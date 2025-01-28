Fun Jeep Facts That Every Fan Should Know

Share

What Makes Jeep Unique

Jeep is a classic American car brand that has been around for over 80 years. From its rugged design to its off-road capabilities, Jeep has captured the hearts of many, especially the outdoorsy types. And here in Colorado, Jeep fans are a common sight on the roads and trails. I thought it would be fun to get into some interesting tidbits about this beloved brand.

Although Jeep is known as an American brand, it's actually owned by a multinational corporation.

Jeep models are primarily made here in the states, but the brand is actually owned by a company called Sellantis, which is headquartered in the Netherlands. Regardless, Jeep is known as being an American brand. The first Jeep models were created specifically for military use during World War II.

Back in 1940, Willys-Overland answered the army's request for bids by producing a rugged, military-grade vehicle built to meet the demands of combat. The company created the very first Jeep “Wrangler” model. A Jeep was even awarded a Purple Heart.

Apparently, this honor isn't just reserved for people. Who knew? Nicknamed "Old Faithful," this award-winning Jeep earned its recognition for surviving two beach landings during the war, protecting the soldiers it carried and proving its resilience. Jeeps were also used as train cars during WWII.

Jeeps also hit the train tracks! Many railways during WWII had a "Jeep train", a Jeep that swapped normal wheels for wagon wheels. The CJ-2A was the first Jeep model designed for civilian use.

The model was introduced post-war, and was geared toward agricultural and industrial use. It included features the military version lacked, such as a tailgate, an external fuel cap, and a side-mounted spare tire Jeeps have been used as "popemobiles".

The term "popemobile" playfully refers to vehicles used by popes during public appearances. Pope Francis and Pope John Paul II have traveled in customized Jeep Wranglers. You can celebrate Easter the Jeep way.

A four-wheel-drive club called Red Rock 4-Wheelers organizes "The Easter Jeep Safari" every year in Moab, Utah. The event features trail rides, a great way to celebrate the Jeep lifestyle. Like Taylor Swift, Jeeps have a knack for hiding clever Easter Eggs.

For those who don't know, an "Easter Egg," refers to a hidden feature or surprise. Jeep has become famous for hiding them in various parts of their vehicles. For example, the 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee featured a subtle yet clever detail: a small image of a Jeep Wrangler climbing up the edge of the windshield. One Jeep color was inspired by trash.

It's amazing what can inspire us! The color "Anvil" came to be after the design team noticed the lovely gray-blue color of a trash can in their studio. Anvil went on to become a popular color choice for Jeep fans. Jeep has its own wave.

It's a tradition among Jeep enthusiasts to acknowledge each other when passing on the road. It's all part of being part of the Jeep community and showing some love for fellow fans.

From WWII to Friendly Waves—It’s a Jeep Thing

Jeep isn’t just a brand—it’s a whole lifestyle. From its rugged beginnings in military service to becoming a symbol of adventure and camaraderie, Jeep continues to inspire a sense of fun and freedom for drivers around the world. Whether you're hitting the trails, spotting hidden Easter Eggs in your ride, or giving a passing wave to a fellow Jeep fan, it's all part of what makes Jeep so special.