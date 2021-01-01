Scranton , PA

General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's th...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Amtrak Offers Free Travel Companion Fare...
For a limited time, Amtrak is offering "buy one, get one free" if you book by September 30!
Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Spe...
Celebrate Star Wars' Life Day for the holidays!
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justi...
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
5 Apps to Help You Stay Safe During a Hu...
Find cheap gas, connect with nearby residents, and get the fastest alerts for impending danger in your area using these apps.
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthouse in New Forever Stamp
Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.
Bill Cosby Will Be Released From Prison
Bill Cosby will be released from prison due to tainted testimony in his trial. He was convicted of sexual abuse in 2018.
Welcome, Charlie! Starkist Relocating He...
The canned tuna company will close its Pittsburgh office in March 2022.
Pittsburgh-Area Pub Chain Opening in Historic Savage Mill This Su...
Dive Bar & Grille will replace the spot left by Rams Head Tavern in June
Love notes: Vintage Valentines on displa...
Vintage Valentines are not only beautiful but offer valuable insight into the values and fashions of bygone eras. While the Hoyt’s collection of printed love notes dates spans the late teens through the 1930s,
Nursing Home Industry Sues Pa., Says Sta...
The nursing home industry has filed suit against Pennsylvania, claiming the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.
Protestors call for eviction relief outside Falls district court
As eviction hearings went on inside, protestors gathered outside District Judge Jan Vislosky's Falls courtroom Monday to call for a halt to evictions.
UK vaccinations, White House summit, Pen...
The UK begins COVID-19 vaccinations, the White House will hold a summit as the FDA considers vaccine approval and more news to start your Tuesday.
Security guard aspiring to become a lawy...
May mga time po talaga na walang-wala ka talaga e. Papasok ka sa school tapos pamasahe na lang,” John Abbang said. “Edukasyon lamang ang susi at magtiwala sa Diyos kaya kailangan. Sobrang hirap, nakita ko ‘yung hirap ng buhay namin.
The Moving Interstate Checklist
Whether it’s by managing the costs of moving, or getting to know your new home, moving interstate can present a unique set of challenges. If you’ve moved locally before, it won’t take you long to realize that moving out of state is a much harder process.
Evolution of Emotet: From Banking Trojan...
Emotet is one of the most dangerous and widespread malware threats active today. Ever since its discovery in 2014—when Emotet was a standard credential stealer and banking Trojan, the malware has evolved into a modular,
Freeform Releases Lineup for '31 Nights ...
Get ready to experience some frights, as Freeform's annual "31 Nights of Halloween" marathon is almost here! Favorites like "Hocus Pocus," "The Addams Family," and more will be featured all October long.
Scotland Introduces the 'Vaccine Passpor...
The Scottish Parliament just approved a Vaccine Passport for people over the age of 18. In order to access major events or nightclubs in Scotland, the passport will be required to show proof of vaccination beginning on October 1.
Hulu Increasing Its Prices in October
Your Hulu subscription is about to go up! Hulu has given notice to subscribers that it will be raising subscription prices by $1 beginning on October 8.
Recipe: Chinese Crispy Duck
This special-occasion meal is surprisingly easy once you get the technique down. Next time you get a craving for a perfectly crispy duck, try making your own at home.
The Smithsonian Wants to Hear Your 9/11 ...
The Smithsonian National Museum of American History wants to hear your story of 9/11 to make a digital record. You can submit your story and any related photos online.
Friday Office Cocktail: Prickly Pear Margarita With a Twist
Are you team Mezcal? The OCN Drinks crew mixes the Prickly Pear Margarita in the office and shares a special twist. Here's to responsible day drinking!
Shake Shack and Milk Bar Launch Milkshak...
Find the Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake and Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake at stores all month long!
Calling All Trainers: Pokémon and OREO A...
Pokemon and OREO are coming together for a new limited edition cookie packs called Pokemon x OREO. The cookie packs will be embossed with 16 different kinds of Pokemon, and you must try to catch them all!
WATCH: 2 Massive Brown Bears Get Into an Intense Fight in Finland
YouTuber Samulin Matkassa captured some incredible footage of two massive brown bears brawling in what turns out to be a fairly intense standoff. The video has more than 1.1 million views.
'Black Cherry Blitz' Is September's $5 M...
If fruity drinks are right up your alley, then you'll love this month's premium margarita at Chili's Grill & Bar. The "Black Cherry Blitz" is sure to make any outing a little sweeter, so drink up!
What's the Deal With Poke? Let's Take a ...
Part sushi, part comfort food–poke is a delicious, nutritious meal all rolled into one handy bowl. Here's what you need to know about this Asian-inspired creation.
WATCH: 'The Matrix Resurrections' Trailer Is Finally Here!
The first official trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections" is here! The long-awaited trailer made its debut on Thursday morning.