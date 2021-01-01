Allentown, PA

Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Hal...
Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' C...
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's th...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Amtrak Offers Free Travel Companion Fare on Acela and Northeast R...
For a limited time, Amtrak is offering "buy one, get one free" if you book by September 30!
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Higher heating bills; long COVID-19; and...
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Today’s weather High: 83; Low: 69. Showers possible today and tomorrrow; cool and clear Sunday. Photo of the day Coronavirus Long COVID: While the belief is that most COVID-19 patients recover fully in about two weeks,
Bipartisan bill calls for legalizing recreational marijuana in Pe...
For the first time ever, there is a bipartisan bill to legalize recreational marijuana for adults in Pennsylvania.
Wolf Administration, Montgomery County P...
Tom Wolf has proposed to 'incrementally" raising the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2027.
Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Ed...
The request is for $72.5 million more than the state-owned universities received from the legislature in both 2020-21 and 2021-22.
How a Pennsylvania state senator helped fuel Trump's election lie...
Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano went out of his way to help advance former President Donald Trump's election lies: He spearheaded a "hearing" at a hotel in Gettysburg a few weeks after the 2020 election,
GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Bartos...
Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Jeff Bartos announced Thursday that he raised $2.3 million between his campaign and a supportive super PAC in the third quarter, outpacing Trump -endorsed opponent Sean Parnell in the Republican primary for retiring Sen.
Voting in Pennsylvania this year: What t...
Pennsylvania's deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is Monday, while voters have until Oct. 26 to apply for a mail-in ballot.
Good Morning, Pennsylvania: Coach allegations; questionable decor...
A longtime field hockey coach in central Pennsylvania is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16. Police say he also threatened her with deportation. Read more. Murder charge: A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the kiling of a man in an apartment complex parking lot last week,
In Pennsylvania Governor’s Race, Josh Sh...
Mr. Shapiro, the state’s attorney general and a Democratic candidate for governor, has been on the forefront of legal efforts to defend the 2020 election.
Online Gambling Pennsylvania – Is it Leg...
Want to find the top online gambling Pennsylvania sites for 2021? Check out our list of the best gambling sites in PA, all of which offer great bonuses!
Scouting is key to finding black bears in Pennsylvania
With expanded black bear hunting opportunities available, it’s helpful for hunters to know where to find them. “Black bear season has evolved,” said Brian Witherite, Pennsylvania Game Commission warden.
Pennsylvania's high-profile attorney gen...
Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's Democratic attorney general and a high-profile critic of Republican former President Donald Trump and his false election fraud claims, on Wednesday formally entered the 2022 race for governor of the crucial battleground state.
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holi...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minute Halloween Costume
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste o...
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
Former US president Bill Clinton in hosp...
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An All-Inclusive Halloween ...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
7 Wild Conspiracy Theories We Can't Stop...
We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.
Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Make...
Here are a few ways you can whip up a creative costume with stuff from around the house or your local thrift store.
2022 Awards Season Schedule: Oscars, Emmys, And More!
The 2022 awards season is just around the corner, and we've got the list of dates you're gonna want to keep in your back pocket as things start to roll out—even as early as this October!
Wendy's, Kellogg's Team Up for Frosty Ch...
Wendy's and Kellogg's are partnering together on the new Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal, set to debut in December.
Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Includ...
Nostradamus has made many predictions about the future of humanity and he predicted 2021 will be worse than 2020. These predictions included a global famine, asteroids, a devastating earthquake, and a Zombie Apocalypse.
Dunkin's Brewed Up a Frightful New Beverage for Halloween
The Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato will have you saying "trick-or-treat"!