had to cancel many annual Haunted Happenings events that do not comply with Massachusetts' COVID-19 guidelines,
Future of historic SE Salem Meyer Farm h...
He knew Henry Meyer, the man who once owned the pastoral property most known today as the Meyer Farm. The panorama is picturesque from Roe's driveway, from the oak conifer forest in the northwest corner shading a seasonal creek,
Washington folds late in first loss to O...
As the student section stormed Reser field Saturday evening, all the Washington football team could do was walk through a mob of ecstatic OSU students.
Postgame Observations from the Husky Setback in Corvallis
The veteran Husky offensive line has been totally unreliable this season, not nearly as physical or athletic as Lake led everyone to believe, soft even. Facing fourth-and-1 at the UW 46 with three-plus minutes left to play,
‘He loved life’: Woman honors brother’s ...
By Drew Marine Click here for updates on this story PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- Two years ago this month, 65-year-old Ricky Malone
RUNOFFS: Back-to-back Sak claims SRF3 wi...
Bobby Sak stamped his authority on the SRF3 race in the 58th SCCA National Championship Runoffs at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Sak, from Evans, GA, moved from sixth on the 72-car
Hearing set Tuesday for bridge replacement on Hillsboro House Spr...
The public is invited to a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday (Oct. 5) concerning plans to replace a bridge on Hillsboro House Springs Road over Bourne Creek in House Springs.
Map: Look up how partisan your new legis...
After lawmakers redrew Oregon’s 90 legislative districts and created a new six-district congressional map, many voters will find themselves in a district whose political leanings have changed – or in new ones entirely — come 2022.
Little People’s Amy Roloff dances in coc...
AMY Roloff dressed in a coconut bra and grass skirt as she danced and shimmied for her new husband Chris Marek ahead of their romantic honeymoon getaway to Hawaii. The Little People Big World star
Morrall’s 5 TD leads Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton to first win of ...
In each of their first three games, the Redhawks had blown halftime leads or ties. They made sure they didn’t lose a fourth.Senior All-State running back Jack Morrall ran for five touchdowns and 219 yards on 35 carries,
Salem chainsaw carver to tackle pumpkins...
Salem's Ryan Anderson typically works with wood. But he's trying a new medium on the Food Network's Outrageous Pumpkins show.
3 suspects arrested after armed robbery ...
Three suspects were arrested on Saturday night after an armed robbery in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston Salem Police Department news release. At 8:51
Oregon's continued failure to take leap ...
Another loss to an inferior team has derailed yet another promising Oregon season, and that lands the Ducks atop this week's Misery Index.
Oregon Ducks’ defense dominant for over 33 minutes, cracks in 2-m...
Stanford had to go 96 yards and had just one timeout, yet the Ducks aided in the effort by committing three penalties, the last allowing a de facto fifth down-and-goal that led to a game-tying two-yard touchdown to send the game to overtime and the Cardinal went on to win 31-24 in the extra period on Saturday on the Farm.
No. 3 Oregon's loss to Stanford could pr...
An epic collapse at Stanford on Saturday – aided by questionable refereeing – delivered a blow to No. 3 Oregon's CFP hopes.
No. 3 Oregon Ducks 'hurting' after penal...
Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said the team is "hurting" following a loss to Stanford that greatly diminishes the Ducks' CFP hopes.
Stanford shocks No. 3 Oregon, upsetting Ducks in overtime thrille...
The Cardinal tied the game on a 4-yard fade pass from Tanner McKee to Elijah Higgins on an untimed down to end regulation, then scored on a 14-yard slant to John Humphreys to begin overtime.
Instant analysis: Three impressions from...
On the biggest play of the night, Dylan Morris and the Huskies couldn’t get the inches they needed, as Oregon State took the ball and marched down for the win. Here are three impressions from another tough loss for UW.
Anthony Brown Jr. shoulders blame for Or...
Anthony Brown Jr. was 14 of 26 for 186 yards with an interception and had 12 carries for 35 yards and two touchdowns to help the No. 3 Ducks take a 24-17 lead after trailing by 10 twice (10-0 and 17-7).
How to Watch Washington Huskies at Oregon State Beavers: Live Str...
Washington's offense will have to play well in this game if it wants to beat Oregon State. It has been a tough season on that side of the ball, but the team needs to find its foot
Oregon's Playoff Dreams Don't Die With I...
The Ducks still own arguably the best win of the season, and that will carry a lot of weight if they finish with one defeat.
Hayes makes FG as time expires, Oregon S...
B.J. Baylor had 20 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns, Everett Hayes kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired and Oregon State beat Washington 27-24 on Saturday night.
Stanford upsets No. 3 Oregon in overtime: Discipline ‘cost us the...
With 1:51 remaining in the game, Stanford had basically no chance of beating No. 3 Oregon, according to ESPN’s Win Probability Model. Never tell the Cardinal the odds. Tanner McKee threw a touchdown pass on an untimed down at the end of regulation to tie the game and another on the opening possession of overtime to lead Stanford to a 31-24 victory over No.
Stanford upsets Oregon (again), and the ...
The Ducks were the last unbeaten team in the conference. Now, one of four teams must run the table for the Pac-12 to have a realistic chance at the CFP.
Recipe: One-Pot Chipotle Chicken Chili M...
This simple dish is the perfect thing for a lazy cook who still wants something hearty and filling. By tweaking a classic family favorite, you can lighten up the calories and boost the veggie quotient considerably.
'Florida Man' Goes Viral for Capturing a...
In a viral Instagram video, father and veteran Abdul Gene Malik caught an alligator outside of his Orlando home using a garbage bin, and returned it to a nearby lake.
6 Classic Halloween TV Episodes to Watch Every Year
'Tis the season for some spooky binge-watching. Chances are, you've got plenty of scary material to get you through Halloween, and the difficulty might come in choosing what to watch. Enjoy Halloween-themed shenanigans with classic shows like "Friends" and "The Office".
Tips for Beating Flu Season
We can all agree that having the flu is pure misery, but being proactive can assist in dodging this nasty virus. Now that flu season has kicked off, it's time to put in the legwork on staying healthy. Start by changing up your daily habits with these tips.
October 4 Is National Taco Day! Here's W...
Whether you prefer your tacos with a hard shell or soft, here are some great places to celebrate National Taco Day on Monday, October 4.
Britney Spears Celebrates Father Jamie Being Suspended as Her Con...
As Britney Spears's father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as conservator of her estate, the pop star celebrated on vacation with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, posting, "Having the time of my life here."
This 'Karen' Halloween Mask Is the Most ...
If you've ever encountered a "Karen" in the wild, then the terror of this Halloween mask is going to hit pretty close to home. These two Karen masks by Jason Adcock are the stuff of 2020 nightmares.
How to Order the Pennywise Frappuccino From Starbucks' Secret Men...
Beep, Beep, Richie! We all drink coffee down here. The Pennywise Frappuccino from Starbucks' Secret Menu is a vanilla bean frappuccino with strawberry puree on top.
PSA: Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp A...
Having trouble with Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp? It's not just you. On Monday, October 4, users around the world are seeing error message after error message on the three services.
You Know You Love Halloween If ...
If Halloween is your favorite holiday, then these nine things probably ring true for you.
Open Letter to a Newly Diagnosed Cancer Patient From a Fellow War...
Vivian Mabuni was diagnosed with breast cancer three days before Christmas. She struggled to know how to respond. Here's her letter to fellow warriors in pink.