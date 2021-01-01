Reading, PA

Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Hal...
Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' C...
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's th...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Amtrak Offers Free Travel Companion Fare on Acela and Northeast R...
For a limited time, Amtrak is offering "buy one, get one free" if you book by September 30!
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
5 Apps to Help You Stay Safe During a Hu...
Find cheap gas, connect with nearby residents, and get the fastest alerts for impending danger in your area using these apps.
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthouse in New Forever Stamp
Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.
Bill Cosby Will Be Released From Prison
Bill Cosby will be released from prison due to tainted testimony in his trial. He was convicted of sexual abuse in 2018.
Welcome, Charlie! Starkist Relocating He...
The canned tuna company will close its Pittsburgh office in March 2022.
Pittsburgh-Area Pub Chain Opening in Historic Savage Mill This Su...
Dive Bar & Grille will replace the spot left by Rams Head Tavern in June
Love notes: Vintage Valentines on displa...
Vintage Valentines are not only beautiful but offer valuable insight into the values and fashions of bygone eras. While the Hoyt’s collection of printed love notes dates spans the late teens through the 1930s,
Lawsuit: Clark Donatelli Retained by Pen...
A former assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins ' American Hockey League affiliate and his wife have filed a lawsuit against the Penguins related to sexual assault
Nursing Home Industry Sues Pa., Says State Illegally Withheld Fun...
The nursing home industry has filed suit against Pennsylvania, claiming the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.
Protestors call for eviction relief outs...
As eviction hearings went on inside, protestors gathered outside District Judge Jan Vislosky's Falls courtroom Monday to call for a halt to evictions.
UK vaccinations, White House summit, Pen...
The UK begins COVID-19 vaccinations, the White House will hold a summit as the FDA considers vaccine approval and more news to start your Tuesday.
The Moving Interstate Checklist
Whether it’s by managing the costs of moving, or getting to know your new home, moving interstate can present a unique set of challenges. If you’ve moved locally before, it won’t take you long to realize that moving out of state is a much harder process.
Evolution of Emotet: From Banking Trojan...
Emotet is one of the most dangerous and widespread malware threats active today. Ever since its discovery in 2014—when Emotet was a standard credential stealer and banking Trojan, the malware has evolved into a modular,
Ouija Boards: Evil or Unbelievable?
Here we look at a brief history of the Ouija board, and why we tend to believe more in the supernatural, depending on our circumstances.
Three Words: Pumpkin. French. Toast.
Add a bit of fall flavor to your breakfast with this seasonal Pumpkin French Toast recipe!
How to Order the 'Hocus Pocus' Frappuccinos From Starbucks' Secre...
Starbucks' secret menu items now include Frappucinos that represent the Sanderson Sisters from "Hocus Pocus."
Disney+ Reboots 'Cheaper by the Dozen' W...
Disney+ will release a "Cheaper by the Dozen" reboot featuring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union and written by the creator and producer of "Black-ish" and "Grown-ish" in 2022.
HBO Cut Ties With Amazon Prime and Milli...
Streamers everywhere were surprised with an email this week informing them that HBO would no longer be available through Amazon Prime. Here's what you need to know.
Terrifying Video Shows 16-Year-Old Surfer Getting Attacked By a S...
16-year-old surfer Doyle Nielson was bit by a six-foot-long shark off New Smyrna Beach, the "unofficial shark-bite capital of the world."
McDonald's Debuts Walt Disney World Happ...
Take home a piece of Disney magic with a Happy Meal anniversary toy, available while supplies last.
VIDEO: New Jersey Teacher Jumps Into Mov...
The heroic teacher, who was on her orthopedic boot, quickly jumped into the unmanned vehicle moving towards the children.
Top Gymnasts Rebuke the FBI for Botched Larry Nassar Trial
Top gymnasts McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, and Maggie Nichols bore testimony against the FBI agents who mishandled and allegedly falsified statements in the investigation into Larry Nassar abuse claims.
Taco Bell Testing Monthly Taco Subscript...
If you love tacos, Taco Bell has a deal for you. The fast-food taco chain is testing a new taco subscription that will allow fans to get one taco every day for 30 days for a flat rate. The Taco Lovers Pass will be available at select stores in Arizona.
4 Slow Cooker Recipes to Keep You Warm T...
Is there anything better than coming home to find your dinner simmering away in a slow cooker? Here are some simple crockpot recipes that anyone can tackle.
7 Unusual Things to Do With Your Body After You Die
Your funeral is your last chance to make an impact on the social scene. I mean, literally, it is your last human chance. So own it, sweetheart.