What Is Going On With Vail Resorts?

Unpacking the Drama on the Slopes

Oh Vail, the company everyone loves to hate. While there are certainly some amazing ski resorts owned by or partnered with Vail, the business itself is pretty unlikable for many people. One critique is that Vail seems to be more of a real estate business than a ski business. Things have only been made worse recently due to the ski patrol strike that just occurred at Park City Mountain Resort in Utah.

The Park City Strike

Park City Mountain, which is owned by Vail Resorts, has been pretty chaotic the past few weeks. Ski patrollers in the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association (PCPSPA) went on a strike that lasted about two weeks, due to dissatisfaction with their pay and benefits. After months of stalled contract negotiations, they collectively voted to authorize a strike against Vail Resorts. The union called for a $2-per-hour increase (which would raise the pay to $23 per hour) in base pay along with additional raises for senior ski patrollers. Patrollers at ski resorts have noted that they are unable to live where they work due to the cost of living.

The strike began on December 27th, 2024, and lasted until January 7, 2025. As a result, Park City couldn't open as much terrain. This also meant lift lines were a nightmare. Many skiers were left frustrated, especially those who spent money and time traveling for a ski vacation.

During this time, it was revealed other ski patrollers were called in to fill the void. Apparently, many were not trained or experienced enough to handle the terrain at Park City. This raised concerns about safety on the mountain. These workers were referred to as "scabs", a term for someone who crosses a picket line during a strike. The unionized Park City patrollers were not happy about this, as they believed it could hurt them.

The good news? Vail met the union's demands and the strike has ended! This is a huge win for the ski patrol team and shows that collective action can make a difference.

The Resulting Lawsuit

Although Part City's ski patrol team came out victorious, damage has been done. To say many skiers were left disappointed is an understatement. Some were so upset, in fact, that they filed a class action lawsuit against Vail Resorts. OOF! The lawsuit is being handled by three law firms: Meyers & Flowers, Tarpey Wix, and The Spence Law Firm. The plaintiffs are pursuing damages exceeding $5 million, with the exact amount yet to be determined.

The primary plaintiff, Christopher Bisaillon, filed the lawsuit on behalf of guests who purchased Park City Mountain lift tickets during the strike period, which accuses Vail Resorts of “intentionally and willfully deceived hundreds of thousands of consumers."

As mentioned earlier, the strike affected a variety of aspects of the ski experience, including long lift lines. We all hate waiting in those dratted lines for too long. Now, imagine if they were three hours long. Again, I say, OOF! Bisaillon also alleged that only about 16% of the resort was open. During his week-long trip, he skied fewer than ten runs. He had only learned about the strike after arriving, a day after it had begun.

“Because Vail Resorts failed to disclose the strike and resultant conditions on Park City’s operations, what was expected to be a dream vacation for thousands of families, at the expense of tens of thousands of dollars per family, quickly turned into a colossal nightmare,” the class action complaint says.

Now, could some of these vacationers have done their research and planned better? Perhaps. But that doesn't mean this situation was handled well and that Vail shouldn't be held accountable for their actions. For those blaming the patrollers, however, (I've seen a few), it's important to remember they deserve our support, not blame.

Vail's Apology

Vail executives did release apologies to the public. Deirdra Walsh, The COO of Park City Mountain, penned an editorial for The Park Record, in which she said, "On behalf of the resort, I want to apologize to everyone that we haven’t been able to open the terrain we had hoped for by now and that the line wait times were longer than usual during the peak holiday because of the ski patrol union strike." She also noted that, "when we fall short, no matter the cause, we do not take it lightly." You can read the whole piece here.

Bill Rock, who is the president of Vail Resorts’ Mountain Division, also made a statement about the effects of the strike. "We apologize to our guests who were impacted by this strike and are incredibly grateful to our team who worked hard to keep the mountain open and operating safely over the past two weeks,” he said.

Only time will tell if Vail truly learns from this experience and works to rebuild trust with its patrons and employees. For now, we can try to remain optimistic!

Will Colorado Resorts Be Affected?

Before the strike ended, Vail was asking ski patrollers from Colorado mountains such as Breckenridge, Crested Butte, and Keystone to relocate to Vail. Unsurprisingly, Colorado patrollers did not want to upend their lives and move to Utah because of Vail's poor business practices. On New Year's Eve, the ski patrol unions of Breck, CB, and Keystone sent a letter to Vail demanding they stop pressuring patrollers to leave their home mountains.

While the recent strike has concluded, this issue may still create a ripple effect on patrollers at other resorts, though concerns about relocation are likely eased for now. How will this strike and its aftermath impact the ski industry as a whole? Will other resorts see this as an opportunity to demand more from Vail? Keystone patrollers are currently in negotiations with Vail, while patrollers at Crested Butte and Breckenridge are scheduled to begin their talks later this year. Let’s hope the process unfolds more smoothly than at Park City!

Smoother Slopes Ahead

The Park City ski patrol strike and its aftermath have sparked some serious conversations about corporate responsibility, workers' rights, and customer expectations in the ski industry. While it’s encouraging to see the union and Vail Resorts reach an agreement, the fallout—like the class action lawsuit and strained guest relations—highlights the challenges of balancing profitability with fairness and transparency. This situation may serve as a wake-up call for ski resort operators everywhere to treat their employees and customers with respect and honesty. For now, let's hope this marks the beginning of better business practices and stronger partnerships between resort companies, their teams, and the guests who make it all possible. Here's to smoother slopes ahead!