Local Articles
Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?

Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.

Local Culture
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthous...

Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.

Local News
Cool Off This Summer With Wawa's Strawbe...

Wawa fans know their Strawberry Lemonade is a summer essential, but this latest launch might give it a run for its money. The Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy hits select stores this week.

Products & Promotions
Welcome, Charlie! Starkist Relocating Headquarters to Northern Vi...

The canned tuna company will close its Pittsburgh office in March 2022.

Business
Pittsburgh-Area Pub Chain Opening in His...

Dive Bar & Grille will replace the spot left by Rams Head Tavern in June

Local News
Love notes: Vintage Valentines on displa...

Vintage Valentines are not only beautiful but offer valuable insight into the values and fashions of bygone eras. While the Hoyt’s collection of printed love notes dates spans the late teens through the 1930s,

Local News
Lawsuit: Clark Donatelli Retained by Penguins Despite Sexual Assa...

A former assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins ' American Hockey League affiliate and his wife have filed a lawsuit against the Penguins related to sexual assault

Local Culture
Nursing Home Industry Sues Pa., Says Sta...

The nursing home industry has filed suit against Pennsylvania, claiming the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local News
Protestors call for eviction relief outs...

As eviction hearings went on inside, protestors gathered outside District Judge Jan Vislosky's Falls courtroom Monday to call for a halt to evictions.

News
Security guard aspiring to become a lawyer gets Christmas surpris...

May mga time po talaga na walang-wala ka talaga e. Papasok ka sa school tapos pamasahe na lang,” John Abbang said. “Edukasyon lamang ang susi at magtiwala sa Diyos kaya kailangan. Sobrang hirap, nakita ko ‘yung hirap ng buhay namin.

Local Culture
The Moving Interstate Checklist

Whether it’s by managing the costs of moving, or getting to know your new home, moving interstate can present a unique set of challenges. If you’ve moved locally before, it won’t take you long to realize that moving out of state is a much harder process.

Local Culture
Evolution of Emotet: From Banking Trojan...

Emotet is one of the most dangerous and widespread malware threats active today. Ever since its discovery in 2014—when Emotet was a standard credential stealer and banking Trojan, the malware has evolved into a modular,

Tech
State Articles
Top 5 Hotels to Stay at in Washington, D...

Consider staying at one of our top 5 hotel choices for your next trip to D.C.!

Travel
Leesburg Haunted House Goes Virtual for 4 Nights This Halloween

The Arc of Loudoun hosts a virtual tour of their award-winning "Shocktober" event this year. Four nights of fright are available to live-stream for Halloween.

Events
Chocolate Beer Is Returning—In Bottles T...

The beer is a dark Yuengling porter made with rich Hershey's chocolate.

Products & Promotions
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perf...

After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.

Recipes
Take That, Pandemic: Big Ten Conference Football Is Back On for 2...

Big Ten Conference football kicks off the weekend of Oct. 23–24 after initial plans to not play this fall because of COVID-19 concerns.

Sports
Polar Vortex Brings a Chance of Snow to ...

As the West Coast grapples with a heat wave, the Northeast braces for below freezing temps and a chance of snow.

Local News
Wawa Suspends Self-Service Beverage Opti...

Big changes are coming to the Wawa near you! Self-service of all beverages and bakery items is being suspended at all locations in the midst of COVID-19 precautions.

Local News
National Articles
Sherwin-Williams Announces 2022 'Color o...

Sherwin-Williams has announced its Color of the Year for 2022—Evergreen Fog, "a versatile and calming hue, a chameleon color of gorgeous green-meets-gray, with just a bit of blue."

Home & Garden
Listen to Soothing Sounds of Nature From...

Ever wonder if the great outdoors sounds the same everywhere? This new project might help us find out. The "Sounds of the Forest" is a growing collection of sounds recorded in the woodlands and forests of the world.

Local Culture
VIDEO: TikToker Makes the Discontinued Opaque Blue Scooby-Doo Fru...

One TikToker actually took matters into her own hands after recently finding out about the change and made her own opaque blue Scooby-Doo fruit snacks. In a totally relatable voice-over, she laments the loss of the original snacks and calls the switch-up "overall completely evil."

Food & Drink
China Outlaws Cryptocurrency

China outlawed cryptocurrency, in a multi-agency crackdown on currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

World
TV Shows People Think Are Overrated—By S...

A study conducted by Reviews.org identified which TV show people in each state think is overrated—and let me just say: we are appalled.

TV
RECALL: Over 3.3M Boppy Newborn Loungers for Potential Risk of Su...

The recall covers full refunds on over 3 million Boppy newborn loungers due to potential risk of suffocation. To date, 8 babies have died in connection to the products in this recent recall.

National News
4 Must-Have Products for Walking or Runn...

Walking or running with your dog doesn't have to be a pain. Here are four products we swear by.

Lifestyle
Trailer for 'Spencer' Released—Kristen S...

Audiences got their first peek of the movie trailer for Pablo Larraín's "Spencer" which releases in theatres on November 5, and from the social media responses, Stewart should be writing her Oscar award acceptance speech.

Film
According to a Survey, This Is What Your Favorite Breakfast Food ...

A new survey performed by breakfast maker Weetabix says that what we eat for breakfast says more about our personality than simply what tickles our taste buds.

Food & Drink
Friday Office Cocktail: The Classic Mart...

Whether you prefer it dirty, up, wet, or dry with gin or vodka, nothing rivals the old-school cool of the classic martini.

Recipes
Leaving Mormonism: Living My Truth

One woman's story of how she left The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and found peace through nature.

Wellness
WATCH: Trailer for Netflix's Upcoming 'Britney vs. Spears' Docume...

Netflix recently released a trailer for its upcoming documentary about Britney Spears and her ongoing battle with her father, Jamie Spears. "Britney vs. Spears" will debut on Netflix on September 28.

Film
Videos
Electronics | Parental Composure Ep. 02
Mercedes G500 Off-Road Build | G Wagon Build Walkthrough | OCN Rigs
Grief & Joy in the Pandemic | Holy Highball

