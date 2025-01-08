St. Helens High choir teacher ordered held without bail until Friday detention hearing

A Columbia County judge on Monday ordered St. Helens High School choir teacher
Eric C. Stearns to be held without bail until a detention hearing Friday on a new 18-count indictment. Deputy District Attorney Erin Leigh Brady said she plans to file a motion to seek Stearns’ continued detention without bail while he awaits trial. The expanded indictment contains additional sex abuse charges involving six more alleged victims, bringing the total to 12. Acting St. Helens Police Chief Joseph Hogue said Monday that his two detectives' priority has been the investigation into St. Helens High choir teacher Eric C. Stearns because of the number of alleged victims and the types of offenses alleged.
Stearns was arrested Nov. 12 on an initial eight-count indictment. He turned himself into the jail Saturday after a new warrant for his arrest was issued. Circuit Judge Nickolas Brajcich overturned another judge’s decision Friday to strip Stearns of a court-appointed lawyer and allowed Stearns’ original public defense lawyer, Jennifer L. Myrick, to represent him in court.
Myrick unsuccessfully urged the court to keep Stearns’ bail at $150,000, which had been set after his first indictment. She said Stearns has complied with his prior release conditions and has strong ties to the community and a local church. The government has not provided any reasoning for the non-bail hold, she said. Stearns, dressed in the county jail’s gray-and-white jumpsuit over a bright orange T-shirt, sat at a desk, his hands clasped in front of him. At other times, he rested his hands on his knees, as he bounced his legs up and down during the brief hearing, according to the jail video feed. Brady cited state law that directs a judge to make a release decision at the time of arraignment or other first appearance “unless good cause to postpone the release decision is shown.” She argued that the fact her office “plans to seek preventative detention,” with additional evidence to be provided at a hearing within five days, was sufficient to hold Stearns now without bail. Brajcich agreed and ordered Stearns held until that hearing at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The new indictment, filed in court Friday afternoon, alleges sexual abuse of 12 different people, starting as far back as January 2015 and in some cases continuing through early this school year. Stearns was placed on leave from his job in mid-November. He’s accused of touching students’ lips, necks, buttocks and chests, according to the indictment. He now faces one count of first-degree sexual abuse, 13 counts of second-degree sexual abuse and four counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Of the six new alleged victims, four were students of his at the time, including two who are still minors. The other two were adults at the time who were “associated with the defendant through his roles at St. Helens High School and who did not report the defendant until learning of his recent arrest as both separately feared that his esteem and large presence within the community would prevent these victims from being heard,” Brady wrote to the court. One of the adults was described in the indictment as “incapable of consent by reason of physical helplessness” when Stearns is accused of touching her lips on Nov. 1, 2022. Myrick said in court that the charge stems from Stearns touching the lips of someone who was intoxicated. He’s accused of touching the other adult’s genitals on July 29, 2021, against her consent, according to the indictment. Myrick said some of the additional allegations resulted from the choir teacher “touching the lymph nodes” of students who reported that their throats were sore and “don’t necessarily have direct sexual intent.” She said she intends to file a legal objection challenging the sufficiency of one of the sex abuse counts and allege “overbreadth’' by the government in its prosecution. “Obviously, the media and attention that this case has gotten makes it very hard for a grand jury to serve as a check on allegations,” she said. Stearns told the judge at the end of the hearing that he has been unable to contact his lawyer after hours on her work number and the jail restricted his calls to her cellphone number. Brajcich directed the sheriff’s office to “make accommodations” to ensure Stearns can contact his lawyer and warned that if they don’t afford him of his constitutional right to talk with his attorney, the judge will “have words with them.” St. Helens police said in a release Saturday that detectives “continue to seek information about Stearns, including current and past associations. Detectives are concerned there may be additional victims.” Stearns was first arrested on the same day as a retired high school math teacher. The arrests set off a firestorm that led to a student walkout at the high school and protest. Since then, the high school principal was arrested, accused of failing to report abuse complaints, and the school district superintendent was placed on paid administrative leave. A new acting high school principal and an acting school superintendent were hired as criminal and administrative investigations by the school district and the state Department of Human Services and Oregon Teachers Standards and Practices Commission continued. Acting St. Helens Police Chief Joseph Hogue said the Stearns case has been the priority of the two detectives assigned full time to the school district sexual abuse investigations but criminal inquiries are continuing into others, including Superintendent Scot Stockwell, who remains on paid leave. Stearns has been the focus because of the number of alleged victims and the type of alleged offenses, and those coming forward are largely now adults, Hogue said. Mark Collins, 64, the retired St. Helens High School math teacher also arrested Nov. 12, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of attempted second-degree sexual abuse of three students starting in 2017. A new third-degree sexual abuse charge is being filed against him, bringing the total of Collins’ alleged victims to four, according to Hogue. The additional charge had not showed up in court documents as of Monday afternoon. “We all want the same thing,” Hogue said. “We all send our kids to school and want them to be safe.”
