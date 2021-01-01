Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Hal...
Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' C...
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's th...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Amtrak Offers Free Travel Companion Fare on Acela and Northeast R...
For a limited time, Amtrak is offering "buy one, get one free" if you book by September 30!
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports ...
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,429 new coronavirus cases and 75 additional deaths. READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weathe
Pennsylvania's new dairy princess is from Berks County
At 20, Pennsylvania's new dairy princess, Mikayla Davis, embodies the struggles and resilience of Pennsylvania dairy farmers. "I grew up on a dairy farm in Kutztown where we milked Holstein cows," Davis said in an email.
Pennsylvania Eyes $500M From Feds For Gr...
The bill would inject the Growing Greener program with $500 million from the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden in March.
Mask opt-out bill for students clears Pe...
A bill that would allow parents in Pennsylvania to exempt their children from wearing a mask at school cleared a state Senate committee on Tuesday as Republican lawmakers started making good on their pledge to counter the governor’s statewide mask mandate.
Electric Vehicles Will Usher in New Pennsylvania Regulations
The future of electric vehicles in Pennsylvania was the topic of several discussions at the statehouse Monday.
Pennsylvania Law Would Allow Parents to ...
"We need Republicans to stop spending their time undermining public health and instead encourage people to get vaccinated," the governor's office said.
Democratic group launching $1.7 million ...
A leading Democratic group is launching a $1.7 million push for early voting in Virginia and Pennsylvania, as voters head to the polls in the two key commonwealths.
5 Apps to Help You Stay Safe During a Hurricane
Find cheap gas, connect with nearby residents, and get the fastest alerts for impending danger in your area using these apps.
Bill Cosby Will Be Released From Prison
Bill Cosby will be released from prison due to tainted testimony in his trial. He was convicted of sexual abuse in 2018.
Welcome, Charlie! Starkist Relocating He...
The canned tuna company will close its Pittsburgh office in March 2022.
Pittsburgh-Area Pub Chain Opening in Historic Savage Mill This Su...
Dive Bar & Grille will replace the spot left by Rams Head Tavern in June
Love notes: Vintage Valentines on displa...
Vintage Valentines are not only beautiful but offer valuable insight into the values and fashions of bygone eras. While the Hoyt’s collection of printed love notes dates spans the late teens through the 1930s,
Would You Live or Die in a Horror Movie?...
Do you perish at the hands of an ax-wielding murderer? Or are you the lone survivor of the ill-fated group? Find out your own fate in our horror movie-inspired quiz.
List of Deals, Freebies for National Cof...
Find out where you can get the best deals near you for National Coffee Day, September 29. Free cups of coffee, free coffee delivery, and discounts on bagged coffee are just a few of the deals brewing at your favorite coffee spot.
Which Stores Will Be Open/Closed on Thanksgiving?
Here's a rundown of the stores that will be open/closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021.
Bartender Lingo and Terms You Should Kno...
This list of bartender lingo and terms will not only make sure you know exactly what you're ordering, but you'll also sound cool doing it!
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
ColourPop's 'Hocus Pocus' Makeup Line Is Simply Magical!
Have you always wanted to look like an enchanting Sanderson sister? Get the new ColourPop products inspired by the classic Disney film before they all disappear!
DIY Home Movie Theater on a Budget
Who needs to go out when you can have a movie night in? With the following inexpensive tips and ideas we've listed below, you'll be able to bring a bit of the theater to your living room.
These 6 Halloween-Themed Bath Bombs Will...
Halloween is just around the corner. Enjoy a bath with these spooky (yet fragrant) products based on your favorite horror movie characters and more.
Eminem Opens 'Mom's Spaghetti' Restaurant
Eminem is opening a new restaurant based on the lyrics of his song, 'Lose Yourself'. The restaurant is called Mom's Spaghetti and will open in Eminem's hometown of Detroit, Michigan.
Are You a Parent? Panera Will Give You B...
National Coffee Day is September 29! This year for National Coffee Day, Panera is giving parents and caregivers the gift of bottomless coffee. Yes, free coffee!
'Lucifer' Final Season Review: Time Trav...
The sixth and final season of "Lucifer" aired on Netflix. This review explores the high and low points.
Reddit Users Share the Worst Best Man Speeches They've Ever Heard
If there's one lesson to be learned here, gentlemen, it's DON'T BE THAT GUY. One Redditor had the misfortune of discovering that there seems to be a groan-inducing trend of Best Man speeches that consist of drunken debauchery, outrageous behavior, and awkward inside jokes.